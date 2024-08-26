Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.26.24

Good Monday morning.

Breaking overnight — “Lake Mary wins Little League World Series championship” via The Associated Press — Lathan Norton was sick and didn’t play on Saturday at the Little League World Series. But on Sunday, he scored the winning run in the championship. Lathan raced home from second base on an overthrow at first as Lake Mary rallied to beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 in eight innings and claim the title. Lake Mary became the first team from Florida to ever win the Little League World Series championship. “It was the greatest feeling ever,” said Lathan, who had a fever of 102 on Saturday but recovered before the championship. “I still haven’t had time to let it all sink in, but it feels like the most amazing thing ever.” Chinese Taipei, also called Taiwan, clung to a 1-0 lead from the first inning until Lake Mary’s last at-bat. The Southeast region representatives outhit Taiwan and had a runner on third in three separate innings but couldn’t get a run across. This is the first championship in nine tries for Florida, which also came from behind in its 10-7 semifinal win over Texas on Saturday, scoring five runs in its final at-bat.

Commercial printing and direct mail company Presstige Printing is welcoming Chris Hudson aboard as Vice President of Political Strategy.

Hudson’s government affairs experience includes campaign and grassroots management — most recently at Americans for Prosperity-Florida — as well as nonprofit work, policy analysis, and the preparation of legislation at both the state and federal legislative levels.

“I could not be more excited to join forces with my friend Chris. His expertise and experience combined with the high-performing team we have in place will create a dynamic operation that is greater than the sum of its parts,” Presstige Printing President and CEO Westley Weidenmiller said.

Hudson added, “I am excited to get closer to home and get back to my roots. I look forward to getting in the mix on campaigns across the country through direct mail and the other services that Presstige Printing has to offer our clients.

“I have always wanted to work directly for a design and production facility. There is something special about being able to watch your hard work go from an idea to an industrial press and into the mailbox. Many folks in politics only get to see the idea and design process and don’t see their product until it lands. AFP afforded me every opportunity to sharpen my craft and become the professional I am today. As I endeavor down this new road, my thoughts will be with the folks who helped me get to where I am today.”

Before joining Presstige, Hudson spent 10 years working at AFP-FL, the final four of which he served as the conservative advocacy group’s Vice President of Government Affairs. He previously worked at the Foundation for Government Accountability.

—@DrewSav: Unless (Donald) Trump schedules a rally for the 31st, he’ll have held just seven rallies this month. In August 2016, he held 27.

—@NateSilver538: The 538 model was very obviously broken before, and it’s good they fixed it, but man, you gotta admit that it was broken and that you radically changed it.

—@MattGaetz: 1. DEP rolls out terrible idea to commercialize state parks 2. @WiltonSimpson & @JimmyPatronis show leadership & demand public hearings, citing their opposition. 3. Public hearings are canceled. @GovRonDeSantis — I know you love our Florida environment. We campaigned together on saving the environment in 2018. I saw your sincerity firsthand, up close. Please use your excellent leadership skills to kill this anti-Florida Man initiative. Keep our parks natural.

—@PeterThamel: Per our elite @ESPNStatsInfogrouo: Florida State was 17-1 in season openers as a Top-10 team against unranked opponents, with the lone loss coming in 1989 against Southern Miss. Haynes King joins Brett Favre in pulling the rare upset.

—@DannyKannell: That 1989 season, FSU started 0-2, ran the table, beat Nebraska 41-17 in the Fiesta Bowl, and finished ranked 3rd in the country.

—@KBAndersen: The strangers who read a headline of something, not even the article itself, then take the time to post a reply that nobody but the author will see, not to engage or even criticize, but simply to insult and disparage and try to make them feel bad? Really are miserable wretches.

— TOP STORY —

In less than a week, the Great Outdoors Initiative shifted from a little-noticed plan to improve Florida State Parks to a source of bipartisan outrage. The effort, spearheaded by Gov. DeSantis’ Department of Environmental Protection, earned outsized attention from the Governor’s ideological allies in Washington.

The weekend kicked off with U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, all Republicans, leading a letter to DeSantis and other state leaders calling the plan “ridiculous.” The document takes specific issue with the proposal to redevelop large parts of Jonathan Dickinson Park in Stuart with multiple golf courses. That calls out the plan as “ridiculous” and the process for approving it as deeply flawed.

“The communities around Jonathan Dickinson State Park are owed a public comment meeting in good faith with members of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Acquisition and Restoration Council (ARC). It is the ARC that will actually vote on whether golf courses and hotels will be built in our park, and the public deserves the ability to make their voice heard,” they wrote.

The public outrage did prompt the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to delay Aug. 27 meetings about proposals at nine impacted state parks to the week of Sept. 2; the state is receiving input and venue suggestions now.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Lindsay Cross sent a letter to DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton that called proposals “risky,” while Democratic Rep. Robin Bartleman called the initiative “outrageous.”

However, the most stinging rebukes have come from Republicans, including Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. Passidomo, a Naples Republican, cast the initiative as an affront to legislative efforts to connect the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

But to date, the DEP has yet to back off plans, instead putting sales pitches on X presenting “The Real Facts” and “The Real Fix” for each of the nine impacted parks. For those golf courses at Dickinson, the DEP posted: “This golf course would ensure that locals and visitors alike have access to a popular outdoor sport and provide accessibility for all.”

With nothing set to resolve this week, it looks like the Parkgate fin has just begun.

“Obscure foundation says it is dropping plans for golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson park” via Kimberly Miller of The Palm Beach Post — A mysterious foundation called Tuskegee Dunes, whose Florida lobbyists include a former Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection, says it is behind the controversial proposed golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park — and that it is now pulling the plug on the plan. The Delaware-registered foundation said that the golf courses and other facilities would have told the “inspirational story of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II.” But facing extreme opposition from park fans, lawmakers and environmental organizations, it backpedaled on the project Sunday, sending a note to media representatives and through political commentator Daniel Bongino that it was no longer pursuing the proposal.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump by seven points” via Miranda Nazzaro of The Hill — Harris holds a 7-point edge over Trump nationally in a new poll, marking the latest gain for the Democratic presidential candidate as the General Election approaches. A survey found that Harris led Trump with 50% support and 43% nationally, while 7% of respondents said they would vote for someone else. Pollsters found that Trump and Harris fare equally well with voters from their party, each having 95% support from their partisans. Pollsters noted race or gender played a significant role in pushing Harris’ lead. When voters are asked to think about race or gender, Harris’ lead grows significantly, while support for her and Trump are virtually tied when they are not made to think about it, they said.

“Harris’ campaign has raised $540 million since launch, Democrats say” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post — The campaign raised $82 million during the convention last week, with the best hour coming after Harris delivered her acceptance speech Thursday night. A third of the week’s donations were from first-time contributors, indicating her ability to tap into donors that President Joe Biden did not have when he was the presumptive Democratic nominee, the memo said. Two-thirds of the first-time donors were women, the campaign said. The campaign said the fundraising — which cannot be independently confirmed until its next finance reports are filed — reflects totals raised across Harris for President, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees.

“Trump allies try to energize him as he struggles to adapt to Harris” via Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey and Marianne LeVine of The Washington Post — Trump looked cheerful playing golf at his New Jersey club one day earlier this month, then appeared bored in an afternoon news conference and dour during a reception with megadonor. He publicly mused about staying home during the DNC, letting Harris hold the spotlight unchallenged. Several former aides who have known Trump for years said he always preferred to keep a lighter schedule in August when his family visited Bedminster, and he usually golfed almost every day. However, aides did not want a situation where he was watching the convention every night, getting angry, and then just golfing all day and stewing, according to people who spoke anonymously to discuss private interactions. Trump also had grown annoyed with the news coverage that depicted him as not working as hard as his opponent, one person who talked to him said.

“Trump steps up campaigning to counter Harris’ rise” via Alex Leary and Vivian Salama of The Wall Street Journal — Trump heralded an aggressive new phase of his campaign to combat Harris’ sustained momentum, with a busier schedule in battleground states and amped-up outreach to younger men and women, voters he sees as crucial to victory. Advisers to Trump, who are bracing for Harris to enjoy a post-convention boost in polls, say he will be more active on the campaign trail after setting a modest pace when Biden was still in the race. On Monday, Trump will address a National Guard conference in Detroit. He then has events Thursday elsewhere in Michigan and Wisconsin, followed by a rally Friday in Pennsylvania. He is planning several interviews and, after a long absence, has returned to regular posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he has nearly 90 million followers.

“Vance says Trump would veto a national abortion ban” via Alexandra Marquez of NBC News — Vance said Saturday that Trump would veto a federal abortion ban if Congress were to pass one. Asked on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” about GOP lawmakers like Sen. Lindsey Graham who would want Trump to advocate for and sign an abortion ban, Vance told moderator Kristen Welker that Trump has “explicitly” said he would veto a ban. “I mean, if you’re not supporting it, as the president of the United States, you fundamentally have to veto it,” Vance argued. Trump has changed his position on abortion policy over the years. Asked on a tarmac in Atlanta in April whether he would sign a national abortion ban if it passed through Congress, he simply answered, “No.” But he didn’t clarify what he considered a “ban.”

