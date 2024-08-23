Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.23.24

Good Friday morning.

Breaking overnight — “Kamala Harris accepts nomination and lays out case against Donald Trump” via The New York Times — Vice President Harris said she accepted the Democratic nomination “on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest country on Earth.” In closing, she implored voters to help “write the next great chapter in the greatest story ever told.” Harris assailed her Republican opponent as an “unserious man” who poses a dire threat to American democracy. “Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails,” she said. Harris warned about Republicans’ efforts to restrict abortion access further. “Simply put, they are out of their minds,” she said. She also tackled issues critics see as areas of weakness: foreign policy, immigration and the war in Gaza. Harris accomplished everything she wanted to in that speech. However, what matters is not what the delegates in the hall thought but how she was viewed by the sliver of swing voters watching in a handful of battleground states. And that won’t become clear for weeks. The next big moment is her debate with Trump on Sept. 10.

___

For those of you living under a rock, Florida held an election Tuesday. That means a fresh edition of Winners & Losers, the most comprehensive breakdown of who exited the 2024 Primaries on the upswing, who fell flat, and who landed somewhere in between. As always, W&L isn’t just about the results (the Dept. of State’s website has you covered there). It’s as much about the consultants, fundraisers, committees, and causes whose names weren’t on the ballot as the candidates whose names were.

Check it out here. If you think we missed something, don’t be shy, but do be clever — believe us, we’re aware Rick Scott won the nom and that Moms for Liberty nose-dived.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@AccountableGOP: Trump on San Francisco: “15 years ago, it was the best city in the country, one of the best cities in the world.” The Mayor of San Francisco 15 years ago was Gavin Newsom, and the DA was Kamala Harris.

—@MetzGov: “Why is Tim Walz bashing JD Vance for going to Yale?” Because he’s co-opting the anti-elite language used by Republicans. Ron DeSantis described his own Yale degree as a “scarlet letter.”

—@JayTrumbull: As a State Senator, I am committed to preserving the unique and irreplaceable natural landscapes that make Florida so special. Today, I stand in strong opposition to the proposed expansion of state parks to include golf courses and associated facilities in our state parks, particularly in Camp Helen, Topsail Hill Preserve and Grayton Beach State Parks, which have been targeted in the initial expansion and hold a place of enormous importance to our district. Our state parks should not be in the business of competing with private enterprise to provide lodging or other commercial amenities. Our state parks are a treasure and they should remain focused on their primary mission: offering a refuge for those who seek to experience Florida’s natural beauty in its purest form. I urge my fellow lawmakers and citizens to join me in protecting these parks from unnecessary development and ensuring that our natural heritage is preserved for all to enjoy.

—@MDixon55: Two years ago, most elected Republicans in Florida would have signed off on nearly anything DeSantis proposed

—@Fineout: Fla. @GovRonDeSantis confirms that he is traveling to Ireland for @Seminoles game against Ga. Tech. Says he will be meeting with Irish companies talking about econ development. Jokes he would like to get a Guinness brewery in the state

—@JonMartinEsq: If Amendment 3 passes, there will be a push for a designated space in our state parks for playing hacky sack

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Political opposition grows to Florida plan for golf courses in state parks” via Max Chesnes and Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — The bipartisan blowback toward a plan to build golf courses and 350-room lodges on state park land grew into a roar as a growing list of powerful Republicans came out against the proposals.

In an extraordinary show of unified opposition, elected officials in the state Legislature, Cabinet and Congress all said they were against the plans to make expansive changes to nine Florida state parks — including the construction of cabins, pickleball courts and disc golf courses.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican who championed expanding conservation land in the Legislature, said the state has worked hard to protect and enhance state parks.

“Our vision did not contemplate the addition of golf courses and hotels, which, in my view, are not in line with the peaceful and quiet enjoyment of nature,” she said. “From what I know at this time, the proposal should not move forward in its current form.”

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, a Republican from Trilby, said he’d only heard about the state park development plans from media reports, but he has “serious concerns.”

“(We) have to be really careful when we talk about building infrastructure on state parks,” he said in a statement. “Just because we can do something doesn’t mean we should.”

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“The meaning — and power — of Harris’ smile” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — I’m not vouching for her presidential mettle (though her acquaintance with decency, regard for democracy, and baseline stability are ample grounds to cheer for her in a contest against Trump). I’m not sweeping aside legitimate questions about her significantly changed positions on many issues and the mystery of her true ideological orientation (though Trump fares worse under such scrutiny). And I’m not equating a smile with a credential or a plan. Smiles come as easily to fools as to sages. I’m just positing that one of the main reasons that Harris is doing so much better than many people expected is that she’s spreading good feeling in an age of ill will. That matters substantively because a country can’t come together and seriously tackle its problems when it’s in a stubborn funk. But it matters just as much tactically because it gives people turned off a reason to tune in.

“What drives Harris: The art of the possible” via Lisa Lerer, Erica L. Green and Zolan Kanno-Youngs of The New York Times — In 2005, one year into her job as San Francisco district attorney, Harris was showing a new hire around the office. Harris had recruited Lateefah Simon, a 28-year-old racial justice activist, to lead a new program aimed at keeping first-time drug offenders out of jail. “The expectation of our community is that I’m going to fix all the havoc,” Harris said. But in reality, Harris said, change will happen “bit by bit.” The comment underscored the political philosophy that has guided Ms. Harris’ style of governance for decades. She is, at heart, an institutionalist, defined by a deliberate style, focused on granular impacts over broad societal shifts.

“Where Harris has gained and lost support compared with Joe Biden” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — It’s an enormous shift, but Harris didn’t improve equally among all demographic groups. Instead, she made big gains among young, nonwhite and female voters and relatively few gains among older voters and white men. However, the top of the list is led by an entirely different group: those with a “somewhat” unfavorable view of Trump. In an extraordinary measure of Biden’s weakness, Trump led voters with a somewhat unfavorable view of him back in May. Now, Harris has a wide lead among this group — at least for the moment. And there’s one group that reveals Harris’ distinctive mark on the race: women. She didn’t simply make gains among young and nonwhite voters; she made outsize gains among young women.

“Harris’ dream of stopping cops responding to 911 calls resurfaces … and her worrying argument for why the U.S. ‘doesn’t need a law enforcement response’” via Charlie Spiering of the Daily Mail — Harris once promoted the idea that police officers were no longer needed as first responders in American communities, in a surprisingly naive assessment of law enforcement considering her background. In June 2019, then-U.S. Sen. Harris appeared at the Poor People’s Campaign Forum as a presidential candidate in the Democratic Primary, where she was asked about demilitarizing police departments across the country. But Harris appeared interested in taking police departments out of the business of responding to public calls for help such as 911 first response. ‘(W)e really need to get to a point where communities frankly don’t need, don’t need a law enforcement response to what’s happening in their communities because they are safe communities,’ Harris said.

“RFK Jr. expected to drop out of race by end of week, plans to endorse Trump” via Aaron Katersky, Jonathan Karl, Will McDuffie, Olivia Rubin, and Katherine Faulders of ABC News — Kennedy is planning to drop out of the Presidential race by the end of this week. Kennedy plans to endorse Trump, but when asked directly by ABC News if he will endorse the former President, Kennedy said, “I will not confirm or deny that.” “We are not talking about any of that,” he said. Sources cautioned the decision is not yet finalized and could still change, with one source adding that Kennedy’s hope is, in part, to finalize things quickly to try to blunt momentum from the Democratic National Convention.

“Trump narrowly leading Harris in Texas” via Miranda Nazzaro of The Hill — Trump holds a slight lead over Harris in Texas. The survey, published Thursday by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University, found that Trump had support from 49.5% of likely voters in Texas, holding a lead of less than 5 points over Harris’ 44.6%. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had 2% of likely voters, while the Green Party’s Jill Stein had 0.7% and Libertarian Chase Oliver had 0.5%, according to the poll. About 2.7% were undecided. The latest findings for the Lone Star State showed a slight increase — 0.6 percentage points — in support for Trump, who received 48.9% in June. But Harris’ support also jumped 4.3 percentage points from when President Biden was the Democratic presidential candidate in June and had 40.3% support, pollsters said. Per the survey, Kennedy’s vote was 2.7 percentage points lower than in June.

“Trump uses a stretch of border wall and a pile of steel beams in Arizona to contrast with Democrats” via Jonathan J. Cooper and Adrianna Gomez Licon of The Associated Press — On a dirt road below the shrub-dotted hills of Arizona, Trump used a stretch of wall and a pile of steel beams to draw a visual contrast between his approach to securing the border and that of his Democratic opponent, Harris. Trump brought along grieving mothers, the sheriff of Cochise County and the head of the Border Patrol union to echo his tough-on-border security message at Thursday’s visit, which was themed “Make America Safe Again.” “To my right is what we call Trump wall. This was wall that was built under President Trump,” said Paul Perez, the president of the Border Patrol union. “To my left, we have what we call Kamala wall. It’s just sitting there doing nothing, lying down.”

“Trump launches antisemitic attack on Josh Shapiro over DNC speech” via Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling of The National Review — Still fresh off a scandal in which he was accused of advising against peace talks between Israel and Palestine, Trump claimed that he had done more for Israel than “any person.” “The highly overrated Jewish Governor of the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, made a really bad and poorly delivered speech talking about freedom and fighting for Comrade Kamala Harris for President, yet she hates Israel and will do nothing but make its journey through the complexities of survival as difficult as possible, hoping in the end that it will fail,” Trump wrote. “Judge only by her actions!” “Yet Shapiro, for strictly political reasons, refused to acknowledge that I am the best friend that Israel and the Jewish people ever had,” Trump continued. “I have done more for Israel than any President, and frankly, I have done more for Israel than any person, and it’s not even close.”

“White House condemns antisemitism after Trump attacks ‘Jewish Governor’ Shapiro” via Adam Cancryn of POLITICO — The White House issued a fresh condemnation of antisemitism after Trump referred to Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro as the “highly overrated Jewish Governor” and criticized him for supporting Harris. “Shapiro, for strictly political reasons, refused to acknowledge that I am the best friend that Israel, and the Jewish people, ever had,” Trump wrote on Truth Social just after midnight, accusing Harris of “hoping in the end” that the nation will fail. “Shapiro has done nothing for Israel, and never will. Comrade Kamala Harris, the Radical Left Marxist who stole the nomination from Crooked Joe, will do even less.”

“Trump hosting fundraiser for domestic terrorists who assaulted cops Jan. 6” via S.V. Date of HuffPost — Trump is hosting a fundraiser for domestic terrorists convicted of assaulting police officers, and some defendants still facing those charges, as part of his Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt to remain in power. The event will take place on Sept. 5 at his country club in Bedminster, New Jersey. It is being staged by The America Project, a pro-Trump nonprofit based in Florida, calling the reception and dinner “the J6 Awards Gala.” A video promoting the event features clips of Trump praising those who are being prosecuted for taking part in the Capitol assault. “They ought to release the J6 hostages. They’ve suffered enough,” Trump says in the video from one of his campaign speeches. “I call them hostages. Some people call them prisoners. I call them hostages.”

“Veterans say attacks on candidates’ service records are a turnoff” via Dave Philipps and Rachel Nostrant of The New York Times — Republicans backing the Trump campaign have kept up their attacks on Walz’s military career during the Democratic convention, accusing him, among other things, of having abandoned his fellow soldiers by retiring from the National Guard to run for Congress in 2006, months before his unit deployed to Iraq. But the attack may not be having the intended effect. Many veterans, including undecided and conservative voters, said this week that they saw the sniping over Walz’s service as harmful to all veterans, in and out of the political arena. “Name-calling, talking about people’s record, like, that’s not helpful,” said Vince Young, 32, a former Marine Corps mortar man and undecided voter who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. He said his main concern was the economy, and seeing one veteran disparaging another turned him off.

“Gus Walz broke the internet with his tearful love for his dad. Then the bullying began” via Michael Collins and Sam Woodward of USA Today — A tearful, unscripted moment between Tim Walz and his 17-year-old son, Gus, has unleashed a flood of praise and admiration – but also prompted ugly online bullying. Gus Walz, who has a nonverbal learning disorder as well as anxiety and ADHD, watched excitedly from the front row of Chicago’s United Center and sobbed openly Wednesday night as his father delivered his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention. Gus Walz jumped up from his seat, tears on his face, pointed his index finger and said, “I love you, Dad,” followed soon after with, “That’s my dad!”

“Ann Coulter posted about Tim Walz’s son. The backlash was swift.” via Melanie Mason of POLITICO — The sight of Gus weeping with pride Wednesday night during his father’s speech accepting the vice-presidential nomination instantly became an iconic feel-good moment of the convention. That is, until the inevitable turn on social media. Conservative firebrand Coulter posted an article on X about Gus’ emotional reaction, with a lead photo of the teenager in tears. She captioned it, “Talk about weird …” The online backlash was swift and snarky.

“Neil Young gives approval to Walz to use ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ at DNC” via Daniel Kreps of Rolling Stone — Walz concluded his DNC speech Wednesday by walking off the stage to Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.” Despite the track’s litigious history on the campaign trail, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that Walz sought Young’s approval to use “Rockin’ in the Free World” — one of the Minnesota Governor’s favorite songs — and that the rocker authorized its usage. In a recent article by Young in the Viewpoint section of his Neil Young Archives, he wrote that he would be watching the DNC, albeit on the unbiased C-SPAN and not one of the “smarmy talking head slanted” news networks. Young’s article also featured Shepard Fairey’s artwork promoting the Harris campaign, a not-so-subtle endorsement from the rocker who has spent the past eight years publicly criticizing and occasionally suing Trump.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Harris becoming President would be like ‘arsonist putting out the fire’” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — At a news conference Thursday, DeSantis weighed in on the 2024 Presidential Race and continued his attacks on Harris and Minnesota Gov. Walz. “I do not ask people to move to Florida,” DeSantis said. “If you’re living in Minnesota under Walz, some people are going to want to leave that. That’s just the reality. I mean, we know that.” The Governor had previously scathed Walz for his COVID-19 “snitch” line during the pandemic, along with policies giving licenses to illegal aliens and putting tampons and boys’ restrooms.

“Florida pursues ‘game changer’ overhaul of voter eligibility process” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Florida says it will soon let convicted felons know within 90 days if they are eligible to vote, a move that is being called a “step forward” by the group that had once sued the state over its complicated eligibility process. “It’s a game changer,” said Neil Volz, deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. On Thursday, the Department of State reported to DeSantis, proposing a rule that would establish new deadlines for someone previously convicted of a felony to ask about their voting rights. Currently, the state allows individuals to ask for an advisory opinion on their eligibility status, but there are no requirements on how quickly the state must respond. Only 49 opinions have been issued over the past two and a half years.

“State lawmakers eye promise, pitfalls of AI ahead of November elections” via the Tribune News Service — Inside a white-walled conference room, a speaker surveyed hundreds of state lawmakers and policy influencers, asking whether artificial intelligence poses a threat to the elections in their states. The results were unambiguous: 80% of those who answered a live poll said yes. In a follow-up question, nearly 90% said their state laws weren’t adequate to deter those threats. It was among the many exchanges on artificial intelligence that dominated sessions at this month’s meeting of the National Conference of State Legislatures, the largest annual gathering of lawmakers, in Louisville. “It’s the topic du jour,” Kentucky state Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Republican, told lawmakers as he kicked off one of many panels centering on AI. “There are a lot of discussions happening in all of our state Legislatures across the country.”

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

“Florida Supreme Court allows state warning about ‘costs’ of abortion amendment on the ballot” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — In a 6-1 opinion, the court ruled against Floridians Protecting Freedom, the groups behind the proposed constitutional amendment and agreed with the state, which argued the pro-abortion advocates missed their chance to question the statement during the Fiscal Impact Estimating Conference (FIEC) meetings over the Summer.

“The petitioners actively participated in the Estimating Conference process that they now challenge, without questioning or objecting to the Conference’s authority to issue a revised financial impact statement on its own initiative. For that basic reason, the petitioners waived or forfeited any reasonable claim to extraordinary relief from this Court,” the opinion says.

It’s the most recent chapter in the legal saga over abortion rights in Florida, a back-and-forth between anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates over a measure that would revert abortion rules to what they were before the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

Amendment 4 needs at least 60% of the statewide vote to pass. In a survey of likely Florida voters by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab released this week, 69% said they’d vote yes on Amendment 4, with 23% saying no.

While the latest revision states the amendment’s impact is “indeterminate,” abortion rights advocates argued Senate President Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner did not have the authority to reconvene the panel to write another statement; only the courts could.

“GOP scores victory as court allows warning to voters on ballot for pro-abortion Amendment 4” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Thanks to a new ruling from the Supreme Court of Florida, voters will now be warned of some of the unwritten implications of Amendment 4, which seeks to enshrine a right to abortion in the Florida Constitution. The court ruled Wednesday against a challenge by the organization behind the amendment, Floridians Protecting Freedom, which sought to remove the financial impact statement. The state had revised its impact statement to note on the ballot that “there is also uncertainty about whether the amendment will require the state to subsidize abortions with public funds.” Initially, a lower court rejected the challenge, but the organization then brought the case before the higher court.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“After trial lawyers blew millions in the SD 7 race, it’s time to unify behind Tom Leek” via Brewster Bevis for Florida Politics — In what likely became the most expensive legislative Primary race in Florida history — and one of the most expensive across the country this cycle — billboard lawyers spent more than $10 million trying to buy a Senate seat. But the good people of Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia counties saw through the façade. Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) was proud to endorse Leek early in his Senate District 7 campaign in June 2023. We — like the voters — know him to be fair and effective. With the Primary behind us, we’re glad to see level heads prevail and welcome the end of these shameless attacks on Leek. And now, as we head toward the General Election, we urge voters in SD 7 to continue to stand behind Leek and send him back to the Legislature.

“Internal poll shows Allison Tant with commanding lead in HD 9” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Tant appears to be in good shape as she seeks to defend her House District 9 seat, according to an internal poll. Impact Research, a polling outfit used by Democratic presidential nominee Harris’ campaign, found the Tallahassee Democrat with a commanding lead over Republican challenger Spencer Brass. The survey found that 55% of likely voters in the district want to re-elect Tant, which is more than enough to ensure her a third term. Meanwhile, 36% of voters favor Brass, with 8% still undecided. “Recent polling in FL HD-9 shows Democratic Rep. Allison Tant with a commanding lead and in a strong position for re-election this year,” reads a polling memo from Impact.

“Razor-thin margin between 2 candidates may force recount in Kissimmee mayoral race” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — The race for second place and a spot in the November runoff for Kissimmee Mayor was so close it may have triggered a recount, the Osceola Supervisor of Elections Office said. Two candidates — separated by four votes — are stuck in limbo until Friday morning when the Canvassing Board gathers to decide if results meet state requirements for a recount. Former state Rep. John Cortes and business owner Olga Cariño are vying against entrepreneur Jackie Espinosa in a runoff after no one received over 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s Primar. Espinosa led the race with just under 30% of the vote, while Cortes received 25.34% and Cariño garnered 25.26% (1,224-1,220).

“Dave Aronberg backs ‘unwavering’ Alexcia Cox to succeed him as Palm Beach State Attorney” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — With the Primary in the rearview, outgoing Palm Beach State Attorney Aronberg is making clear who he hopes will succeed him: Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Cox. Cox captured 64% of the vote in a three-way Primary race to secure her spot as the Democratic candidate on the General Election ballot. She’s set to face lawyer Sam Stern, who outpaced another Republican on Tuesday. Aronberg, a fellow Democrat who confirmed last June that he would not seek a fourth term, said in a statement that Cox is amply “prepared to keep all Palm Beach County residents safe.” “I’ve dedicated my career to serving our community with integrity and a commitment to justice. That’s why today, I am proud to endorse Alexcia Cox in the General Election for Palm Beach County State Attorney. I have seen firsthand her leadership and courtroom experience in holding dangerous criminals accountable,” he said.

“Mario Knapp endorses former GOP Primary foe Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Retired Miami-Dade Police Maj. Knapp is urging voters to get behind his former co-worker and Primary opponent, Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Cordero-Stutz, in the General Election for Sheriff. Knapp, who placed third Tuesday in an 11-candidate Republican Primary for the county’s top cop post, lauded Cordero-Stutz’s record and said she’s the best choice for voters on the Nov. 5 ballot. “Rosie’s dedicated her life to public safety and public service here in Miami-Dade, and I think it’s really important that right now, finally that we have our Republican candidate, that we get behind Rosie, that we join forces with Rosie, that we support her in any way we can, because we want to make sure that Miami-Dade does not become Chicago,” Knapp said.

ICYMI — “Ashlee Hofberger wins Republican Primary for Escambia Commission District 4” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News-Journal — Hofberger has won the Republican Primary for the District 4 seat of Escambia County Commission against Walker Wilson and Buck Mitchell. Hofberger won the race with 3,153 (37.67%) votes to Wilson’s 2,735 (32.67%) votes and Mitchell’s 2,483 (29.66%) votes, according to the unofficial results. The District 4 seat has been vacant since Robert Bender was appointed Escambia County Supervisor of Elections in January. DeSantis declined to make an appointment to fill the vacancy. “Thank you to everyone who went out and voted and supported me,” Hofberger said after her victory. “I am so excited for all the positive changes to make in our community.”

“Orange County Commission race separated by two votes heads to November runoff” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — No candidate cleared a majority of the votes, so the razor-tight race is heading to a runoff in the General Election instead of a recount. In the District 1 race, incumbent Nicole Wilson, a Democrat, was up for re-election against her better-funded challenger, Austin Arthur, a Republican. Wilson was up with 14,062 votes versus Arthur’s 14,060 votes, according to the latest numbers released Thursday. Write-in candidate Stephen Davis won 28 votes, playing spoiler in keeping either candidate from reaching at least 50%.

— STATEWIDE —

“ESG proposals and support decline again” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues have been a hot topic for both Republicans and Democrats for years now. But more recent reports indicate waning support for ESG proposals, and the latest numbers may indicate it’s on its way out for good. In January, reports found that ESG funds revealed mediocre performance and decreased investments in the funds. At the end of 2023, there was approximately $323 billion in sustainable funds — a 12% decline from the record at the end of 2021. In March, a PitchBook report found that asset managers were pulling back from public ESG commitments, and regulation of ESG-related activities remained hard to implement and comply with.

