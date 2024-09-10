Personnel note: Alex C. Young joins Shumaker Advisors

Shumaker Advisors is bringing on Alex C. Young to oversee the firm’s government affairs operations for the state team and manage its Tallahassee office.

Young is a former aide to Sen. Danny Burgess and previously worked in the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget. Shumaker said Young’s “detailed knowledge of state government operations and experience working closely with a wide variety of state elected officials make her an invaluable addition to the team.”

“We are excited to have Alex join the team,” said Alan Suskey, Shumaker’s Executive Vice President and Principal State Practice. “Her deep understanding of state government and her hands-on experience with key decision makers will help us continue to provide top-notch service to our clients.”

In her new role, Young will oversee legislative monitoring, stakeholder engagement, and advocacy efforts to ensure an organization’s interests are well represented at the state level. She will be responsible for developing strategic plans for government relations, leading lobbying efforts, and managing relationships with state officials, lawmakers, interest groups and more.

“I am truly honored to join such a prestigious government affairs firm like Shumaker Advisors. I look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success and helping take the firm to the next level,” Young said. “It’s exciting to be part of such an amazing team that is deeply committed to serving clients and making a real impact at all levels of government.”