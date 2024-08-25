Donald Trump to zero in on Pennsylvania for campaign rally at end of this week

Pennsylvania will be a major swing state that former President Donald Trump will target for campaigning at the end of this week.

It’s part of an excursion through three key locales he needs to win the election.

On Thursday, Trump will stump for his election again in Michigan and Wisconsin. On Friday, he’ll descend on Johnstown in Southwest Pennsylvania, holding a rally in a hall there.

A news release issued by the Trump campaign said the former president plans to hit Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris hard on the issue of natural resources.

“Since Harris and (President Joe) Biden took office, Kamala Harris has turned her back on everyday Pennsylvanians and broken one promise after another. In 2019, Kamala said that there’s ‘no question I’m in favor’ of banning fracking; in 2020, after becoming Biden’s VP nominee, she flip-flopped to say she wouldn’t ban fracking,” the Team Trump news release said. “And as soon as she took power, the Harris-Biden administration reverted back to Kamala’s 2019 position and cracked down on fracking and American energy, wrecking Pennsylvania’s energy workers and driving up the price of a gallon of gas to record high.”

Johnstown is critical to natural resource production south of Pittsburgh. Trump will campaign in the city to argue that Harris would destroy more regional jobs.

“President Trump knows that Pennsylvania cannot take another four years of a dangerously incompetent and dangerously liberal Kamala Harris. A Trump-(JD) Vance administration will Make America Great Again by unleashing American drilling to halve energy costs, halting the migrant invasion on our southern border, and restoring America’s rightful standing and respect on the world stage,” the Trump campaign news release said.

The Pennsylvania stump speech on Friday afternoon will come after two campaign stops on Thursday in Potterville, Michigan, at a factory during that afternoon, and a town hall meeting Trump will hold in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Thursday night.

Trump is increasing the tour through those three Rust-belt states as they are critical to winning enough Electoral College votes to clinch the presidency. Trump lost all three in 2020 on his way to losing the election that year to Biden. But Trump won all three, which some call the “Blue Wall” for its traditional Democratic-leaning voting bloc backed up by heavy labor unions and the blue-collar workforce.