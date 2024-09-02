Florida Bar, state Supreme Court cracks down on five attorneys for misconduct

The Florida Bar has disciplined five attorneys in the state with penalties ranging from disbarment, license revocation and suspensions.

The Florida Bar along with the Florida Supreme Court are largely responsible for instituting penalties for attorneys in the state for misconduct. The high court backed up the measures recommended by the Florida Bar in August.

Rasheed Karim Allan-Dawson of Clermont was disbarred Aug.1 after a previous suspension when he failed to provide notice to his Florida clients that he had been suspended. He continued to practice law in Florida despite the suspension and he was held in contempt of court in addition to being disbarred.

Charles Edwin Lykes, Jr. of Clearwater was suspended from practicing law in Florida for the entire month of August by the Florida Supreme Court after he failed to reply to inquiries about his conduct by the Florida Bar in June. Lykes was also held in contempt of court and his suspension will be ongoing until he files a formal response to the Florida Bar.

Willishia Brenay Plant of Miami was suspended from practicing law for six months and that will be followed by two years probation. A Florida Bar news release said Plant failed to use due diligence and failed to adequately communicate with a client in a landlord-tenant dispute. She also claimed she provided legal services for free while she actually filed for a lien against a client seeking payment.

Larry Edward Powers, Jr. of New Smyrna Beach underwent an emergency suspension of practice until further notice as ordered by the Florida Supreme Court Aug. 14. His sudden suspension was issued because he “has caused, or is likely to cause, immediate and serious harm to clients or the public by misappropriating client funds and committing fundamental trust account violations,” a Florida Bar news release said.

Shaquandra Arita Woods of Jacksonville underwent a disciplinary revocation for 30 days after Aug. 22 following a court order. Woods was indicted on conspiracy to commit wire fraud and other charges related to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Woods was also found guilty in December of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Woods can reapply for readmission in late September.