“Experts warn recently adopted banking laws will limit free markets” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — In response to the U.S. Treasury’s concerns that Florida’s HB 989 poses a “national security threat,” Attorney General Ashley Moody delivered a letter accusing the Treasury of “falsely suggesting” the law would “prohibit financial institutions from considering whether a consumer is associated with designated terrorist groups.” Commenting on the Treasury letter and implementation of HB 989, Americans for Free Markets Executive Director John Wittman said, “HB 989 establishes an entirely new regulatory regime that could erode the safety, security and services Floridians expect from the national banking system — all in response to the false narrative that financial institutions deny customers access to financial services based on their personal beliefs. Lawmakers should instead promote free market principles and foster prosperity.”

“Florida weekly initial jobless claims see sharp spike for first time in August” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — New unemployment insurance claims in Florida saw a sharp spike last week, accounting for the most significant increase this Summer, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). There were 7,549 first-time jobless claims filed in the Sunshine State for the week ending Aug. 17 before seasonal adjustments. That’s an increase of 1,987 claims from the previous week’s total. The substantial surge is the most notable jump in claims since the week ending July 13 when there was an increase of more than 1,000 initial unemployment claims. First-time unemployment claims have steadily declined for most of the Summer months in Florida.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Supreme Court allows Arizona to enforce, for now, law tightening new voter registrations” via Charlie Savage and Abbie VanSickle of The New York Times — The Supreme Court allowed Arizona, at least for now, to toughen some voting requirements, saying that people registering to vote before the coming election must show proof of citizenship. The decision, issued in a terse, unsigned order, handed a partial victory to Republicans who supported a 2022 Arizona law imposing new restrictions on voting. But the court declined to allow Arizona to put into effect another part of that law, which could have prohibited tens of thousands of voters who are already registered from participating in the presidential election or casting any ballots by mail unless they provided proof of citizenship. The decision did not include any legal reasoning, which is common in such emergency applications.

“Social Security head tells Congress to make changes or face ‘angry’ voters” via Suzanne Blake of Newsweek — Millions of Americans rely on Social Security payments monthly. The government program supports seniors during retirement as well as those living with disabilities. However, the program faces a funding crisis, with the most recent Trustees report finding the government would run out of money for full payments by 2033. The Social Security Administration has been chronically underfunded, and our staffing is continuing to decline, while the number of beneficiaries we serve keeps growing — we are serving more people than ever with the lowest staffing level in decades,” a spokesperson said. “We need Congress to ensure that Social Security has the necessary funding and staffing to provide the type of service Americans deserve and have paid for.”

“Maxwell Frost makes case for climate, brings the heat to DNC stage” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Frost told the Democratic National Convention that Central Florida can feel the heat from climate change. He also brought plenty of fire his own fire and directed it at Trump. The Orlando Democrat took the stage in Chicago following a video encouraging young voters to become engaged in the process. America’s youngest Congressman mentioned early his age and the responsibility that it brings. “I’m proud to be the first member of my generation in Congress. I’m also proud to represent Central Florida,” Frost said. He focused much of his speech on a critical issue for young voters: climate change.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami Gardens voters keep Mayor, oust two City Council members, send third to runoff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Gardens voters re-elected Mayor Rodney Harris, replaced two City Council members and sent a third to a runoff. Harris secured a second term as Mayor with 69% of the vote, far outpacing former Council member Erhabor Ighodaro and Lavern Deer, who took 20% and 11%, respectively. Ighodaro previously ran for the Senate, losing badly to Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones in 2022 in a contest that saw Ighodaro draw rebukes for anti-LGBTQ remarks. A juvenile probation officer, Harris has spent nearly his entire adult career in government and has served in elected office for close to 12 years, including as a Council member and Vice Mayor. He is Miami Gardens’ third Mayor since its 2003 incorporation. Educator-turned-nonprofit director Katrina Baskin, a political newcomer, ousted Council member Shannon Campbell and outpaced third-place candidate Mike Horne to take Seat 1 on the panel.

“Broward State Attorney endorses recreational marijuana amendment, says criminalization of the drug has ruined lives” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor publicly endorsed Amendment 3, the ballot initiative seeking to legalize recreational marijuana, in a statement. The endorsement, released the same day as the Florida Primaries for State Attorney positions, makes Pryor the first top prosecutor in the state to officially support the recreational marijuana amendment and places his views — at least for now — in conflict with the state law that still requires his office to prosecute minor marijuana offenses. Spokespeople for Pryor’s Office referred to statements included in the release from Smart and Safe Florida, the group behind the initiative, in response to a request to interview him.

“What’s next after two Stuart City Commissioners lost Tuesday to first-time challengers?” via Melissa E. Holsman of Treasure Coast Newspapers — When voters rejected two longtime incumbent City Commissioners to elevate a pair of first-time challengers, residents embraced the message their political rivals touted: curb city growth. Sean Reed and Laura Giobbi defeated Commissioner Troy McDonald and Mayor Becky Bruner, respectively. It was the first time Bruner, 67, faced opposition since being elected in 2017. It was the fourth time McDonald, 56, drew a challenger during his dozen years as a Commissioner, which included two stints as Mayor in 2014 and 2017. Development has been a hot city issue, especially in the last few years, as an influx of multifamily complexes is near completion, and a Costco store and apartments are being constructed along Kanner Highway.

“Jack Brewer Foundation head, Aetna leader back fatherhood initiatives during South Bay Correctional tour” via Florida Politics — Two Florida powerhouses are joining forces to support fatherhood initiatives across the state. During a tour of the South Bay Correctional Facility near Lake Okeechobee, Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF) Chair Jack Brewer and Aetna Better Health of Florida CEO Jennifer Sweet raised awareness for the critical role that fatherhood plays in improving health outcomes, economic stability, and the social and emotional well-being of communities across the state. “We believe that strong fathers are at the core of strong families, and in turn, strong communities,” Brewer said. “I’m excited to see companies like Aetna stepping up to be involved in the social aspects of our communities, serving the same vulnerable populations that we are so passionate about helping.”

“Palm Beach County School Board left group after leader’s racist remarks. Will they rejoin?” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — Three years after leaving the Florida School Board Association in protest of racist remarks made by its president, Palm Beach County school leaders are weighing rejoining the organization, which provides training to elected officials and lobbies on behalf of member School Boards. All but one School Board official agreed they’re interested in renewing the District’s membership now that former President Chris Patricca, who remains a Lee County School Board member, is no longer involved in the organization. The Board will vote formally at its Sept. 4 meeting, but they were far from unified about whether to rejoin. “She’s a despicable person,” School Board member Alexandria Ayala said of Patricca, “I will never join this organization.”

“Palm Beach County Sheriff race already bringing accusations and animosity” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — Michael Gauger and Ric Bradshaw, two career law enforcement professionals, worked side-by-side as friends and colleagues at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) for more than 20 years. Now, they will face off against each other in the November General Election for Sheriff in a race that is showing signs of becoming one of the more contentious elections in South Florida. Gauger was Bradshaw’s Chief Deputy (second in command) for over 16 years when he resigned in 2021. Before that, he was a colonel, a major, and a captain at PBSO, working with and under Bradshaw.

“After blistering audit for Sheriff’s training center, Broward officials say they won’t hand over authority for future projects” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Several Broward County Commissioners vowed to “never ever” give the Sheriff’s Office the reins on a multimillion-dollar project again, after an enterprise that has left them with mounting costs and an unresolved debate about the final features for a new training center. A county auditor’s report offers the most detailed account yet of what led to costs rising for the Sheriff’s training center that opened in July. The final price is now estimated at $73.7 million, which includes a $9.2 million funding shortfall. When the project began, it was estimated to cost $34 million.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Central Florida ‘ghost’ candidate pleads no contest, marking end of political scandal” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Jestine Iannotti, whose candidacy for state Senate was at the center of the notorious 2020 ‘ghost’ candidate scheme, pleaded no contest to campaign finance-related charges, marking the apparent final chapter of a scandal that has rocked Central Florida politics over the past four years. Iannotti, accused of illegally accepting a $1,200 cash donation for her campaign and falsely reporting contributors who had not given her money, was initially charged with a felony and five misdemeanors. But her plea agreement whittled down those charges to just two first-degree misdemeanors: One count for accepting a cash contribution over the $50 limit and another for accepting a contribution through or in the name of another. The 38-year-old now lives in Sweden with her partner and children and did not appear during the eight-minute hearing before a near-empty courtroom at the Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford.

“DeSantis awards $5.8 million to bolster business at Space Coast Regional Airport” via Anita Padilla of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis awarded $5.8 million to the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority to support a major roadway infrastructure project through the state’s job growth grant program. “Florida is the space capital of the country,” said DeSantis. “Titusville and the surrounding communities will benefit from these high-demand, high-wage jobs that will contribute to a stronger economy for families along the Space Coast.” The Job Growth Grant Fund funding will allow for the construction of a direct access 3,200-foot roadway from the Space Coast Innovation Park to the Space Coast Regional Airport. The award means expanded business opportunities in the park and the creation of approximately 900 jobs.

“$2M down, $2M to go. Shelter gets city funding, hopes to get county next” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — After a rough couple of months sparked by three of its employees filing a whistleblower complaint, First Step Shelter received some good news. Daytona Beach City Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the lease of the city-owned building the nonprofit uses for its homeless shelter for another five years. Commissioners also agreed to keep sending the shelter for adults $400,000 annually for another five years. At their last meeting two weeks ago, the Commissioners wanted to wait on the lease and funding renewal decisions until they could read the recently completed report on the whistleblower complaint.

“Orange schools tried, then cut, weapons detectors others are testing, citing cost” via Alissa Gary of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Public Schools proposed installing walk-through weapons detection systems in all high schools this school year but nixed the plans when they proved too expensive given the staff needed to run them efficiently. The system OCPS tried out at several campuses last school year but decided not to install at all 23 high schools is similar to the one Broward County schools debuted last week to long lines of frustrated students. In those South Florida high schools, hundreds of students waited to go through the screening devices before entering campuses, delaying the start of school for many teenagers. By this week, most Broward students could quickly walk through the metal detectors, though administrators said the devices required a lot of security staff to make the start of the school day go smoothly. Those concerns in Broward echoed what OCPS discovered — that making sure students could quickly walk through the devices and get to class on time took far more school staff than anticipated.

“A whale skeleton and $1,500 office chairs: What’s in Volusia County’s budget?” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — What do drones, $1,500 office chairs and a humpback whale skeleton have in common? They’re all on the shopping list in Volusia County’s upcoming budget. The county government uses tax dollars, user fees and other revenue sources to fund a wide variety of services and projects both in the unincorporated areas and the cities. Those include basics like road-paving projects and paying for law enforcement and things unique to Volusia County like the Volusia ECHO and Volusia Forever programs. Each budget year begins Oct. 1, but the planning process starts much earlier. The County Council recently set tentative millage rates and received the recommended budget in July.

“Port Canaveral reverses cruise expansion plans after state’s alarm over space business” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Port Canaveral won’t pursue plans for a new cruise terminal after Commissioners voted to reverse course in the wake of state officials’ raising an alarm that those plans would harm the space industry. The Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to drop plans approved in May to build what would have been the seventh cruise terminal at the port in space that currently is a cargo berth on the north side. The vote comes after officials received a letter earlier this month from Florida Department of Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly and Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue charging the port was making decisions that benefited its lucrative cruise business at the cost of needs for the growing commercial space business.

