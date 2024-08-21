Rick Scott, numerous House colleagues say Tim Walz would cut and run if Commander in Chief

Several members of Florida’s congressional delegation are joining Republican colleagues to pillory Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz over his inaccurate statements about aspects of his military service.
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Reps. Neal Dunn, Scott Franklin, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast, Cory Mills and Mike Waltz joined a letter signed by 50 veterans in Congress. Those Republicans said they “feel compelled” to urge Walz to “address your egregious misrepresentations” and “come clean to the American people” about what critics call stolen valor.
The “grave concern stems from the fact that the office of the Vice President is one heartbeat away from becoming the Commander-In-Chief,” the letter reads.
“You’ve already demonstrated your unwillingness to lead in time of war and a lack of honor through your blatant misrepresentations exploiting and co-opting the experiences of America’s combat veterans for personal gain.”
These legislators have hammered Waltz for leaving the National Guard ahead of an Iraq deployment, and fighting in war among other misstatements.
“I was a Green Beret that served as a commander of a National Guard unit. And guess what, when the nation called and we were told to go, I went. As the commander of a unit, I didn’t leave my marine Berets leaderless, like somebody else we may know,” Waltz said about Walz weeks ago.
Walz, the Minnesota Governor, has played up his military service since becoming a candidate, as past statements have emerged where Walz took what some consider to be rhetorical license.
He talked about “kicking the butt” of the National Rifle Association with “common sense legislation that protects the Second Amendment” while imposing “background checks” ending “reciprocal carry” between states.
“We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at,” Walz said in a video talking about gun control measures.
Michael K
August 21, 2024 at 10:33 am
What a disgrace. My father says he did not leave the Republican party – the republican party left him. He earned a medal for his service and is disgusted and angered by what people like Scott and Vance are saying. John McCain is rolling in his grave over the moral disintegration and selfish greed of the party of Trump.
These people are not patriots – they are amoral opportunists.
Recovering Republican
August 21, 2024 at 11:06 am
“My father says he did not leave the Republican party – the republican party left him.”
This is exactly me as well. I voted for George Bush, and his son Junior twice (yikes) and by the time Obama came around I knew I was witnessing the complete moral and mental breakdown of the GOP around me in their response to a black president. By the time Trump came around I was embarrassed to ever have been a part of the GOP, and KNEW that the GOP that I knew was dead and replaced with this weird un-American, authoritarian, Christofascist group of trash people.
ScienceBLVR
August 21, 2024 at 10:51 am
And to denigrate Walz while idolizing the draft dodging doofus is just so unpatriotic. This whole mantra the GOP is using, that if you didn’t serve in the military, you are lesser than somehow. Sure I respect military service, but I also respect and support the patriotism of police and first responders who also risk their lives to keep others safe. I respect the patriotism of educators who spend countless hours keeping other’s children safe. People who serve in the military are well rewarded for their efforts and many receive lifetime benefits others don’t. Signing bonuses, housing, education benefits. Etc. It’s a job like many others that can be dangerous or easy, but still… It doesn’t make anyone “better than” or more “American”, so come, wearing a Navy hat or camouflage doesn’t make you a decent person. It’s how you treat others that makes you a true patriot.
Recovering Republican
August 21, 2024 at 11:11 am
“And to denigrate Walz while idolizing the draft dodging doofus is just so unpatriotic.”
Lets not forget that one of the GOP’s celebrity Golden Boys is none other than Ted Nugent. A guy who once adopted a 17 year old girl (Pele Massa) because he couldn’t legally marry her. He adopted a child just so he could have sex with her. Then he bragged in an interview with High Times about how he dodged the draft by pooping in his pants and not showering for a month so he wouldn’t pass the mental health exam.
These are the people the GOP look up to.
PatRIOT
August 21, 2024 at 11:04 am
Didn’t Scott take an early out from the Navy??? What’s the truth behind that fiasco? I’m old enough to know others who did same had “issues”.
Scott wasn’t a wash out SEAL, that’s 4 sure.
Yrral
August 21, 2024 at 11:18 am
Rick Scott has PMSD or Post Medicare Stealing Disorder Google Rick Scott Medicare Fraud
Michael K
August 21, 2024 at 11:41 am
Here’s what former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said last night:
“Behind closed doors, Trump mocked his supporters as ‘basement dwellers’ and once, on a hospital visit, he was upset that cameras were focused on intensive care unit patients rather than on him.
“He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth,” she said. “He used to tell me, ‘It doesn’t matter what you say, Stephanie. Say it enough, and people will believe you.’”