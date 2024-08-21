Rick Scott, numerous House colleagues say Tim Walz would cut and run if Commander in Chief

Several members of Florida’s congressional delegation are joining Republican colleagues to pillory Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz over his inaccurate statements about aspects of his military service.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Reps. Neal Dunn, Scott Franklin, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast, Cory Mills and Mike Waltz joined a letter signed by 50 veterans in Congress. Those Republicans said they “feel compelled” to urge Walz to “address your egregious misrepresentations” and “come clean to the American people” about what critics call stolen valor.

The “grave concern stems from the fact that the office of the Vice President is one heartbeat away from becoming the Commander-In-Chief,” the letter reads.

“You’ve already demonstrated your unwillingness to lead in time of war and a lack of honor through your blatant misrepresentations exploiting and co-opting the experiences of America’s combat veterans for personal gain.”

These legislators have hammered Waltz for leaving the National Guard ahead of an Iraq deployment, and fighting in war among other misstatements.

“I was a Green Beret that served as a commander of a National Guard unit. And guess what, when the nation called and we were told to go, I went. As the commander of a unit, I didn’t leave my marine Berets leaderless, like somebody else we may know,” Waltz said about Walz weeks ago.

Walz, the Minnesota Governor, has played up his military service since becoming a candidate, as past statements have emerged where Walz took what some consider to be rhetorical license.

He talked about “kicking the butt” of the National Rifle Association with “common sense legislation that protects the Second Amendment” while imposing “background checks” ending “reciprocal carry” between states.

“We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at,” Walz said in a video talking about gun control measures.