— LOCAL: TB —

ICYMI: “‘Change’ spurs Janet Barek to huge upset win on Citrus County Commission ” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — And that’s why they count the votes. Citrus County Commissioner Ruthie Davis Schlabach had the money, political connections, community support, and benefits of incumbency. Yet it’s Barek who will hold the title come mid-November. Barek, a retired teacher from Citrus Springs, stunned the Citrus County political scene by defeating Schlabach in the Republican Primary for District 3. With no other candidates, Barek won the seat outright. It was tight. Barek won with 51% support, and fewer than 800 votes separated the candidates. A County Commission staple for years, Barek acknowledged that she’s the beneficiary of an overall public nervousness about Citrus County’s growth. “I’m pleased people want the change, and I’m going to give it to them,” she said.

“Tarpon Springs Mayor Costa Vatikiotis resigns amid ‘constant infighting’” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — Tarpon Springs Mayor Vatikiotis said he will resign at the close of business on Thursday, seven months before the end of a three-year term where he has increasingly lost the allegiance of his fellow City Commissioners. He announced his intentions in a letter to Commissioners on Wednesday, writing that the decision had been building for some time with “constant infighting” among his colleagues.

“Appeals court rules for Hillsborough schools in taxing case” via Marlene Sokol and Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times — Hillsborough voters will get to decide on higher property taxes to supplement teacher pay, an appellate court ruled Monday. The 2nd District Court of Appeal did not go along with the Hillsborough County Commission’s contention that it has discretion to move the date of the tax referendum from this November to 2026 or beyond. While state law allows the County Commission to place the referendum on the ballot, the appeals court found that this aspect of the law does not give them discretion to modify the date.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“How will Tuesday’s election results change the Duval County School Board?” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — It might make sense to let the winners be sworn in (that happens Nov. 19) before answering, but opinions were taking flight within hours of the polls closing. Here are a few takeaways from the results. Political partisans were fully invested in the race. But there were unquestionably disappointments on both sides. Diamond’s pick in the Board’s Southside District 3 race, former Moms for Liberty Duval County Chair Rebecca Nathanson, fell a few hundred votes short of unseating incumbent Cindy Pearson, a fellow Republican whom DeSantis reportedly targeted for removal last year. Pearson’s grassroots supporters and anti-conservative die-hards alike celebrated the failure of efforts to oust her.

“Florida State, ACC continuing lawsuit settlement talks after mediation” via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida State and the ACC met for their court-ordered mediation on Aug. 13 and did not reach an agreement. But their settlement talks aren’t over. In a joint filing Tuesday in Leon County, the sides said they will “continue discussions.” Their update was necessary after Judge John C. Cooper gave them a 120-day mediation deadline during an April 22 hearing at the Leon County Courthouse.

“School choice and a history of segregation collide as Madison County shutters its rural schools” via The Associated Press — Tens of thousands of students have left Florida’s public schools in recent years amid an explosive expansion in school choice. Now, Districts large and small are grappling with the harsh financial realities of empty seats in aging classrooms. As some Districts are being forced to close schools, administrators are facing another long-avoided reckoning: how to integrate students in buildings that remain racially and economically segregated. In the Panhandle, one tiny District plans to consolidate its last three stand-alone elementary schools into one campus because there aren’t enough students to cover the costs of keeping the doors open. But the Madison County School District’s decision to do so has exposed tensions around race.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Voters issue stunning rebuke to DeSantis and developers in Manatee and Sarasota races” via Michael Barfield of the Florida Trident — The most notable losers in Tuesday’s Primaries in Manatee and Sarasota counties weren’t even on the ballot. DeSantis, GOP political consultant Anthony Pedicini, and a trio of prominent local developers were not candidates themselves, yet voters delivered them a clear rebuke, with six out of seven candidates they supported facing defeat. DeSantis either appointed or endorsed all six of the losing candidates, who ran in five key races in Manatee County and one in Sarasota County. Pedicini, an attack dog consultant profiled last week in the Florida Trident, served as Campaign Manager for all six. And local developers Carlos Beruff, Pat Neal, and Randy Benderson and other developer interests collectively invested nearly $1 million in the contests.

“SRQ Airport withdraws land deal from FAA. Where does it now leave New College of Florida?” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Faced with likely denial, the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has withdrawn a request to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to approve the sale of land to New College of Florida. New College officials offered $11.5 million to purchase 30.94 acres from the airport for needed renovations at existing buildings and potential sports program facilities. The FAA rejected that sale, then appealed by the airport, and it has now been withdrawn. “In the end, it became apparent that they were not going to approve the land release,” airport SECO Rick Piccolo said.

“Sarasota School Board convenes following contentious election, public urges student focus” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County’s School Board convened on the heels of a contentious election that saw the Board’s Chair lose her seat. Notably absent from the meeting, Karen Rose lost her District 2 seat to Liz Barker in a nonpartisan Primary race decided by only 2 percentage points. The voters’ decision to remove Rose and re-elect Tom Edwards seemed to indicate a public pushback against the direction of the conservative-leaning Board majority over the past two years. In the 2022 Election, the School Board flipped to a 4-1 conservative majority behind a Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos ticket.

“City of Sarasota aims to double homestead tax exemption for lower-income, older homeowners” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota City Commission approved doubling the local homestead tax exemption to $50,000 for some older homeowners on first reading during a vote on first reading. The Commission will give the item another vote and likely adoption at their Sept. 16 meeting. If passed, the raised exemption will be effective Jan. 1, 2025. The tax exemption is only available to homeowners aged 65 and above with a household income of $36,614 at the most – which is about 52% lower than the median household income of Sarasota County, according to the Florida Department of Health. The maximum income qualification is adjusted annually by the Florida Department of Revenue.

