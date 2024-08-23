Maxwell Frost makes case for climate, brings the heat to DNC stage

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost told the Democratic National Convention that Central Florida can feel the heat from climate change. He also brought plenty of fire his own fire and directed it at Donald Trump.

The Orlando Democrat took the stage in Chicago following a video encouraging young voters to become engaged in the process. America’s youngest Congressman made mention early of his age and the responsibility that brings.

“I’m proud to be the first member of my generation in Congress. I’m also proud to represent Central Florida,” Frost said.

He focused much of his speech on a critical issue for young voters, climate change. He said residents of the Sunshine State know the impacts well.

“As a Florida man, I’m here to tell you that the climate crisis isn’t some far-off threat. It is here,” he said. “Donald Trump and JD Vance think they can divide us by saying this crisis is some type of hoax, but I’ve walked the streets of communities that have been forced to rebuild after Hurricane flooding destroyed their homes.”

He also alluded to the conditions the heat creates for farm workers in Florida’s critical agricultural sector.

“I’ve heard the stories of immigrant farm workers, made to work in horrid conditions exacerbated by this crisis, and I felt the scorching record heat, and know that climate change can sometimes feel like an unstoppable force,” he said. “But with our movement and with organizing — and an administration that cares — we are making progress.”

He also threw heated words at Trump’s agenda and brand.

“Fighting the climate crisis is patriotic, and unlike Donald Trump, our patriotism is more than some damn slogan on a hat,” Frost said. “It’s about actually giving a damn about the people who live in this country. Because when you love somebody, you want them to have clean air. When you love somebody, you want them to have safe drinking water. And when you love somebody, you want them to have a dignified job.”

Frost previously served as one of President Joe Biden’s most strident defenders when critics questioned the Democratic incumbent’s age. But when Biden ultimately announced he would not seek another term, Frost quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as Democratic nominee in his stead.

Frost’s speaking slot came on the same event Harris was set to accept the nomination, a sign of how valuable a surrogate the campaign expects him to be.

It also could signal Democrats see Florida as in play. He was one of two members of the Florida congressional delegation to speak at the convention. The freshman Congressman spoke a day after U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the longest serving Democrat representing Florida in Congress.

Frost attributed high stakes to the presidential election.

“America, it’s simple,” he said. “Let’s get to work and elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for our planet, for our future, for our present and for our people.”