“We removed RFK Jr. from our model. But it didn’t hurt Kamala.” via Nate Silver of the Silver Bulletin — First, yes; Trump has gained slightly more than Harris from the change, although it’s pretty minor, a net gain of 0.3 percentage points. And second, we’re seeing the beginnings of a convention bounce for Harris. Even with the Kennedy change, she’s now ahead by 4.0 points in the national polling average versus 2.3 points when the DNC started. Our best guess is that her lead will increase further, especially given that almost none of the polling was done after her strong acceptance speech Thursday. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. For now, there’s pretty much no change in the top-line numbers — Harris is at around 53% to win the Electoral College, the same as in recent days.

“Trump to zero in on Pennsylvania for campaign rally at end of this week” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — On Thursday, Trump will stump for his election again in Michigan and Wisconsin. On Friday, he’ll descend on Johnstown in Southwest Pennsylvania, holding a rally in a hall there. “Since Harris and Biden took office, Kamala Harris has turned her back on everyday Pennsylvanians and broken one promise after another. In 2019, Kamala said that there’s ‘no question I’m in favor’ of banning fracking; in 2020, after becoming Biden’s VP nominee, she flip-flopped to say she wouldn’t ban fracking,” the Team Trump news release said. “And as soon as she took power, the Harris-Biden administration reverted back to Kamala’s 2019 position and cracked down on fracking and American energy, wrecking Pennsylvania’s energy workers and driving up the price of a gallon of gas to record high.”

“Did God save Trump?” via Peter Wehner of The Atlantic — When Trump survived an assassination attempt last month, every decent American responded with gratitude for the luck that saw the bullet graze Trump and not kill him. But some Christian supporters of Trump saw something else at work. According to Al Mohler, the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary president, “God and God alone” saved Trump. “For God alone is the sovereign ruler of the cosmos,” he wrote at the time. “The reality of God’s providence” explained why Trump lives. Mohler didn’t say whether “God and God alone” was responsible for the death of Corey Comperatore, who was hit by a stray bullet at the rally while protecting his wife and two daughters. While Mohler was rejoicing that God had saved Trump, Comperatore’s family was burying the man they loved. But Mohler was hardly alone in his views. At the RNC, Trump said he had survived only “by the grace of almighty God.”

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Amendment 3: Will pot legalization spark a stoned driving epidemic in Florida?” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — As Florida voters consider legalizing marijuana in November, opponents are painting a scary picture of what might happen: an epidemic of stoned driving that will make the state’s roads more dangerous and deadly. But the research from other states that have legalized pot isn’t conclusive, and backers of Amendment 3 argue treating the drug like alcohol — making it legal but regulated — will make Floridians safer. Two of Florida’s largest and most influential law enforcement groups are opposed to the measure, convinced it will lead to more deaths on the road. If they need an example, they can highlight the horrific May accident in Ocala that killed eight farmworkers. Their bus was hit by a truck driven by a man who told police he’d smoked marijuana oil and taken prescription drugs.

“Ron DeSantis in middle of Florida feud pitting marijuana against hemp” via Lori Rozsa and David Ovalle of The Washington Post — Brandon Gomes’s dispensary sells tropical flavored gummies and smokable hemp under names like Ice Cream Cake and Lemon Meringue that promise a relaxing high and “pure bliss.” But the owner of the Siesta G dispensary near Tampa isn’t planning to vote in favor of a referendum on the November ballot that would make Florida the largest Republican-led state to legalize recreational marijuana. Though marijuana and hemp are both varieties of the cannabis plant, Florida officials police each differently. Marijuana is allowed only for medicinal purposes, while hemp is widely permitted. The result is a booming market for intoxicating hemp products, some of which public health experts warn are dangerous.

“Rick Scott kicks off Brazilian coalition in Orlando, scathes ‘socialist’ Democratic policies” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Scott this week held a roundtable with Brazilian business and community leaders at Tony’s Brazilian Grill in Orlando to announce the “Brazilians for Rick Scott” coalition. The coalition comprises Brazilian leaders who back Scott’s bid to support Brazilian families and businesses in Florida, along with his efforts to hold Biden and Harris “accountable” for what he describes as “socialist” policies. “I’m honored to receive the endorsement of so many business and community leaders from the thriving Brazilian community in Orlando who are working to make our state the best in the nation,” Scott said. “Throughout my time as Governor and now as U.S. Senator, I’ve worked tirelessly to promote freedom throughout Latin America and to strengthen the economic partnership between the United States and Brazil.”

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

“‘Lying,’ ‘fraud,’ ‘rude.’ Enemies profess peace after hard-fought Primary season that set South Florida congressional races” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Outspent by more than 4-to-1. Run for office repeatedly but never won. Facing multiple opponents, including one who’s repeatedly been elected. Despite the challenges, Joe Kaufman finished 15 points ahead of his main rival Tuesday to win the Republican nomination for Congress in Broward-Palm Beach County’s 23rd District. Kaufman will be his party’s candidate in the November General Election, challenging U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who is seeking a second term. The Kaufman-Moskowitz contest is one of five congressional races in districts entirely or partially in Broward or Palm Beach counties. Kaufman and the others challenging incumbents are hoping for upsets, even though independent organizations that assess U.S. House races put virtually all the South Florida contests solidly in the hands of the party now in control of the district. Statewide, it’s possible a face or two could change. Still, it’s unlikely that the overall makeup of the state’s 28-member congressional delegation — now overwhelmingly Republican — will look much different after this year’s voting.

“Corey Simon, Daryl Parks in dead heat for Senate District 3 seat, new internal poll shows” via James Call of USA Today Network — A new poll in a North Florida state Senate race featuring two prominent Florida State University graduates shows the contest deadlocked, with both candidates’ support at 45% each, with remaining voters undecided. Civil rights attorney Parks, a Democrat, is challenging incumbent Sen. Simon, a former FSU and pro football star, for the Tallahassee-based Senate District 3 seat. The survey found that, since June, Parks has erased a four-point Simon lead to pull even with the first-term Senator. Likely voters were interviewed the first week of August when both Parks and Simon launched television advertising campaigns of more than $250,000 each for the month.

—2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

To be decided today — “Two-vote difference triggers recount in St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Primary” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — A recount began Friday morning in the Republican Primary for Supervisor of Elections, where just a two-vote difference separated the candidates on Election Night. According to final unofficial results, Jennifer Frey received 12,777 votes and George Umansky 12,775 votes. Results of the recount are likely to be announced Monday, Supervisor of Election Gertrude Walker said, after both a machine and hand recount have been conducted. During the machine recount, which Walker said should wrap up Sunday, ballots are fed back through scanning machines. State law allows three days to conduct the machine recount and, Walker said, the county Canvassing Board intends to take that time to ensure everything is done correctly.

“Former GOP candidate endorses Democrat James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A Republican who until Tuesday was running for Miami-Dade Sheriff is now backing Public Safety Chief Reyes, a Democrat, for the job. In doing so, he’s snubbing his own party’s candidate. Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) Maj. Jose Aragu, who placed fifth this week in an 11-way GOP Primary for the returning Sheriff post, said he believes Reyes “will make us proud and offer decisive leadership in the transition from MDPD to a Sheriff’s Office.” “I saw over the last eight months Chief Reyes’ ability to bring our community together — Republicans, Independents and Democrats — and that’s why I know he will win this November,” Aragu said.

— STATEWIDE —



“The think tank behind Project 2025 is also behind some of Florida’s most extreme laws” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Records show that officials from the Heritage Foundation worked on many of the most extreme policies that DeSantis and Republican leaders in Tallahassee passed during that unprecedented 2023 Session, which ran from March to May of last year. In some cases, lobbyists at Heritage Action — the Heritage Foundation’s lobbying arm — instructed lawmakers to vote for key bills. In other cases, they helped write the bills themselves. No corner of life has been safe from the Heritage Foundation’s prying eye. The records show that Heritage also lobbied Florida lawmakers to pass bills regulating the bathrooms transgender Floridians can use (House Bill 1521) and stopping students from scrolling through TikTok on college Wi-Fi (Senate Bill 258). Altogether, the records and additional public records from other sources show that lobbyists for the Heritage Foundation had a hand in at least a dozen pieces of legislation that passed during the Florida Legislature’s 2023 Session.

“Florida families are seeking consistent care following Medicaid unwinding” via Gabrielle Paul of Health Florida News — Many Florida families are facing interruptions in health care for their children following the mass disenrollment resulting from the state’s Medicaid unwinding. In Florida, it’s estimated that around 550,000 children lost Medicaid coverage since May of last year when the state began purging enrollees. The state’s process for redetermining Floridians’ eligibility for Medicaid has also come under fire, with many health advocates citing a high number of complaints over the accuracy and timeliness of termination notices sent to enrollees. In August 2023, two Florida parents filed a class-action lawsuit claiming they were improperly disenrolled from Medicaid and that it hurt their children’s ability to receive critical treatments. The federal case went to trial this month.

Farm Share, a trusted partner for hurricane season — As we near the peak of hurricane season, it’s comforting to know we have some good guys in our corner ready to help when storms hit our communities. Farm Share, Florida’s largest independent food bank, has been a long-trusted statewide partner in hurricane response efforts, and Hurricane Debby’s recent collision with our state was no different. Hurricane Debby didn’t directly hit Sarasota, but widespread flooding displaced numerous residents, leaving them without access to basic necessities. Farm Share again rose to the occasion in preparation, working with state and local Emergency Management officials to stage essential supplies ahead of the storm. The team ensured Meals Ready-to-Eat, water, baby food, and hurricane kits were immediately available to those affected by the storm. This, of course, isn’t their first rodeo. Farm Share supplied more than 2.6 million pounds of relief following Hurricanes Ian in 2022 and Idalia in 2023. Admirable work by an organization that doesn’t quit.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden’s asylum restrictions are working as predicted and as warned” via Hamed Aleaziz of The New York Times — In the months since Biden imposed sweeping restrictions on asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border, the policy appears to be working exactly as he hoped and his critics feared. The number of people asking for haven in the United States has dropped by 50% since June. Administration officials say that border agents are operating more efficiently, and many hot spots along the border, like Eagle Pass, Texas, have calmed. The numbers could provide a powerful counternarrative to one of the Biden administration’s biggest political vulnerabilities, particularly as Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, tries to fend off Republican attacks. But migrant activists say Biden’s executive order is weeding out far too many people, including those who should be allowed to have their cases heard, even under the new rules. They say the figures are so low partly because of a little-noticed clause in the new policy, which changed how migrants are treated when they first arrive at the border.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“DeSantis appointee lost School Board race, gets state Board of Education seat instead” via Gray Rohrer of USA Today Network — Daniel Foganholi lost his race to stay on the Broward County School Board on Tuesday. Still, he received a spot on the Florida Board of Education as a consolation prize. DeSantis, who appointed Foganholi to the Broward Board two times, named him to the state Board on Friday. He’ll take the position officially on Nov. 20. Foganholi was first appointed by DeSantis to the Broward Board in April 2022, replacing Rosalind Osgood, who won a Special Election to the state Senate. But because he didn’t live in the District 5 seat he held and couldn’t run for the seat, he opted to run for a Coral Springs City Commission seat in 2022, which he lost. DeSantis later appointed Foganholi to the School Board’s District 1 seat. In the three-way race to retain his seat, Foganholi finished third, with 20% of the vote. Maura Bulman won outright with 51%, avoiding a runoff, while Chris Canter finished second with 29%.

Floridians say ‘neigh’ in equestrian protest to Jonathan Dickinson State Park revamp” via Michael Hoffman of WPTV — Like something out of a Western movie, after a group of concerned Floridians heard about the Jonathan Dickinson Park issue, they saddled up and formed a posse. Protesters were riding on the land that could be taken to show everyone they wouldn’t have it. “When you care about something, you have to stand up and fight for it; it’s common sense,” said District 94 Rep. House Candidate Meg Weinberger. “This is how we’ve enjoyed the parks for many years. In addition to canoeing, kayaking and hiking, we ride horses.” Others like Deena McCombs with Palm Beach Hounds, an organization that does horseback hunts, said she worries about what will happen to other parks if this project goes through. “We ride at Atlantic Ridge mostly, which is the sister park to Johnathan Dickinson,” McCombs said. “Our concern is that if they’re coming for Johnathan Dickinson, then they’re also coming for Atlantic Ridge.”

“As cost of living rises, the ‘unretired’ in South Florida return to work” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The 401(k) plan is exhausted, savings have shriveled and that monthly Social Security payout doesn’t come close to covering basic monthly expenses. Many retirees in Florida and elsewhere around the U.S. are gravitating toward the same solution: They’re “unretiring” and heading back to work. A national survey has found that Fort Lauderdale ranks fourth and Hollywood ninth among U.S. cities with the most working seniors. And other large metropolitan areas in Florida such as Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville aren’t far behind. “Whether it’s due to delaying retirement or ‘unretiring,’ one in four seniors in Fort Lauderdale are still participating in the workforce,” said Collin Czarnecki, a researcher for LLC.org., a Nevada-based online service provider for small businesses that surveyed 170 U.S. cities. “That’s higher than the national average, which is 18%.”

“Greater Miami unemployment is the highest it’s been in years” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Unemployment in Greater Miami — an area comprising Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties — was close to 3.6% in July. That’s the highest it’s been since January 2022. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures, it’s also 0.2 percentage points above the state average, which has held steady for months. Since May, unemployment in the area has grown by nearly a percentage point in just two months. Miami-Dade picked up the most private sector jobs this year among all metropolitan areas in the state, with 35,400 positions filled year-over-year through July. The county led in four industry sectors: education and health, with 9,300 added jobs; leisure and hospitality, with 7,200 more jobs; professional and business services, with 7,100 more; and construction, which saw a 6,400-job uptick.

“With new state law looming, Fort Lauderdale debates idea of homeless parking lots” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Imagine homeless people sleeping in cars on the roof of the City Hall parking garage after hours in downtown Fort Lauderdale, with a security guard on night watch. Commissioner John Herbst offered the idea this week as city officials across the state scramble to find solutions before a new Florida law goes into effect on Oct. 1. The law bans people from sleeping and camping overnight in public places. In Fort Lauderdale, land and space are at a premium. One idea being batted around calls for setting up safe parking lots somewhere outside downtown Fort Lauderdale for homeless people with cars. The proposal surfaced after Commissioner Warren Sturman traveled to San Diego with staff in search of creative solutions to the growing homeless crisis. Sturman returned with the idea of following San Diego’s lead and creating a “Safe Parking” zone with mobile showers, bathrooms and security.

“Ex-Trump admin official joins Miami fintech company’s Board of Directors” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Business strategist Christopher Campbell, who served as a high-ranking Treasury Department official under Trump, is now helping to steer a real estate-focused financial technology company in Miami. Campbell is the latest Board of Directors member at ClearCloser, an enterprise-grade fintech platform that uses proprietary algorithms, machine learning, and blockchain to automate mortgage processes. He previously held an advisory role with the company, which launched in 2019 as a Delaware-registered business and filed paperwork two years later with the Florida Division of Corporations. In a statement, he said his increased involvement with the company reflects its transformative potential.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Could Florida’s plans to develop parks spread to Orlando area?” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — A sweeping plan by a state agency to build golf courses, lodging and pickleball courts on environmentally sensitive lands at nine Florida parks is causing alarm among members of local conservation groups who worry where it might lead. Although none of the parks now being considered are in Central Florida, environmentalists in the region fear similar proposals from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to bulldoze locally protected areas for endangered flora and fauna to build recreational facilities — including at the popular Wekiwa Springs, Lake Louisa and Hontoon Island state parks. “I am shocked,” said Michelle Jamesson, vice president of the nonprofit Friends of the Wekiva River, regarding the proposal dubbed the Great Outdoors Initiative announced this week. “We don’t need golf courses, pickleball courts or resort-style hotels in our state parks. That’s what Disney is for … If these state lands can be threatened for development, then others can too, including our beloved Wekiwa.”

“John Cortes finishes 2nd after Kissimmee mayoral race recount, will face Jaskie Espinosa in runoff” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Former state Rep. Cortes will face entrepreneur Espinosa in a November runoff for Kissimmee Mayor after a Friday recount confirmed he defeated businessperson Olga Cariño in Tuesday’s election. The recount ended a contentious race between Espinosa and Cariño filled with accusations of harassment and fraud. “I’ve been in a lot of elections,” Cortes said. “This one just really disappointed me this year. Hardly anybody voted.” Espinosa won on Election Day with just under 30% of the vote. Since none of the four candidates got above 50%, the race went to a November runoff between her and the second-place finisher. Cortes narrowly came in second Tuesday night — four votes ahead of Cariño — a margin triggering a machine recount under state law.

— LOCAL: TB —

“At ‘Women for Harris’ rally in Tampa, Democrats dare to dream big” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Still on a cosmic high following the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, a group of Florida state lawmakers came to Tampa on Saturday afternoon to imagine the seemingly impossible during a rally for the Harris campaign. “Florida is in play!” insisted Tampa Bay area Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner, speaking in a rapid-fire style. “We’re going to shock the world on Nov. 5!” The crowd of several hundred (overwhelmingly female) audience members at the Victor Crist Community Center in North Tampa cheered loudly. “We’re going to have to make the case [to voters],” Rayner explained. “We’re going to have to talk to our neighbors. We’re going to make sure that our people in our circles know. So, every phone conversation. Every text message. Every door knock. We are making the case for Kamala Harris. We’re not taking anything for granted. We are leaving it all on the field this November for Kamala Harris.”

“Mayor sheds light on Gas Plant bonus ‘mistake’” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch contritely accepted the blame for his administration’s well-intentioned employee bonus payments. “The buck stops here,” he said Friday afternoon. The 17 lump-sum payments to high-ranking officials, later rescinded, totaled $250,000 and became public on Aug. 16. The bonuses – which ignited a firestorm of public opinion – were a reward for those who went well beyond their typical duties during contentious Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment negotiations. Welch anticipated some backlash and planned to notify the City Council before the matter inevitably became public. He did not expect Chris Guella, human resources director, to advise incorrectly that the payouts were legal under Florida statutes. “It’s important to recognize that Chris has apologized and acknowledged that he’s made a mistake here,” Welch said. “We should have known that our existing policy, which dates back to 2005, I believe, was not in compliance with current state law.”

“At Honeymoon Island State Park, urgency grows to defend ‘the real Florida’” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — For Terry Fortner, the fight to save Honeymoon Island State Park from proposed development is personal. Nearly 130 years ago, just offshore from here, her grandmother Myrtle Scharrer was born in a pioneer home on Caladesi Island. She lived for decades in the tranquility of the then-untouched island chains that today include Florida’s most-visited state park.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Prosecutor says ex-Sheriff’s Deputy charged with manslaughter in shooting of an airman at his home” via The Associated Press — A Florida Sheriff’s Deputy was charged with manslaughter with a firearm, launching a rarely seen criminal case against a Florida law officer after a Black U.S. Air Force senior airman was killed after answering his apartment door while holding a gun pointed toward the ground. Former Okaloosa County Deputy Eddie Duran was charged in the May 3 shooting death of 23-year-old Roger Fortson, Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille said. The charge is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Marcille said a warrant had been issued for Duran’s arrest, but he was not in custody as of Friday afternoon. “Let this be a reminder to law enforcement officers everywhere that they swore a solemn oath to protect and defend and their actions have consequences, especially when it results in the loss of life,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the airman’s family, said Friday.

— TOP OPINION —

“It’s Sorkin again in America” via Franklin Foer of The Atlantic — At the very last minute, the Democratic Party escaped a brush with electoral cataclysm; it has witnessed the fairy-tale flourishing of an underestimated candidate, who has calmed long-simmering factional fights and imposed competence on a fumbling organization.

There’s another, deeper reason that the past month has generated such an ecstatic outpouring. This chapter of the campaign has validated a tenet of liberalism that Democrats had begun to doubt and were on the cusp of discarding. Harris has helped to salvage a belief in institutionalism, thereby rescuing Democrats from an identity crisis.

Their valorization of institutions was partly a product of their ideology. The beneficence of government is the central idea of the modern Democratic Party. And it also has its roots in sociology. Liberal meritocrats at the apex of the party have spent their careers ascending American institutions. Because institutions have been good to them, they are inclined to believe in their virtue.

Over the past eight years, however, liberals have begun to question this faith. A darker, more Hobbesian view of politics has taken hold. If Republicans are engaged in a ruthless contest for power without respect for the constitutional order, they ask, then why should Democrats maintain their own fastidious adherence to Washington’s outmoded etiquette?

Then, the unexpected happened. Elites quietly and effectively mobilized to replace Biden. And although much of the commentariat doubted the wisdom of installing Harris as his replacement, her initial performance has validated the party’s choice. For once, an institution awoke from its slumber and exceeded the public’s dim expectations.

Democrats began to embrace the previously unimaginable: abolishing the filibuster, installing Supreme Court term limits, and scrapping objectivity as the media’s guiding aspiration.

Of course, at some level, the Democrats were just trading excessive cynicism for overwrought optimism. But many of them seized the chance to switch from an episode of House of Cards and bathe, once more, in the strings of the West Wing theme. It’s Sorkin again in America.

— OPINIONS —

“Government-owned golf courses and hotels in state parks? A bad idea for Florida.” via Don Gaetz for Florida Politics — I want Florida to continue to be the golf capital of the world, attracting tens of thousands of visitors every year to our links. I want everyone who paid to live near a golf course or invested in building one to do well. I want all my pals to shoot under par. I just don’t want our state government to own golf courses that compete against private businesses and golf communities that pay taxes. We need to stop this one. The original public hearings slated for Aug. 27 have been postponed until after Labor Day. Make no mistake, I’ll be at the hearing closest to me to voice my fervent opposition. I’ll be one cautionary voice among many Republicans and Democrats. When our son and daughter were Scouts, our troop had a rule for our use of the state park: “If it doesn’t grow wild in Florida, it doesn’t belong here.” DEP’s plan, “The Great Outdoors Initiative,” doesn’t grow wild in Florida. It doesn’t belong in our state parks.

“At DNC, Democrats were joyful. What a contrast to Florida men Trump and DeSantis” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The Democratic National Convention that wrapped up Thursday night has helped define Harris’ presidential campaign as one filled with joy. Joy may sound silly when many Americans are not joyful about issues like inflation. But the message isn’t naive or out of touch. It offers a sharp contrast to the politics of grievance and anger that have dominated American and Florida politics thanks to Trump and DeSantis. The two Republicans’ political styles have largely focused on creating enemies, stoking fear and resentment against them, and then painting themselves as the only ones who can fight the evil they concocted. In a twisted way, divisiveness is a clever political move. Anger and fear are great motivators — as Trump’s election in 2016 proves. Democrats, too, hope that fear of a second Trump presidency will help them win. Is America ready to move on from the politics of resentment? We hope so.

“DeSantis’ plan to desecrate parks deserves a hail of ‘hell no’” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — Some plans would cause serious habitat loss, worst of all at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Stuart. The ruination there would include two 18-hole golf courses and a nine-hole course — replacing more than 1,000 acres of increasingly rare scrub and forest land. It is hugely significant habitat for the Florida scrub-jay, and adjacent to the Loxahatchee River, one of the state’s three Wild and Scenic Rivers. DEP leaders evidently knew this entire plan was a stinker. It was released on Election Day when even the most dedicated state government watchers were somewhat distracted. And it set hearings just one week from that day — eight of them, to be held simultaneously from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. It’s backed down from that plan, which was clearly designed to minimize public input and split the attention of conservationist groups. It was the first smart move the beleaguered agency made. The next one should be a quick, decisive abandonment of this plan.

“UF meltdown demands action by Legislature” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — If Florida had a properly functioning Legislature, an investigation of University of Florida President Ben Sasse’s abrupt, unexpected resignation would soon be underway. His excessive spending, first revealed by The Independent Florida Alligator, the UF campus newspaper, is just one of the problems. So is the heavy hand of Mori Hosseini, the Governor’s generous ally who chairs UF’s Board of Trustees. In a follow-up story based on anonymous sources, the Alligator said Sasse’s relationship with Hosseini had become unbearable, as the Chair demanded that all of Sasse’s communications with the Governor, legislators, and higher education authorities be routed through him. If that is true, it’s a shockingly petty level of micromanaging.

“Weird 2024 Elections support killing Florida’s voter-excluding loophole” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Something strange happened in 2024. In state legislative races, almost all drew opposition from both major parties — a definite change from previous years, whereas as many as 30% of lawmakers were re-elected without opposition. We counted 10 races for state House and Senate where all the names on the ballot were members of the same party. Only three of those used the write-in loophole to block participation — leaving seven (including three Central Florida races) that became true universal Primaries. Most open Primaries featured Democrats, but there were a few universal Primaries with Republicans as well. Nobody seems to be quite sure what happened. But here’s what didn’t: The sky did not collapse. Voters showed up. They cast their ballots. Usually — not always, but usually — the best candidate won. Democracy did its thing.

“The Christian persecution narrative rings hollow” via David French of The New York Times — When you’re inside evangelicalism, Christian media is full of stories of Christians under threat — of universities discriminating against Christian student groups, of a Catholic foster care agency denied city contracts because of its stance on marriage or of churches that faced discriminatory treatment during COVID, when secular gatherings were often privileged over religious worship. But when you’re pushed outside evangelicalism, the world starts to look very different. You see conservative Christians attacking the fundamental freedoms of their opponents. Red-state legislatures pass laws restricting the free speech of progressives and LGBTQ Americans. Combine those stories with personal tales of progressives and other dissenters experiencing threats from and intimidation by conservative Christians, and you begin to see why the Christian persecution narrative rings hollow. And if conservative Christians are angry at progressive Americans for believing they are hateful hypocrites, then they have only themselves to blame.

