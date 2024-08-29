August 29, 2024
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell kicks off 75-stop tour highlighting times Rick Scott pleaded the fifth
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell at the Villian Theatre Miami. Image courtesy Mucarsel-Powell campaign.

Jacob OglesAugust 29, 20243min2

DMP 75 Tour 1
The newly minted Democratic nominee will next campaign at the UF-UM game.

Democratic Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell just kicked off a 75-stop tour of Florida. The itinerary aims to amplify the number of times U.S. Sen. Rick Scott pleaded the fifth in a previous investigation.

The Miami Democrat started a series of campaign events about a week after winning the nomination to challenge Scott, a freshman Republican Senator and former Governor.

She started the tour with a meet-and-greet at the Villain Theater in Miami on Wednesday. Stop No. 2 will come this weekend when she campaigns at the University of Florida-University of Miami football game and tailgate this weekend.

“In the 14 years Rick Scott has been in office, Floridians have seen the cost-of-living become unaffordable and our fundamental freedoms stripped away,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“Whether it’s his support for a national abortion ban with no real exceptions or his plan to end Social Security and Medicare as we know them, Rick Scott has robbed our state blind. Enough is enough, and that’s why I can’t wait to get out and meet voters from all over Florida to talk about why our campaign is different. Together, we are building a pro-freedom majority of Democrats, Republicans, and independents — and in November, we will retire Rick Scott.”

The 75 stops represent the number of times Scott famously declined to answer questions in testimony during an investigation of Medicare and Medicaid fraud during his tenure as CEO of Columbia/HCA.

The investigation resulted in a record fine against the hospital chain and prompted Scott’s resignation. It has since been used as a regular political cudgel against Scott, who nevertheless has since won statewide election for Governor twice and for Senate once.

Mucarsel-Powell and Scott face each other in a Nov. 5 General Election, the only statewide election in Florida this election cycle besides the Presidential Election. Both resoundingly won party nominations earlier this month, fending off intraparty competition.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

  • Yrral

    August 29, 2024 at 5:00 pm

    He beaten inflation by stealing from Medicare Google Rick Scott Medicare Fraud

  • PeterH

    August 29, 2024 at 5:46 pm

    In her interview on CNN this evening Kamala Harris stated she would certainly ask a Republican to serve in a cabinet role. Liz Cheney would be an excellent choice. Liz is very smart and well respected by independent voters, Republicans and Democrats.