— TOP OPINION —

“DeSantis wants to build golf courses and hotels in Florida’s state parks” via Craig Pittman for the Miami New Times — Our Ivy League-educated chief executive failed to learn from a couple of the worst mistakes of former Gov. Scott’s b-b-bumpy eight years in office. Now he’s trying to repeat them both — and to rush these idiotic errors through before too many people find out and object.

As I write this, I am looking at a bunch of internal documents from the Florida Department of Environmental Playtime — er, I mean Environmental Protection. These documents describe proposed changes to nine of our award-winning state parks which, I am told, have been ordered to be implemented by the Governor’s Office.

The worst one talks of building not one, not two, but three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Hobe Sound. There are plans at the other parks for big motels and pickleball courts and disc golf courses, all of which run completely counter to what our state parks are all about.

People don’t go to Florida state parks to play golf. They’re not venturing into an inspiring natural treasure to spend time in a place that’s maintained with sprinklers, mowers, fertilizer, and pesticides (which are likely to pollute the Loxahatchee).

They go to the parks to get away from artificial settings like that. They go to see what’s left of the real Florida. That’s the park system’s motto: “Experience the Real Florida!”

I bet everyone who objects to this “exciting new initiative” has already begun bombarding DeSantis and his DEP with calls, letters, and emails telling them not to Rick-(Scott)-Roll our precious parks.

If DeSantis wants to play golf, he should stick to that golf simulator he was given by a big developer. Let us fans of the real Florida continue to enjoy it in its natural state. Otherwise, he better look out for a visit from the ghost of Trapper Nelson.

— OPINIONS —

“Florida election results show DeSantis is out of juice” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — DeSantis — the Top Gov, God’s ordained fighter, the One to Whom an Apology is Owed, the Protector of Parental Rights — is out of juice. All across the state Tuesday night, voters in low-turnout elections rejected culture warriors, election deniers, and DeSantis toadies, often in ruby-red parts of Florida, an unmistakable sign the one-time conservative star has lost his shine even in his own backyard.

This was to be his post-presidential-run show of strength, his chance to remind the haters who really runs the place, to set himself up for the nauseatingly predictable future presidential run he’s poised to make.

Not for the first time, the mythology of DeSantis collided with the reality of DeSantis: His candidates lost at least 11 of the 23 School Board races that he endorsed, while six won and another six are headed to runoffs. That’s really no better than the average political handicapper, and DeSantis’ efforts were often focused on friendly territory. He did not, for example, meddle in the open race for an Orange County School Board seat, where a candidate he’d no doubt whine was too liberal ran away with a victory.

The setbacks were so undeniable even DeSantis’ never-admit-failure administration had almost to do it, spinning his disappointing night as the result of “uphill battles in historically blue districts” but noting he “flipped” the Duval County School Board, which a spokesperson characterized as a “historically blue county.” If this were true, that would indeed be quite an accomplishment, but Duval is neither historically blue nor a place in which the School Board had been run by Democrats.

Florida today is undeniably more conservative than the purplish Florida of the past. Still, it’s not quite as ready to endorse DeSantis’ warped vision for the future as he had assumed.

“For Democrats, Harris doesn’t need policies. Preferences are enough.” via Byron York of The Washington Examiner — Republicans are frustrated that Harris has not outlined specific policy proposals in her last-minute presidential run. She has apparently abandoned some of the views she held during her failed campaign for the Democratic nomination in 2019. Still, no one knows for sure because information about Harris’ positions has come out in dribs and drabs through spokespeople or unattributed news stories. But look at the ecstatic crowds of delegates. They’re happy because even though they don’t have the wonkish details, in broad terms, they are certain of what Harris will do as President of the United States.

“Walz and JD Vance are having the argument that matters” via Matt Bai of The Washington Post — You can see why Harris picked Walz as her running mate and why Democrats have fallen in love with him. The guy delivers a stemwinder in the tradition of the Great Plains populists, full of passion and humor and plain-spoken defiance. But let me tell you something: Nobody delivers a speech that good unless he’s got a clear intellectual argument behind it and a burning conviction that he’s right. And that’s why the contrast between Walz and Vance might be the most interesting of the campaign. In the America Walz described in his convention speech, it doesn’t matter what language you speak at home or what god (if any) you worship, or whether you have kids (naturally or otherwise). Because as long as you believe in the American promise of liberty and adhere to its laws, you’re just as American as anyone else, and anybody who doesn’t like it should “mind their own damn business.”

“Moms for Liberty rejected in Florida along with extremists, repeat losers” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Extremism took a beating in some unexpected places Tuesday. Orange County voters made the region’s deep-pocketed tourism interests nervous. And voters told has-been politicians desperately trying to get back into office that they needed to stay on the sidelines. It was a momentous Primary Election Day in Florida — one that seemed to suggest a course correction after years of divisive culture wars. Nowhere was that more evident than in School Board races where Moms for Liberty-backed candidates got walloped. In Orange County’s highest-profile race, lawyer Stephanie Vanos vocally opposed the Moms’ agenda and destroyed her opponent 68% to 32%.

— ALOE —

“Universal unwraps Helios Grand, the big Epic Universe hotel” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Universal Orlando has released more details about its under-construction Helios Grand Hotel, a resort adjacent to its future Epic Universe theme parks. Among the hotel’s amenities are a starry theme, a rooftop bar, and vistas of the theme park. Helios Grand and Epic are scheduled to open sometime in 2025. Helios, named for the Greek god of the sun, will be an extension of Epic’s Celestial Park area, which serves as the entrance to the attraction and the hub to four additional theme-park lands. The 500-room hotel will maintain a dedicated entrance for ticket-holding guests to Epic. The hotel lobby will feature floor-to-ceiling windows to showcase Celestial Park, and its décor will include celestial patterns such as constellations.

