The theme park built for kids: How Peppa Pig is an industry leader

Past Disney World, there is a special place for a unique segment of theme park fans.

Don’t be fooled by their cuteness or small size. These fans have very high standards. They know what they want instantly, and can be prone to volatile tempers, especially if they miss nap times.

Peppa Pig Theme Park is built just for them, these small tourists, ages 1 to 5.

“With Peppa Pig Theme Park, it’s one of its kind,” said Altoniece Reynolds, the head of resort experiences at Peppa Pig and next-door Legoland Florida.

Open since 2022, the Winter Haven park has been a leader in catering to young guests as other theme park companies look to target that demographic now as well. For instance, Universal is better known for its thrill ride and coasters but is currently planning a children’s theme park in Texas.

At Peppa Pig, several rides have no height restrictions, so all can ride. Equally important to the park’s footprint are the splash pad and a playground.

The miniature sized amenities make it easier for families too. The parking lot is small, so no need to walk through a labyrinth to find your car at the end of a long day. Toilets are perfectly sized for potty-training toddlers.

“As you walk in, you are immersed in Peppa Pig theme park. You wouldn’t know that it’s the highway that’s behind you. You wouldn’t know that Legoland is a few steps away. It is strictly Peppa Pig theme Park,” Reynolds said of the park’s ambiance. “You allow the kids to guide the day versus the parent having to guide the day as you do at some of the other theme parks around us.”

The park is owned by Merlin Entertainments, which also operates Legoland Florida and recently acquired the Orlando Eye off International Drive. The company’s Central Florida investment continues as it builds a Sea Life Aquarium inside Legoland set to open in early 2025.

Like the other major theme parks, Peppa Pig offers special events. Recently, the park hosted a DJ dance party to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the British cartoon featuring the sweet, talking pig. The event was a partnership with Hasbro and Amazon. Up next for Peppa Pig are Halloween festivities.