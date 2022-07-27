July 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Dirty tricks alleged in Nassau Commission race as new PAC debuts

Wes WolfeJuly 27, 20225min0

Related Articles

NE Florida

Nassau eyes 3% millage reduction, 11% more revenue as county grows

NE Florida

Jamie Deonas yet to tap into cash advantage for Nassau School Board race

NE Florida

Dollars rain down in Commissioner race for western Nassau

mcullough sign nassau
The new PAC, Vision Northeast Florida, appeared last month.

There’s some amount of controversy in a Nassau County Commission race after a previously little-used Facebook page posted screengrabs showing the creation of a new political action committee in Fernandina Beach and alleging it’s involved with Alyson McCullough’s campaign in the open Republican Primary for District 4.

McCullough denied such involvement.

Regardless, the new PAC, Vision Northeast Florida, appeared last month and received its first money July 14. Vision Northeast Florida’s Chairman and Treasurer is Aldebaran Partners Managing Partner Stewart Nazzaro. Its registered agent is Clyde Davis, former attorney for the Port of Fernandina’s Ocean Highway and Port Authority (OHPA).

Davis left OHPA in 2018 after contentious contract negotiations with Worldwide Terminals CEO Chris Ragucci made staying with the Port Authority unsustainable.

Vision Northeast Florida has yet to spend any of the $75,000 it received from Floridians for a Stronger Democracy, a political committee funded by some of the most powerful corporations in the state.

Floridians for a Stronger Democracy notably received two contributions from forestry and land development giant Rayonier, totaling $99,000, after Vision Northeast Florida came into being on June 21. Rayonier and its associated companies are a longtime economic and political force in Nassau County, something only growing with the massive Wildlight development. 

Floridians for a Stronger Democracy also received a combined $203,750 from HCA Florida divisions and $25,000 from the Guidewell Group during that time.

The Facebook group Front Porch Alliance uses these and a campaign image of questionable provenance to claim Rayonier is “the single largest investor in her campaign.”

McCullough is running in a three-way Primary against incumbent Commissioner Thomas Ford and former Commissioner George Spicer

The issue at hand is that McCullough ran early on her opposition to the Riverstone Properties’ 85-foot towers proposal, a plan Ford supported. Tying her to Rayonier and Wildlight would chip away at that stance regarding development.

She said Ford’s mention of this Front Porch Alliance post, at a recent forum, indicates he knows who did the “botch job” on the image. McCullough points out in her Facebook response that “when y’all made the logo you didn’t even make sure the name matched the pac you paired me to.”

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

nextKionne McGhee elected to lead National Association of Black County Officials

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories