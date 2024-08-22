August 22, 2024
Ron DeSantis offers an explanation for why he did not do more for School Board candidates

A.G. Gancarski August 22, 2024

trump desantis
'I wasn't in a position to do that this time, at least for the Primary.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis was too busy to help conservative School Board candidates this year, and the man who beat him in this year’s presidential race may be partially to blame.

That’s one takeaway from comments he made in Titusville, when he said assisting Donald Trump was one reason he couldn’t help his endorsements get over the finish line.

“I will confess, in ’22 we had a whole operation dedicated to this and we did a lot of resources and we had all that,” DeSantis said. “I wasn’t in a position to do that this time, at least for the Primary. Maybe we’ll help in the General because I’ve got all these other things I’ve got to do.”

DeSantis went on to itemize how his political operation is “doing a lot of different things.”

“I’m raising money for the super PAC helping Trump against Kamala Harris. I’ve got stuff we’re doing with the Legislature. I’ve got, you know, these amendments that they’re doing,” DeSantis said, referring to work to defeat the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana or the Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion pushes.

DeSantis delivered the remarks during a press avail Thursday at the Valiant Air Command, Inc. Warbird Museum. It’s unclear if they will reassure people of his commitment to conservative outcomes in the state.

Out of DeSantis’ 23 endorsed School Board candidates, voters rejected 11 outright. Six others failed to get majority support, meaning they must face a General Election runoff. Meanwhile, seven of the 11 Florida Democratic Party (FDP)-supported School Board candidates won their Primaries statewide.

DeSantis framed the night’s results positively, including in Duval County, where “two of the three that I supported won” even as he “really had nothing to do.”

But he knows he could have done more, except that he wasn’t “in a position to put resources behind those races, unfortunately.”

“It probably could have made a difference” in one race, DeSantis said, referring to Becky Nathanson’s loss to incumbent Duval School Board member Cindy Pearson.

__

Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Michael K

    August 22, 2024 at 1:05 pm

    Ever notice how no one in the GOP ever takes responsibility for anything – other than someone else’s success?

    One of these days, Ron may realize that nobody wants what he’s trying to peddle – except the lawyers who are getting filthy rich off the countless lawsuits generated by his failed harmful policies.

