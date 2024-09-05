September 5, 2024
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell claims Rick Scott exploits ‘trauma’ of Latino dictatorships

A.G. Gancarski

Debbie Mucarsel Powelll DMP Freedom
'If you care about freedom, elect a Senator who actually believes in it.'

Democrats are messaging around the theme of “freedom” this cycle, and Senate aspirant Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is no exception.

The Senate hopeful is countering an ad from incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott with a new ad and an accusation that he is exploiting the “trauma” of those who fled despotism in their homelands.

“Rick Scott loves to use socialism as a political attack because he has no idea the pain that ideology has caused. I came to the United States from a country which suffered under a military dictatorship — this is real for me. I’ve seen firsthand what happens when politicians come for our freedoms, and I won’t let a fraud like Rick Scott take us down a path of extremism and authoritarianism. And I refuse to let him use the trauma of so many Latinos who risked everything to escape socialist dictatorships and come to America for his own political game. Floridians are fed up with Rick Scott’s extremism and 14 years of failures, and our campaign will work to make sure every voter knows they can vote for a better future in this election.”

Some Floridians may be fed up, but Scott still leads the race by nearly 6 percentage points, per RealClearPolitics’ polling average.

But it’s Mucarsel-Powell’s hope that her first General Election spot will turn the tide.

“Rick Scott is trying to take away your freedoms — right now … If you care about freedom, elect a Senator who actually believes in it,” she says in the spot.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Alexa is Biased

    September 5, 2024 at 9:02 am

    Desperate times call for desperate measures. Vote for me because I’m Hispanic. That’s all she has at this point. Turn out the lights, it’s over for Debbie. It has been since the beginning of her campaign.

    Reply

