Byron Donalds expects Kamala Harris would pick ‘pseudo-Republican’ for Cabinet

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is questioning whether Kamala Harris is serious about picking a tried-and-true Republican for her Cabinet.

During her first TV interview as a presidential candidate, Harris said she was open to the idea of selecting a member of the opposition party to serve in her Cabinet. But Donalds, a Southwest Florida Republican and prominent surrogate for Donald Trump, said that wouldn’t be enough to prove a Harris administration would govern toward the middle.

“Yeah, you can have a Republican, a pseudo Republican, a RINO Republican. It doesn’t matter,” Donalds said on Fox News.

Donalds believes such an appointment is “not going to change the policies that she would implement.”

“If you look at her track record, if you look at what she has supported, it has always been these dangerously liberal progressive policies,” he said, using a modifier the Trump campaign embraces.

“Adam Kinzinger being in the Cabinet isn’t going to change that,” Donalds added, referring to a former member of Congress from Illinois who opposed Trump while he was in office.

Harris said Thursday that it would “be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who is a Republican.”

She was vague about who that could be, however, saying she had “no one in particular in mind” given that there are “68 days to go with this election.”

“So I’m not putting the cart before the horse. But I would. I think it’s really important,” Harris said on CNN Thursday night.

Donalds was considered as a potential running mate for the former President, but ultimately was passed over in that search. However, given his role as a staunch advocate for Trump, it’s conceivable that he could end up in the Cabinet himself if Republicans take the White House back in November’s General Election.