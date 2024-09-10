September 10, 2024
Personnel note: GrayRobinson welcomes Kevin Jogerst to federal lobbying team

kevin-jogerst copy
'I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter at GrayRobinson.'

GrayRobinson is welcoming Kevin Jogerst to its office in Washington, D.C., where he will work on the federal lobbying team as a legislative affairs adviser.

Jogerst brings a strong background in the political and legislative arenas to the GrayRobinson Government Affairs and Lobbying Section.

“It is an honor to welcome Kevin to our federal government affairs and lobbying practice,” said John Ariale, the firm’s Managing Director in Washington, D.C.. “His experience navigating legislative processes, exceptional communication skills, and strong analytical abilities make him an asset to the GrayRobinson Federal Lobbying Team.”

Born and raised in Tallahassee, Jogerst is invested in issues impacting his home state. He brings this dedication on behalf of his clients to both the state and federal levels of government, channeling his enthusiasm into meaningful legislative and funding advocacy.

Before joining GrayRobinson, Jogerst worked as Press Secretary to U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia and a legislative aide to U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, where he honed his skills in effective communication, managing policy portfolios, building coalitions and advancing legislative agendas.

“Since I started my career, I’ve had the great privilege of working for clients at both the state and federal levels of government, where I was able to build a wide network of relationships,” Jogerst said. “I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter at GrayRobinson and join such an amazing team of professionals.”

Jogerst graduated from Florida State University with bachelor’s degrees in political science and Spanish language and literature. He is fluent in Spanish and participated in the Heritage Foundation Congressional Fellowship in 2023.

