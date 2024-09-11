Personnel note: JMI promotes Logan Padgett to Senior Vice President

After almost eight years at The James Madison Institute (JMI), Logan Padgett is being promoted to Senior Vice President.

“As JMI continues to influence public policy in both Florida and across the country, Logan’s contributions to the organization have been critical to our strategic efforts,” said Bob McClure, President and CEO of The James Madison Institute.

“Because of her leadership skills, work ethic and integrity, she has earned this opportunity as we continue down the path of implementing our strategic plan. She has been a major part of our growth and success over the past eight years, and we would not be where we are today without her.”

In her new role, Padgett will continue to oversee JMI’s short and long-term communications strategies to promote the organization’s brand and advance its efforts. She will continue to serve as the main point of contact for news and print media. She will now also be responsible for overseeing JMI’s policy operation, coalition building, and strategy deployment.

“Logan is a vital part of the JMI team. I have yet to meet someone as devoted to and focused on the mission as she is,” JMI Executive Vice President Rebecca Liner said. “She thinks strategically and is always working two steps ahead. Because of her work ethic, strong character, and determination, we are all better off. I can’t imagine JMI without Logan, and I look forward to witnessing all that she will accomplish in her well-deserved new role as Senior Vice President.”

Communications Manager Nicole Kiser added, “It is an honor to work with and learn from Logan. She is a fantastic mentor, leader, and friend to all of us at JMI. Logan sets a standard of excellence that resonates throughout the team, and we are thankful for her wisdom and guidance. I look forward to seeing how she continues to revolutionize JMI in her new role as Senior Vice President.”