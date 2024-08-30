August 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Byron Donalds expects Kamala Harris would pick ‘pseudo-Republican’ for Cabinet
Byron Donalds wants the feds to have nothing to do with ESG.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 30, 20243min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesPanhandle

Fired Okaloosa Deputy freed on bond in fatal shooting of Black airman

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump calls for universal coverage of IVF treatment with no specifics on how his plan would work

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Melanie Brown-Woofter: National Overdose Awareness Day can help teach you how to save a life

FLAPOL112222CH042
'It doesn't matter.'

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is questioning whether Kamala Harris is serious about picking a tried-and-true Republican for her Cabinet.

During her first TV interview as a presidential candidate, Harris said she was open to the idea of selecting a member of the opposition party to serve in her Cabinet. But Donalds, a Southwest Florida Republican and prominent surrogate for Donald Trump, said that wouldn’t be enough to prove a Harris administration would govern toward the middle.

“Yeah, you can have a Republican, a pseudo Republican, a RINO Republican. It doesn’t matter,” Donalds said on Fox News.

Donalds believes such an appointment is “not going to change the policies that she would implement.”

“If you look at her track record, if you look at what she has supported, it has always been these dangerously liberal progressive policies,” he said, using a modifier the Trump campaign embraces.

Adam Kinzinger being in the Cabinet isn’t going to change that,” Donalds added, referring to a former member of Congress from Illinois who opposed Trump while he was in office.

Harris said Thursday that it would “be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who is a Republican.”

She was vague about who that could be, however, saying she had “no one in particular in mind” given that there are “68 days to go with this election.”

“So I’m not putting the cart before the horse. But I would. I think it’s really important,” Harris said on CNN Thursday night.

Donalds was considered as a potential running mate for the former President, but ultimately was passed over in that search. However, given his role as a staunch advocate for Trump, it’s conceivable that he could end up in the Cabinet himself if Republicans take the White House back in November’s General Election.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump calls for universal coverage of IVF treatment with no specifics on how his plan would work

nextFired Okaloosa Deputy freed on bond in fatal shooting of Black airman

3 comments

  • Shelly Justice

    August 30, 2024 at 10:08 am

    Harris is following Trump. She has no ideas of her own. She copied Trump’s ‘No tax on tips’, now she wants to follow Trump on installing a Republican, just like Trump welcomed Bobby Kennedy.

    Reply

    • A Day without MAGA

      August 30, 2024 at 10:14 am

      At least Trump is consistent about appointment of Rapist Google RFK JR Rapist Epstein

      Reply

  • A Day without MAGA

    August 30, 2024 at 10:08 am

    He is Black,but acting like a wannabe

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories