August 28, 2024
Palm Coast City Council calling for applications to fill vacancy on the board
Palm Coast

Drew DixonAugust 28, 2024

PALMCOAST
Palm Coast City Council members say they'll appoint a new member after the District 4 seat was suddenly vacated this month.

Applications are now being accepted for an open seat on the Palm Coast City Council, as the position will be filled by appointment.

Cathy Heighter abruptly vacated the Palm Coast District 4 City Council seat when she officially stepped down Friday. That was a week after Heighter formally submitted a resignation letter, on Aug. 16, announcing that she would take herself off the Council with a one-week notice.

Her letter of intent to quickly part ways said, “I have decided it is time for me to step down to focus on my personal health and well being. Please know that I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition.”

The problem with the abrupt resignation is that Heighter was only in her second year of a four-year term on the board. And there is no election this year for that seat.

The city charter spells out that the city had options.

“If, for any reason other than recall or assuming the office of Mayor, a vacancy occurs in the office of any Council seat within the first two years of a term, the office shall be filled by appointment within 90 days following the occurrence of such vacancy by majority vote of the remaining Council members,” the city’s charter states.

But given the timing of the resignation, the Council was not obliged to immediately fill the position on the board either, according to the charter.

“If said vacancy occurs within six months of the next regularly scheduled election, the remaining council members may delay the appointment. Such appointments shall last until the next regularly scheduled election, at which time the seat shall be declared open and an election held for the remaining two years of the original term, thus continuing the original staggering of district seats,” the charter states.

The next regular election for the District 4 seat in Palm Coast won’t happen until 2026. The City Council agreed not to wait that long.

This week, the Palm Coast City Council agreed to accept applications to fill the position. That window opened Tuesday and will run through Sept. 11. All applicants who will be considered must reside within District 4 City Council seat boundaries. Once all applications have been submitted, the Council will vote on who they think should fill the post after a series of meetings.

A public interview session of applicants will be held Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. at Palm Coast City Hall following the regular Council meeting. Then current Council members will hold a follow-up session to discuss the applicants Sept. 24 which will be followed by a final discussion session set for Oct. 1 before a vote by Council members is cast.

Palm Coast has even established an application page on its website.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories