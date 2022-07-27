July 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kionne McGhee elected to lead National Association of Black County Officials

Jesse SchecknerJuly 27, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis combats ‘woke’ corporate governance criteria in new legislative proposal

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Charlie Crist endorses Rita Harris over Daisy Morales in HD 44

CoronavirusHeadlines

Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19

McGhee_AP Day
He assumed his new responsibilities Friday, immediately after his induction.

For the next two years, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee will lead the National Association of Black County Officials (NABCO), which represents African American officials throughout America’s 3,069 counties, boroughs and parishes.

Members of the 47-year-old organization and its associated group, the National Organization of Black County Officials (NOBCO), elected McGhee as its President at the National Association of Counties (NACo) Conference in Denver.

McGhee assumed his new responsibilities — taking over for Eddie Jones Jr., a Commissioner in Shelby County, Tennessee — on Friday after his induction ceremony.

“I am honored to serve as the next president for NABCO/NOBCO,” McGhee said in a statement. “My executive team and I are excited to showcase NABCO/NOBCO’s progress, while continuing to advocate for issues affecting our member counties.”

McGhee was elected to a four-year term on the Miami-Dade Commission in 2020 after serving for eight years in the House, the last two as Democratic Leader. He replaced longtime District 9 Commissioner Dennis Moss, whom he’d interned for as a teenager.

Since joining the County Commission, McGhee has been a vocal advocate for the South Miami-Dade communities he represents. Recently, that’s included clearing nearly $9 million from the county budget for efforts to curb gun violence, boost educational opportunities and shore up food insecurities in the area.

His tenure as NABCO/NOBCO President runs through July 2024.

McGhee wasn’t the only Miami-Dade Commissioner to win election at this year’s NACo conference. Eileen Higgins, who represents District 5 from the county dais, won election as Chair of NACo’s Transportation Steering Committee.

An outspoken advocate for public transportation use and improvement, Higgins has served as Chair of the County Commission’s Transportation, Mobility and Planning Committee since her appointment to the role in February 2021.

In a July 25 Twitter post congratulating Higgins, McGhee wrote that Miami-Dade’s leadership “is displayed on the national stage!”

He added, “Together, the Chairwoman and I, as (NABCO/NOBCO) President, will move the needle!”

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDirty tricks alleged in Nassau Commission race as new PAC debuts

nextJoe Biden tests negative for COVID-19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories