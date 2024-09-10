September 10, 2024
Kamala Harris debate parties abound on pivotal night

A.G. Gancarski
September 10, 2024

'This debate is yet another moment our campaign is using to engage voters and volunteers for the fight ahead.'

If you’re supporting the Democratic nominee for President, you have a very good chance of finding your people Tuesday night.

The Kamala Harris campaign for President is hosting at least 1,300 parties nationally to watch the debate, as the Vice President takes on Donald Trump in what looks to be their only faceoff of the campaign.

“With less than 60 days until Election Day, Team Harris-Walz is turning energy into action,” a spokesperson said.

“This debate is yet another moment our campaign is using to engage voters and volunteers for the fight ahead. This will be an incredibly close race. That’s why we are relentlessly mobilizing volunteers across the battlegrounds to activate their friends, families, and neighbors around the clear choice between Vice President Harris’ vision for the future and Donald Trump’s plans to drag us back.”

The campaign has parties across the 50 states, and Harris’ running mate Tim Walz and the potential Second Lady will be at events in Arizona and Wisconsin, respectively.

Meanwhile, a prominent Florida Republican was among the Trump surrogates on a call Monday previewing the debate.

“She’s been wrapped in bubble wrap since securing the nomination,” said U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz on the press call, referring to the Vice President’s very light interview schedule in recent weeks.

The 90-minute debate in Philadelphia will be moderated by “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir and ABC News Live “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis. No audience will be on hand. The broadcast starts at 9 p.m.

Polling shows a tight race between Harris and Trump, even in Florida. When “leaners” are factored in, an Emerson College survey of Florida shows a 51% to 48% lead for the Republican, who has carried the state previously in 2016 and 2020.

Trump led 48% to 43% in a Redfield and Wilton survey conducted Aug. 25-28.

These polls are slightly more favorable for Trump than the FiveThirtyEight average, which shows the former President with a 4.7-point lead.

Some other polls are closer: The Public Policy Polling survey of the state, conducted Aug. 21-22 for the Clean and Prosperous Energy PAC, shows Trump leading 51% to 47% overall in a two-person race

Florida Chamber of Commerce/Cherry Communications poll released last week shows Trump ahead 52% to 45%, in a more Republican leaning survey.

Neither Harris nor Walz have campaigned in the state, but surrogates including Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison, former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried were in the state this week making their case for the ticket.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories