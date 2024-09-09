Personnel note: Jeff Hawes joins Corcoran Partners as Senior Government Consultant

Tampa Bay native Jeff Hawes has joined Corcoran Partners as a Senior Government Consultant.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff Hawes to Corcoran Partners,” said firm founder and CEO Mike Corcoran. “Jeff has earned the respect of his peers and has built a reputation based on integrity, hard work, and a commitment to serving others.”

Managing Partner Matthew Blair added, “Jeff has proven effective at guiding complex policy and funding requests through the legislative and executive process. He knows how to deliver with excellence. Jeff’s addition continues to expand Corcoran Partners capacity to deliver favorable results for our clients.”

Hawes has significant legislative and campaign experience. He launched his career as an intern for U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis in Washington, D.C. He subsequently served as a legislative aide for two members of the Florida House, most recently for Rep. Randy Maggard, under whom he helped craft water quality and conservation, wildlife conservation, banking, building regulation, and education legislation, in addition to gaining legislative appropriations expertise.

“Jeff Hawes served as my aide in Tallahassee for five wonderful years, and in that time proved his exceptional work ethic, intelligence and loyalty,” Maggard said. “He became a part of my family and a close friend and that will never change no matter where his career takes him. Jeff is joining one of the most respected and hard-working firms in all of Florida, and by choosing Jeff to be part of their team, Corcoran Partners is gaining a great asset and invaluable employee.”

Hawes also managed the 2018 House re-election campaign of Sen. Danny Burgess and worked on the campaigns of several other sitting lawmakers.

“I’ve known Jeff Hawes for years and during that time, I’ve always been impressed by his dedication to the people of East Pasco County” Burgess said. “Jeff’s first foray into the political arena was serving as my campaign manager for election to the Florida House in 2018. Since then, his time in the Legislative Process has helped him become a strong advocate both here and in Tallahassee. Working for Corcoran Partners, one of our local firms, shows Jeff’s continued commitment to our community.”

Born in Tampa and raised in Pasco County, Hawes has deep roots in the community. He grew up in Zephyrhills, where he was immersed in the values of hard work and community service from an early age. His early years were spent exploring the natural beauty of Florida, where his family raised cattle and operated a substantial chicken farming enterprise. His family also owns and operates the Zephyrhills News, a hometown weekly newspaper.

“Over the years, Jeff has worked tirelessly for the residents of Pasco County,” said Pasco County Commissioner Lisa Yeager. “I congratulate him on his new role and wish him great success.”

Hawes earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Saint Leo University. While in college, he spent five years working as a photographer for The Zephyrhills News where he specialized in sports photography. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Lauren, whom he met during his time at Saint Leo. He is also an avid golfer and sports fan.