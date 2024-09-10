Young Republicans support ‘individual freedom,’ back recreational pot amendment

The Florida Young Republicans are endorsing the recreational pot amendment on the November ballot, a move that bucks sentiment from the broader GOP.

The group announced Tuesday its support for Amendment 3, contradicting opposition from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF).

The Florida Young Republicans are siding with former RPOF Chair, Sen. Joe Gruters. The endorsement comes after former President Donald Trump said he would also be voting in favor of Amendment 3, which would legalize cannabis for recreational use among adults age 21 and older.

The Tampa Bay Young Republicans also previously announced support for the initiative. The Senate Democratic Caucus and numerous Democratic state legislators have also backed the amendment.

“As champions of individual freedom, supporting Amendment 3 is the obvious choice for Florida Young Republicans,” Florida Young Republicans Communication Director Megan Echtenkamp said.

“We’re ready to move past the outdated stigma surrounding marijuana consumption and give Floridians the same freedom to consume marijuana that more than half the country already enjoys. By legalizing recreational marijuana for adults, we can empower Floridians with the freedom to make their own choices, while also generating significant revenue for essential public services and creating new job opportunities. We urge Florida Republicans to join us in voting ‘Yes’ on Amendment 3 this November. Together, we can truly honor the spirit of the Free State of Florida and build a safer, smarter future for all.”

The group backing Amendment 3, Smart & Safe Florida, said in a statement they were “honored” to earn the Young Republicans’ support, adding it is “yet another example of the expansive coalition behind legalizing recreational adult use marijuana.”

“When Floridians go to the voting booth to vote for Amendment 3, they’re voting to expand their individual freedoms and build a safer, healthier Florida,” Smart & Safe Florida spokesperson Morgan Hill said.

That echoes findings in a recent poll that found overwhelming support for ballot initiatives this year that expand personal freedoms, including 65% support for the recreational pot initiative. Likewise, the poll found 76% support for Amendment 4, a push to enshrine abortion protections in the state constitution. The Young Republicans have not endorsed that effort.

Republicans remain the most likely group to oppose the recreational pot amendment. But the recent poll from Sachs Media’s Breakthrough Research found there is still majority support among GOP voters, even if their support doesn’t reach the 60% threshold for passage. The poll found 51% support for Amendment 3, up from just 44% five months ago. Within that period, a number of notable Florida Republicans including Trump and Gruters, have broken ranks to support the measure.

DeSantis’ opposition stems at least in part from his fear that recreational weed would leave a dank stench on the state as people spark up in public places. On that note, the recent poll found it’s a reasonable concern, with 3 in 10 voters currently opposed to the amendment saying they’d be more likely to change their mind if Florida passed a smoking ban in all public spaces. Trump and Gruters have supported such a move.