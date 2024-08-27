Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.27.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Breaking late Monday — “Months ago, Florida OK’d giving 324 acres of state forest to golf course company” via Max Chesnes and Emily Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — In June, months before those plans were unveiled, Florida’s top officials approved a transfer of 324 acres of state forest land to a Hernando County golf course company in an effort separate from the Florida environmental agency’s current state parks initiative. Cabot Citrus OpCo LLC already owns a luxury golf resort with several rolling emerald courses in Brooksville directly adjacent to the Withlacoochee State Forest parcel. On its website, the company promises players in Brooksville that they’ll be able to tee off among “pristine natural beauty.” Gov. Ron DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, acting as the Florida Cabinet, approved the swap of 324 acres of the Withlacoochee State Forest on June 12 after no discussion. The move allowed the state to determine that the land was “no longer needed for conservation purposes.”

___

Reported ad buys show Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump going on air in Florida — at least in his home county. According to AdImpact, Trump’s presidential campaign purchased a $48,000 cable buy in West Palm Beach.

According to Medium Buying, the ads will air today and cover multiple 15-second spots through Sept. 2. The campaign appears to be purchasing ads on cable news outlets through the Effectv interconnect in the West Palm Beach market.

But the small buy doesn’t necessarily indicate Florida will indeed be in play come November. Trump won Florida in 2020 by three percentage points even when losing nationwide. That exceeded expectations at the time before Republicans expanded a voter registration advantage to more than 1 million voters.

The ad buy itself appears to be limited only to the single TV market, which includes Mar-a-Lago and its high-wealth neighbors. Many are donors accustomed to a swing state barrage of advertising in a presidential year.

___

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has released a new report outlining the state’s progress toward the organization’s chief goal over the past five years: growing Florida into a Top 10 global economy.

The 2024 Florida Business & Economic Mid-Year Report covers Florida’s current status and five key economic drivers that significantly influence the strength of Florida’s businesses, communities and 2030 trajectory.

While Florida remains one of the fastest-growing states in the U.S., the Chamber report projects that the population may skew more heavily toward the elderly, and retired individuals may make up a disproportionate share of the growth. Certain age groups may be leaving faster than they are arriving.

Regarding workforce supply, 93 job seekers for every 100 open jobs indicates talent availability and skills shortage. In response, the Chamber is calling for businesses to “prioritize upskilling, training, exploring untapped talent pipelines” and work to “remove barriers to workforce participation, such as those created by child care challenges.”

Diversification should also remain a focus, and the Chamber said the state is progressing in high-value fields such as financial activities and manufacturing. In the same vein, Florida now ranks No. 4 for tech jobs and No. 14 for research and development funding — and there are recent wins to celebrate, some of which are highlighted in the report.

The Chamber also found positive indicators in housing supply, starting “to match pre-pandemic levels, sparking hope for a more sustainable and predictable housing market moving forward.” With housing costs outpacing income growth, higher inventory could help prices return to more affordable levels.

While Florida is creating one in every 11 new U.S. jobs and adding approximately 750 net new residents daily, the Chamber said focusing on those areas will help “keep the momentum going and help keep Florida, Florida.”

Read the full report here.

___

🤑 – Florida is home to many lobbyists, advocating almost everything you can think of, from property insurance to pet shelters. But which ones are raking in the cash this year? Take a gander at Florida Politics’ rundown of Q2 numbers for the state’s No. 21-25 firms here.

___

The Pass It On To Kids Foundation has donated $7 million to Nemours Children’s Health to help fund groundbreaking oncology research to target neuroblastoma and ovarian cancers.

That’s the largest-ever donation to a single research project at Nemours Children’s.

A portion of the donation will also support Nemours Children’s Child Life department’s music therapy program, which will bring comfort and healing to even more children through music.

Nemours Children’s Hospital is one of Florida’s four nonprofit specialty-licensed children’s hospitals, including Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Together, Florida’s Specialty Hospitals for Children are collaborating to advance Florida’s position as a leader in pediatric cancer care and ensure Florida families can access world-class cancer treatment for their children without leaving the state.

“This significant donation will enable us to advance critical, promising research that could provide novel treatment options for hard-to-treat cancers in the future,” said Dr. Matthew M. Davis, MAPP, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Physician-in-Chief, and Chief Scientific Officer of Nemours Children’s Health.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@AlCardenasDC: As I have said, a very close race. 50 billionaires have already donated over 4 billion dollars to both sides. Plenty of funds for both sides to go the distance. This will be All about turnout. Activists’ hearts will decide this race Door to door, at workplace, on the phones, at the polls

—@admcrisn: “It’s gonna be really close!” is my favorite type of analysis. Yes, since 2000 — when Barack Obama is not the Democratic nominee — every presidential election of the 21st Century has been close. Except for the wishcasters and contrarians, we all know this to be a given for 2024

—@Timodc: Yesterday, @RobertKennedyJr said he was endorsing Trump because the Democrats support censorship. Today, Trump wants to change the First Amendment so that he can jail people for flag burning.

—@EricJotkoff: Last week, I was asked what the number one sign would be that the bottom is falling out for Trump in Florida. I said, they start spending on TV. Here it is. The Florida men and women running Trump’s campaign know something is happening in the Sunshine State and are panicked.

—@ScottforFlorida: Whether it’s easing sanctions or refusing to recognize @EdmundoGU as President-elect, (Joe) Biden and (Kamala) Harris have caved to Maduro and his thugs at every turn. The time for Maduro to leave office is NOW. I’m introducing the VALOR Act and standing with the people of Venezuela

— DAYS UNTIL —

UCF season opener with New Hampshire at FBC Mortgage Stadium – 1; Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins – 6; GOP Victory Dinner — 11; 2024 NFL season kicks off – 11; Packers will face Eagles in Brazil – 11; Apple is expected to announce new iPhones and Apple Watch models — 13; Trump/Harris debate (maybe) – 14; ‘The Old Man’ season two debuts – 16; ‘The Penguin’ premieres – 23; the Laver Cup begins – 24; JD Vance/Tim Walz Vice-Presidential Debate – 35; Las Vegas’ Tropicana resort implosion — 43; Jason Reitman’s ‘Saturday Night’ premieres – 45; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s concept album based on the cult movie ‘The Warriors’ drops – 52; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami – 54; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum – 61; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting – 69; 2024 Presidential Election – 70; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres – 74; Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ premieres – 82; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session – 86; Las Vegas Grand Prix – 86; ‘Moana 2’ premieres – 92; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit begins – 97; MLS Cup 2024 – 103; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 115; College Football Playoff begins – 117; ‘Squid Game’ season 2 premieres – 121; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 127; Orange Bowl – 138; Sugar Bowl – 137; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 143; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 171; the 2025 Oscars – 187; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 189; 2025 Session ends – 248; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 335; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 335; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres – 442; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 479; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 616; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 633; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 653; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 691; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 770; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 844; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 984; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,417; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,943; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,664.

—TOP STORY –

“Kamala Harris and Donald Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate” via Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press — While it’s common for campaigns to quibble beforehand over debate mechanics, both Harris and Trump are under pressure to deliver a strong performance next month in Philadelphia. The first debate during this campaign led to Biden’s departure from the race.

On Sunday night, Trump raised the possibility that he might not show up on ABC, posting on his Truth Social network that he had watched the network’s Sunday show with a “so-called Panel of Trump Haters” and positing, “Why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?” and urging followers to “Stay tuned!!”

The current dispute centers on microphone muting when a candidate isn’t speaking, a condition both Biden and Trump accepted for their June debate hosted by CNN. Both sides accuse the other of gaming the system to protect their candidate.

Biden’s campaign team made microphone muting a condition of its decision to accept any debates this year, and some aides now regret the decision. They say voters were shielded from hearing Trump’s outbursts during the debate. That move likely would not have helped the incumbent Democrat’s disastrous performance.

According to Harris representative Brian Fallon, the campaign now wants microphones to be live all the time. Fallon issued a statement needling Trump.

“Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own,” Fallon said. Harris “is ready to deal with Trump’s constant lies and interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button.”

—2024 — PRESIDENTIAL –

“Rick Scott: RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Trump signals ‘great momentum’” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Republican U.S. Sen. Scott reacted to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspending his presidential campaign and endorsing Trump in the 2024 Election. At a news conference, Kennedy said he was suspending his campaign and removing his name from 10 battleground states but remaining in “red” or “blue” states. Scott said this is “great momentum” for Trump. “Every day, more and more Americans are seeing just how radical and extreme the Harris/Walz ticket truly is and how dangerous they would be in the White House,” Scott said.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Is Trump nervous about Florida? Dems say new ad buy is proof state’s competitive” via Zac Anderson of USA TODAY ­— Amid the millions of dollars Trump is spending on television advertising to blunt Harris’ momentum, one small ad buy is drawing keen attention. The Trump campaign bought $48,000 worth of advertising in Florida in the West Palm Beach media market where the former President lives, according to ad-tracking firms AdImpact and Medium Buying. The 15-second cable ads will begin airing Tuesday. Democrats jumped on the ad buy to argue that Trump’s team is nervous about Florida, where a pair of new polls show a tighter race than expected. Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Phillip Jerez shared details about the Trump ad buy on X and wrote: “Donald Trump is scared of losing Florida.”

“New proposal aims to clear up confusion on felons voting in Florida” via Melissa Marino of WFLA — A new state proposal aims to clear up confusion regarding felons voting in Florida. The Florida Division of Elections has proposed updating rules to include a form for felons to fill out, requesting an advisory opinion on whether or not they are eligible to vote. The agency released an advisory opinion on the proposal last week. Under the new proposal, felons could fill out a form requesting an opinion on whether they are eligible to vote. The state would have 90 days to respond. “If a person, a citizen of Florida, cannot rely on the state to determine their eligibility then who that can they rely on?” said Desmond Meade, Executive Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. “Once they get a voter identification card from the state or a clearance from the state, they should not live in fear.”

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

Happening tonight:





—2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Orange Elections Supervisor race, already upended by litigation, triggers another lawsuit” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — A disqualified candidate for Orange County Elections Supervisor is suing the political rival who got her removed from the ballot, asking a Judge to toss him from the race, too. The lawsuit is the latest development in a contest that has already been upended by litigation. Cynthia Harris is suing Dan Helm, a Democrat in the race, and accusing him of not properly filling out the paperwork to shorten his legal name “Daniel” to “Dan” on the ballot. Helm successfully removed Harris, a non-party candidate, from the ballot through litigation earlier this month. Judge Lisa Munyon agreed with Helm and tossed Harris from the race for not properly paying her qualification fee.

“Former District 7 opponent endorses Cindy Lerner for Miami-Dade Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — This week, ex-Pinecrest Mayor Lerner collected an endorsement from a former opponent who hopes to see Lerner unseat incumbent Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado in District 7. Public schools police officer Richard Praschnik, who sits on a Miami-Dade Zoning Appeals Board, placed third in the Primary for District 7. Neither Lerner nor Regalado captured a large enough portion of the vote to win outright, forcing them to again compete in a runoff. Less than a week later, Praschnik is officially backing Lerner, a Democrat, over Regalado, a fellow Republican, for the seat.

— STATEWIDE —



“‘Far from ideal’: Ron DeSantis’ war on ‘woke’ colleges goes painfully awry” via Richard Luscombe of The Guardian — Sarasota’s New College, the once liberal arts school subjected to a “hostile takeover” by well-rewarded, ultraconservative DeSantis allies, was exposed by the city’s Herald-Tribune for dumping thousands of library books, including a clear-out of its gender and diversity center. Democratic politicians likened it to Nazi-era book burning and a preview of the extremist Project 2025 agenda linked to Trump’s campaign to win back the White House in November. Richard Corcoran, the university’s president and a vocal DeSantis supporter, conceded, “The optics of seeing thousands of books in a dumpster are far from ideal.” However, several in DeSantis’ inner circle quickly undercut Corcoran’s damage limitation efforts. Christopher Rufo, a far-right education activist and New College Board member appointed by DeSantis, tweeted: “We abolished the gender studies program. Now we’re throwing out the trash.”

“DEP confirms obscure foundation is dropping plans for golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson” via Kimberly Miller of the Palm Beach Post — A mysterious foundation called Tuskegee Dunes, whose Florida lobbyists include a former secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), says it is behind the controversial proposed golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park — and that it is now pulling the plug on the plan. A spokesperson for the DEP confirmed that the foundation withdrew its application for the golf course proposal. The Delaware-registered foundation said in a statement sent to the Palm Beach Post that the golf courses and other facilities would have told the “inspirational story of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II.”

“Mori Hosseini: A trail of university power, past and present” via Annie Wang and Vivienne Serret of The Alligator — When nine top donors and administrators recounted the full story of former University of Florida (UF) President Ben Sasse’s resignation, one name came up for each of them — Hosseini. Hosseini, a CEO and major Republican donor, has been the UF Board of Trustees Chair since 2018. The Board influences the employment of Sasse’s former staff members. It’s unclear how many staff Sasse hired have remained employed at the university, including previous aides from his time as a U.S. Senator. Several remain in the UF directory but are missing main webpages or profiles on the president’s Cabinet website. Hosseini’s position comes with considerable power, including overriding certain presidential decisions.

—“When it comes to protesting, Ken Fuchs warns students to follow state laws and UF policies” via Alan Festo of the Gainesville Sun

“Push grows to spare convicted killer once confined to troubled Dozier School” via John Kennedy of the USA Today Network-Florida — Death penalty opponents stepped up their calls for DeSantis to halt Thursday’s scheduled execution of convicted killer Loran Cole, citing his months of confinement at a notorious Florida reform school in the 1980s. Petitions bearing signatures from more than 7,000 people were dropped off at the Governor’s Office in the state Capitol as part of an effort to get DeSantis to commute Cole’s death sentence to life in prison. Cole, now 57, was sentenced to death in 1995 for the murder of John Edwards, an 18-year-old Florida State University student. He was also convicted of robbing, raping and kidnapping Edwards’ sister who, with her brother, was camping in the Ocala National Forest.

“State says Toll Relief Program has already saved drivers nearly $165M” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A new Florida program to lower toll costs for drivers in the Sunshine State has already saved an estimated $164.5 million since it was introduced in April. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced that the state’s Toll Relief Program has made a dramatic impact in its first four months. The initiative offers financial relief for motorists who drive on the state’s vast network of toll roads. According to the state, about 1.2 million motorists take advantage of the program monthly. In July alone, there were credits issued amounting to $41.5 million in savings, FDOT officials said.

“Florida’s monthly unemployment rate holds at 3.3% for four straight months” via Drew Dizon of Florida Politics — Florida’s monthly unemployment rate held steady at 3.3% for the fourth straight month in July, according to new FloridaCommerce numbers. The four-month streak of a 3.3% unemployment rate represents a relatively stable employment picture for Florida most of this year. Before stabilizing at the 3.3% jobless figure in April, the unemployment rate had only modestly increased, with 0.1-percentage-point increases each month. Florida’s July unemployment rate of 4.3% is one percentage point lower than the national figure. This is the 45th straight month that the Sunshine State has had a lower unemployment rate than the national figure.

—D. C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden keeps low profile on vacation as Democrats aim to capitalize on DNC” via Abbie Cheeseman of The Washington Post — Shrouded by vines and rolling hills in the heart of a private 8,000-acre ranch in Santa Barbara’s wine country, President Biden last week sealed himself away from the public gaze. Only weeks ago, it seemed inconceivable that Biden would watch the balloons at the Democratic National Convention fall to celebrate someone else accepting the presidential nomination from a TV screen some 2,000 miles away. His reaction to that moment — whatever it may have been — was firmly hidden. The President has not spoken publicly or to the press since Monday night — after he gave an emotional speech, formally passing the torch to Harris — on the convention’s first night.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Jennifer Frey wins GOP Primary for St. Lucie Supervisor of Elections by four votes” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A Republican race for the right to challenge longtime Democratic St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker ended in a razor-close finish, with the winner earning just four more votes than her opponent. Real estate broker Frey will face Walker, seeking a 12th consecutive term after Frey narrowly outpaced fellow Republican George Umansky. She took 12,790 votes, the St. Lucie County Elections Department announced Sunday. Umansky received 12,786 votes. After polls closed on Tuesday, the Elections Department showed Frey leading Umansky by just two votes, 12,777 to 12,775. A machine recount commenced Thursday but led to an even less decisive result: a tie, with 12,787 votes apiece.

“Fellsmere City Manager Mark Mathes resigning Sept. 6 for job at Water Control District” via Nick Slater of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Mathes told the City Council of his resignation Aug. 15. His new job starts Sept. 9. Mathes, 57, explained that the Water Control District Board approached him several months ago, asking him to take over operations management at the district. He has been the City Manager since August 2019. “I have worked with the district for many years now,” Mathes said. “It should be an easy transition. I anticipate a few months of learning, but nothing too serious or out of the ordinary. “I was looking for a different retirement plan, and that was ultimately what led to the decision.” It’s unclear how Fellsmere will fill the City Manager job. Mayor Joel Tyson did not return calls seeking comment.

“Miami airport car rental agency hired Orlando union-busting firm to obstruct organizing effort” via McKenna Schueler of Orlando Weekly — A car rental agency at Miami International Airport, Sixt Rent A Car, recently hired a local consulting firm that specializes in “union avoidance” to obstruct an organizing effort by sales agents, according to a disclosure report filed by Orlando-based Labor Pros with the federal Department of Labor earlier this month. Their agreement aims to “educate” employees about unions and, in practice, persuade the company’s car rental agents not to unionize with the Teamsters, a labor union with more than 1.3 million members, including tens of thousands in Florida. The Labor Pros, headed by CEO Nekeya Nunn, markets itself as a union avoidance consulting firm.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Mormon church seeks to annex 52,450 acres of ranchland to Orlando” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — An investment arm of the Mormon church applied today to annex 52,450 acres of ranchland to the city of Orlando, a massive addition that would increase the physical size of the city by nearly 60%. The landowning entity, known as Farmland Reserve, says it has no immediate plans to develop the land, which will be annexed as the “East Orlando Deseret Ranch Planning Area.” “Planners for the city and Farmland Reserve will work together to envision a framework for smart growth in future decades, but until that growth happens the land will remain in agriculture,” according to a news release this morning from Farmland Reserve.

“Volusia County Council reduces millage for road projects, plans to use ARPA funds instead” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County won’t increase the General Fund millage rate for roads in the next budget year. However, some road safety projects are still getting a funding boost. District 3 Council member Danny Robins initially proposed the measure to increase the recommended General Fund property tax rate by 0.0855 mills to bring in about $5 million for roads. It was a starting point to discuss tackling a backlog in infrastructure needs. This week, Robins floated a new plan that sets the General Fund millage back to the proposed initially 3.2007 mills and puts close to $3.9 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds toward road safety and pedestrian safety projects.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Weatherford Capital invests in more gov tech” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tampa private equity firm Weatherford Capital acquired a stake in another business-to-government company, Kalkomey, a Richardson, Texas-based online recreational safety education platform. Per terms of the investment, co-founder and Managing Partner Will Weatherford will take a seat on Kalkomey’s Board of Directors. Weatherford Capital has a broad portfolio of business-to-government-related investments in the public safety and financial services sectors. The firm’s most recent investment in June was in BusPatrol, a school bus safety technology platform. The firm hit a major home run in February with the sale of its portfolio company, OpenGov, to telecommunications giant Cox Enterprises in a deal that valued the cloud-based software platform for government communications at $1.8 billion.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Sherri Cox wins Okaloosa County Commission District 3 seat by 14 votes after recount” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — After 17 hours of counting, we know the Okaloosa County Commission District 3 winner. In a news release, the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections said Republican State Committee member and business owner Cox won the seat by 14 votes over local business owner Keri Pitzer. During the recount, Cox received a net gain of five votes, while Pitzer and Crestview City Council member Andrew Rencich received a four-vote gain. In the District 3 race, 32,286 votes were cast.

“Tuesday’s Primary was a political earthquake for the Escambia County Commission” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News-Journal — Escambia County experienced a political earthquake in the Republican Primary, with Steven Stroberger defeating Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh in the District 1 contest. Bergosh, along with Republican Commissioner Steven Barry and Democratic Commissioner Lumon May, has been the dominant voting block on the five-member Board for the last several years. Party identification is rarely the deciding factor in controversial Commission votes. Stroberger’s victory has broken that three-vote majority and made the District four General Election contest winner between Republican Ashlee Hofberger and Democrat Ron Helms the critical swing vote of the Board.

“‘Not lost in vain’: Victims of racial Dollar General shooting remembered a year later” via Hanna Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union — For the second time in almost a year, mourners gathered on a small strip of grass in Jacksonville’s Grand Park/New Town community and looked out to the Dollar General where three residents were killed in a racist shooting last August. Now, however, the spot is called Kings Road Memorial Park. Community members honored Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29, Angela Michelle Carr, 52 and Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr., 19, through a dedication and soil collection ceremony — a longtime tradition continued locally by the Jacksonville Community Remembrance Project through 904WARD to promote racial equity and create public memorials for victims of lynchings.

“Hotel Valencia developer pulls out of deal with the city to build in downtown Tallahassee” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Plans won’t be moving forward to bring the luxury Hotel Valencia to downtown Tallahassee. In 2021, the city entered into an $8 million deal with the developer, Valencia Development Corp., for the purchase of the Chevron and Johns parcels bounded by Madison, Duval and West Gaines streets and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. “Over the Summer, the developer exercised an extension but recently elected to let the agreement expire,” wrote Assistant City Manager Wayne Tedder in an Aug. 22 email obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat in a public records request. “Since the Purchase and Sale Agreement is no longer in force, this would need to go back to the City Commission for review.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“‘They need to be somewhere safe.’ How Hurricane Debby tested Manatee’s homeless outreach” via Victoria Villanueva-Marquez of the Bradenton Herald — Two days before Hurricane Debby rolled through Bradenton, John Baker sat in a wheelchair on 17th Avenue West with a dog named Chief at his feet. He was next to a shopping cart with a backpack, clothes, a toy giraffe and other belongings. Baker, 56, who started living on the streets about a year ago, took a break from the sun under a tree. “It sucks,” Baker said. “It’s so hot you can’t breathe. You can go inside a store for maybe 10 or 15 minutes, and you have to get back out there unless you have money to buy stuff.” It was the Friday before the storm dumped a record 12 inches of rain on Manatee County.

“Sarasota, Bradenton area can expect more frequent, intense flood events, expert warns” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Repeated historic rainfalls have struck Sarasota and Manatee counties over the past two years, turning roads into rivers, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage and killing 11 people. The frequency of flooding has sparked alarm among residents as once rare deluges appear to be more common, putting lives and property in jeopardy at greater frequencies. Some people are demanding answers and action from local officials. An online petition has been created calling for a pause in the new development of vulnerable areas and requiring that Sarasota County officials conduct an independent hydrology report.

“Will we see Lake Okeechobee discharges this year to the Caloosahatchee? What to know” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Caloosahatchee River may dodge the big bullet this year, as long as no major hurricanes or large tropical storms hit south Florida and flood the historic Everglades system. Harmful discharges to the river are unlikely this year, again barring a large storm event, as the lake is currently at a manageable level, U.S. Army Corps officials say. “We’re very comfortable where we’re at with the height of the lake and with (a new regulation system in place),” said Army Corps Major Cory Bell. “Barring a major storm event, we’re hopeful we can maintain our target (flows) to the west.”

— TOP OPINION —

“The Miami teachers union election” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board — Florida’s biggest teachers union might be about to lose its job, as it faces a certification election under a law signed by DeSantis. Roughly 24,000 mail ballots went out this month and are due back by Sept. 24. Whatever the result, this is healthy competition, as an upstart alternative pledges to cut dues in half and refrain from politicking.

United Teachers of Dade (UTD) represents school employees in Miami-Dade County. DeSantis’ law, signed last year, requires public unions to prove their popularity to keep power. If a union can’t show that 60% of its bargaining unit is dues-paying members, it must hold an election to retain its certification. Last year, UTD came close at 56% but fell short by about 878. It must win 50% of returned ballots to continue representing Miami teachers.

Teachers and school staff who don’t like UTD can vote for no union or for a new group that promises to serve their interests better. That’s the Miami-Dade Education Coalition (MDEC), led by teachers dissatisfied with the status quo. UTD members who are full-time teachers pay about $1,000 a year in dues, and a good chunk goes to affiliates, which include national unions such as the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers.

MDEC wants to halve dues, keep funds local and avoid polarizing politics. “Somebody has to do better than what it is right now,” says Renee Zayas, a high school teacher who is MDEC’s vice president. While UTD’s leader made over $200,000 in 2022, MDEC says it won’t pay officers more than the median teacher salary.

Bringing more worker democracy into union representation, as DeSantis’ law does, isn’t anti-union. It’s a way of ensuring that workers are represented by unions that care about their interests.

— OPINIONS —

“Robert Rout: Keep politicians out of Florida’s exam rooms and vote yes on Amendment 4” via Florida Politics — Florida’s near-total abortion ban is a nightmare for health care providers. The legal complexities have left many physicians fearful of providing necessary care. As someone who has dedicated their life to improving patient outcomes, I am disheartened by this law’s impact on patients and providers. The impact of Florida’s abortion ban is far-reaching. Florida’s maternal mortality rate is increasingly concerning, and restricting access to safe medical procedures like abortion only exacerbates the issue. This is not just about abortion; it’s about the freedom to receive safe, effective medical care without political interference. As health care providers, we took an oath to do no harm. Yet, these laws force us to harm patients by denying them the necessary care. We must stand up for our patients and our profession.

“The Live Local Alliance: Ensuring housing for our workforce” via Trey Price for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — There have been reports of some local governments obstructing the Live Local Act and refusing to comply with the law. However, as a housing advocate and a contributing author to the Live Local Act, I cannot stand idly by and let a small minority of local governments bully providers of workforce housing. With that in mind, I will be heading a group to advocate for the Live Local Act and its new permissions. The Live Local Alliance will look for opportunities to build a framework for the homebuilding industry to work with state and local governments to address our housing issues collaboratively, including making necessary technical changes to the legislation.

“Michelle Patty, Tim DeRoche: Why are kids in West Tampa locked out of their A-rated neighborhood schools?” via Florida Politics — It wasn’t a surprise when the Hillsborough School Board voted last year to close Just Elementary School in West Tampa. In theory, the closure should have been good news for families whose children were assigned to Just. There’s an A-rated public school, Gorrie Elementary, about 2 miles away. At Gorrie, 80% of the kids read at grade level. For many Just Elementary families, Gorrie is closer to home, so a reassignment there would mean a shorter commute, too. But that’s not what happened. Like many elite urban elementary schools, Gorrie is full of families who have crammed into the attendance zone to access the school. So, the Just Elementary students got reassigned to Tampa Bay Boulevard and Booker T. Washington, both of which were graded “C” in 2022. The zone for Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary is particularly shocking, as it is not even contiguous. The School Board had the opportunity to address these injustices when it conducted a rezoning effort and massive review of student assignment policies that ended last year. Unfortunately, the Board doubled down on these archaic and discriminatory school assignment policies.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Florida gas prices could hit 3-year Labor Day low” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida were $3.27 per gallon on Monday — the lowest daily average price in two months, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. If that price point holds or declines further through Labor Day next Monday, it will be the lowest price on the holiday in three years. Florida drivers paid $3.68 per gallon on Labor Day 2023 and $3.52 during the 2022 holiday weekend. In 2021, the state average was $3.02 per gallon on Labor Day weekend. “Low oil prices have kept pump prices in check,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

“The Don of a new era: Historic pink palace on St. Pete Beach unveils renovations” via Aaron Styze of I Love the Burg — The Don CeSar recently completed its multiyear revitalization project. In 2019, the iconic Pink Palace partnered with Parker-Torres Designs, a Boston-based international design firm. While the aesthetic is decidedly modern, Parker-Torres combined that modernity with the glamour and drama of the hotel’s nearly century-long history. Since the Don CeSar opened in 1928, the hotel has hosted movie stars, Presidents, dignitaries and famous authors. “The hotel was visited by the author of “The Great Gatsby” himself, F. Scott Fitzgerald,” says Miriam Torres, Co-Founder of Parker-Torres Design. “As an ode to his iconic presence, we infused the modernized interiors with details that encapsulate the best of the Roaring Twenties.”

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll, Rep. Robin Bartleman, Charlie Dailey, Nicole Gomez of LSN Partners, smart guy Albie Kaminsky, former state Rep. Wengay “Newt” Newton, the wonderful Melissa Stone of Cavalry Strategies. It’s also Roger Stone‘s birthday.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.