Another Florida poll shows Kamala Harris within five points of Donald Trump

New presidential race polling from Emerson College shows Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in a tight race ahead of the highly anticipated Sept. 10 presidential debate.

Overall, Trump has 50% support, with Harris at 45% in the poll of 815 likely voters conducted Sept. 3-5. The sample is 39% Republican and 32% Democrat, reflecting the GOP registration advantage in the state.

When undecided leaners are added to the mix, the race is even closer still due to Harris’ advantage among the small pool of undecided voters, with Trump ahead by just three percentage points, at 51% to 48%.

A full 89% of respondents say they are locked into their choice.

As might be expected given the rest of the responses, both candidates have essentially equal favorability, with 51% of respondents approving of Trump, and 49% of Harris.

This is the second straight poll to show a five point race.

Trump led 48% to 43% in a Redfield and Wilton survey conducted Aug. 25-28.

These polls are slightly more favorable for Trump than the FiveThirtyEight average, which shows the former President with a 4.7 point lead.

Some other polls are closer: The Public Policy Polling survey of the state, conducted Aug. 21-22 for the Clean and Prosperous Energy PAC, shows Trump leading 51% to 47% overall in a two-person race

A Florida Chamber of Commerce/Cherry Communications poll released last week shows Trump ahead 52% to 45%, in a more Republican leaning survey.

Neither Harris nor running mate Tim Walz have campaigned in the state, but surrogates including DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried were in the state this week making their case for the ticket.