August 31, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

FWC hopes for no boating deaths again this Labor Day, and they’re ready to ticket unsafe boaters
Stock image via Adobe.

Staff ReportsAugust 31, 20243min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Rivalry renewed: No. 19 Miami and Florida meet again, potentially adding to their heated history

APoliticalHeadlines

FWC advises beachgoers during Labor Day Weekend not to disrupt sea turtle and shorebird hatchlings

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade Sheriff candidates trade barbs, tentatively agree to debates

boat boating
'We will take every opportunity to remind boaters to designate an operator who will remain sober.'

Labor Day weekend — the unofficial end of Summer — is one of the busiest boating holiday weekends of the year. That comes with risks, especially when boaters don’t follow safety best practices.

This year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hoping to again report no fatalities over the weekend, as it did last Labor Day, and its officers are prepared to crack down on those who might threaten anyone else’s safety.

Though last year’s Labor Day weekend saw zero boating deaths, officers had to remove 20 unsafe and impaired boaters from waterways in the state and issued more than 380 citations and warnings to more than 2,800 boaters found violating safety standards. Those interactions also come with education on how to make boating safer.

“I would like nothing more than to report that there were no boating accident fatalities again this year,” FWC Law Enforcement Division Director Brian Smith said.However, it has been a deadly summer on Florida waters, despite the efforts of FWC and our local partners.”

“We will take every opportunity to remind boaters to designate an operator who will remain sober, and we can never say this enough, please wear a life jacket while on the water,” he added. “We want everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend, but nothing can ruin a great day on the water faster than a boating accident. FWC is asking you to do your part to reduce boating accidents.”

FWC is offering safety advice to those planning to head out onto the water this weekend, including paying attention while operating a vessel, always maintaining 360-degree awareness and allowing someone who has taken a boater safety course to operate the boat.

More than 80% of operators involved in fatal boating accidents last year had no formal boating education.

More information on safe boating practices and boater safety classes is available online.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRivalry renewed: No. 19 Miami and Florida meet again, potentially adding to their heated history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories