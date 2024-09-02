September 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Bar, state Supreme Court cracks down on five attorneys for misconduct

Drew DixonSeptember 2, 20243min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Labor Day bonus: Florida ranked 10th in the nation for most labor production

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Donald Trump comes out in support of Florida’s recreational pot initiative

FederalHeadlines

Congressional Working Group continues U.S. critical minerals policy talks led by Kathy Castor, Rob Wittman

auction bid sale judgment mallet with judge and public , select
Five Florida attorneys undergo punishment for violating Florida Bar stipulations and laws.

The Florida Bar has disciplined five attorneys in the state with penalties ranging from disbarment, license revocation and suspensions.

The Florida Bar along with the Florida Supreme Court are largely responsible for instituting penalties for attorneys in the state for misconduct. The high court backed up the measures recommended by the Florida Bar in August.

Rasheed Karim Allan-Dawson of Clermont was disbarred Aug.1 after a previous suspension when he failed to provide notice to his Florida clients that he had been suspended. He continued to practice law in Florida despite the suspension and he was held in contempt of court in addition to being disbarred.

Charles Edwin Lykes, Jr. of Clearwater was suspended from practicing law in Florida for the entire month of August by the Florida Supreme Court after he failed to reply to inquiries about his conduct by the Florida Bar in June. Lykes was also held in contempt of court and his suspension will be ongoing until he files a formal response to the Florida Bar.

Willishia Brenay Plant of Miami was suspended from practicing law for six months and that will be followed by two years probation. A Florida Bar news release said Plant failed to use due diligence and failed to adequately communicate with a client in a landlord-tenant dispute. She also claimed she provided legal services for free while she actually filed for a lien against a client seeking payment.

Larry Edward Powers, Jr. of New Smyrna Beach underwent an emergency suspension of practice until further notice as ordered by the Florida Supreme Court Aug. 14. His sudden suspension was issued because he “has caused, or is likely to cause, immediate and serious harm to clients or the public by misappropriating client funds and committing fundamental trust account violations,” a Florida Bar news release said.

Shaquandra Arita Woods of Jacksonville underwent  a disciplinary revocation for 30 days after Aug. 22 following a court order. Woods was indicted on conspiracy to commit wire fraud and other charges related to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Woods was also found guilty in December of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Woods can reapply for readmission in late September.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe theme park built for kids: How Peppa Pig is an industry leader

nextCongressional Working Group continues U.S. critical minerals policy talks led by Kathy Castor, Rob Wittman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories