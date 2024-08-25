Donald Trump focuses on swing state Michigan for presidential campaign event this week

One of Donald Trump’s two campaign events on Thursday in battleground states will take him to Michigan, where he will address the economy, indicating a renewed urgency to lure voters in swing states.

The former President will visit the business Alro Steel on Thursday afternoon in Potterville, Michigan. The campaign event is set for Thursday afternoon, one stop ahead of a visit Trump has set for La Crosse, Wisconsin, later on Thursday. Michigan and Wisconsin, along with Pennsylvania, where Trump plans on stumping on Friday, are considered swing states for voters in this year’s presidential election. Trump claimed Wisconsin and Michigan in the 2016 election but lost them in 2020.

During the Michigan campaign stump speech, Trump’s campaign officials said he’d also address manufacturing and inflation as part of his election bid to defeat Democratic Presidential Nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, who ascended to the mantle after President Joe Biden decided to bow out of the race amid mounting pressure to leave the campaign in July.

“For nearly four years, the Harris-Biden economic policies have put unnecessary stress and pressure on Michigan families,” the Trump campaign said in a news release before the visit to Michigan. “Michigan’s inflation is at 20.5% — forcing families to pay an additional $1,031 a month. Since Kamala Harris took office, Michiganders have spent $9,819 more on transportation, $4,464 more on energy, $4,020 on food, and $4,183 more on shelter. That’s thousands of dollars Michiganders should have been putting aside for their families’ peace of mind.”

Trump has announced he’ll be bearing down more on swing states after the Democratic National Convention last week, at which Harris reveled in a slickly produced event in Chicago, Illinois.

Trump has even started to ease up on Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican from Georgia. Trump has often blamed Kemp for Georgia’s vote loss to Biden in the 2020 election, which cost Trump the overall vote.

But Trump recently changed his tune toward Kemp after harping on the Georgia Republican.

In a social media post last week, Trump thanked Kemp “for all of your help and support in Georgia, where a win is so important to the success of our Party and, most importantly, our Country.”

“I look forward to working with you, your team, and all of my friends in Georgia to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.

Trump’s words marked a major departure from his comments at a rally earlier this month. At that rally, Trump tore into the Governor in an Atlanta arena only blocks from the Georgia Capitol, blaming him for his narrow 2020 loss in the state.

___

Material from The Associated Press was used to contribute to this report.