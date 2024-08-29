In case CNN doesn’t know what to ask Kamala Harris, Rick Scott has some suggestions

U.S. Rick Scott’s re-election campaign is weighing in on CNN’s interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, her first major sit-down since becomes the Democratic nominee for President.

“Will Dana Bash and CNN be willing to ask the questions Americans care about? Will Kamala be honest?” read a release from the Scott campaign.

The release went on to pose some questions the Scott team wants answered.

“Why is she flipping on major policy positions like building a border wall and Medicare for All? Why did she lie about the deterioration of Joe Biden? Does she condemn Tim Walz lying about his military record? Does she believe as Vice President she’s at all responsible for our out-of-control inflation, open border, and chaos at home and around the world? Does she believe that while she’s running for President, she can continue to hide from the American people and refuse to do press conferences?”

Scott’s campaign has more potential questions, assuming Bash wants to use them.

“Why is she refusing to recognize Edmundo González as the President-Elect of Venezuela? Why won’t she call out the pro-Hamas, terrorist-sympathizing wing of her party? And why does she continue to refuse to endorse Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, even though Joe Biden has endorsed her?”

A spokesman for the Senator put the questions into context.

“Kamala Harris is a fraud who wants to convince the American people she’s qualified to be President while also claiming she had nothing to do with all the damage she and Joe Biden did to our country,” asserted Will Hampson, who then alluded to the fact that the sit-down is a co-interview with running mate Walz.

“While we are disappointed CNN didn’t insist she take a one-on-one interview, we hope they will ask her the pressing questions Americans care about, like her socialist record and her failures as VP. Will they force her to tell the truth, and is she willing to admit the damage she and Joe Biden have done? We’ll see.”