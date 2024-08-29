Kionne McGhee biopic ‘The Reject’ to headline Urban Film Festival in Miami

He led Democrats in the House. For the past four years, he has served on the Miami-Dade Commission — a far cry from his troubled youth. Now, he’s the subject of a feature-length biopic set to debut this weekend in Miami.

“The Reject,” which headlines the Urban Film Festival at the Historic Lyric Theater in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, tells the story of Commissioner Kionne McGhee, chronicling his life from a traumatic childhood to his rise as an elected leader.

The film is based on his autobiography, “A Mere I Can is American.” It depicts McGhee’s formative years, from being labeled in school as “emotionally handicapped” and spending time in jail, through his young adulthood as he became a prosecutor and won public office.

“‘The Reject’ isn’t just a movie; it’s my story,” McGhee said in a statement. “It dives deep into the kind of trauma that people in marginalized communities face — poverty, violence, and a broken education system.”

McGhee noted that the film — directed by Bla G and Yonel Aris, produced by Marco Molinet and rapper-actor Romeo Miller, and starring Kamal Ani-Bello as McGhee and Miller in a supporting role — explores neurodiversity “in a way that’s real and raw.”

“This film isn’t just about my journey,” he said. “It’s about breaking down barriers, challenging the status quo, and giving voice to those who’ve been overlooked.”

According to its Eventbrite page, all tickets to “The Reject” have sold out. Miller celebrated the early success on Instagram.

“We’re incredibly grateful for all the support and thank you to everyone who secured their spot — this is going to be an unforgettable night,” he said. “In my reign, I’m making it a focus to produce films that highlight real life inspirational stories and this is one of them!”

On his own Instagram page, McGhee said he hopes the film encourages people to discuss similar challenges they’ve faced.

“By speaking up, we can challenge the labels, break the cycle of trauma, and create a world where everyone’s story matters,” he said. “Let’s make sure these voices are heard.”

On the Miami-Dade Commission, McGhee represents District 9, which spans the southernmost part of the county, including the municipalities of Homestead and Florida City and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Goulds and Perrine, among others.

He was first elected to the County Commission in 2020 after serving eight years in the House, the last two as Democratic Leader. In June, he was re-elected without opposition. The following month, he completed a two-year stint as President of the National Association of Black County Officials.

In private life, he works as a criminal defense lawyer at his firm, Kionne McGhee Law Group, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in January.

“The Reject” is scheduled to make its world premiere at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. A 30-minute red carpet event will precede it, according to Urban Film Festival materials.

The ninth Urban Film Festival, which Molinet co-founded, runs this Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30-Sept. 1. It is free and open to the public.

More than 150 films are slated for screenings at several Miami locales. There will also be numerous classes and panels.