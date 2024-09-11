Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.11.24

Good Wednesday morning.

A new generation of middle and high schoolers will learn about the history and significance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks thanks to legislation signed into law last year.

“9/11 Heroes’ Day” will be observed in public schools across the state in honor of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The law requires middle and high school students to receive at least 45 minutes of instruction on the history and significance of Sept. 11, 2001.

This curriculum covers crucial topics, including the historical context of global terrorism, a timeline of the 9/11 events, and the heroic actions of first responders and civilians. Rep. Adam Anderson championed 9/11 Heroes’ Day, tacking the language onto a broader education bill (HB 1537) that passed during the 2023 Legislative Session.

“I am proud and encouraged to see students throughout the state learning about the heroes of 9/11,” Anderson said. “It’s our responsibility to teach the next generation about 9/11 to ensure we will never forget.”

Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin K. Hendrick added: “It is imperative that our students understand the significance of Sept. 11, 2001, especially since none of our K-12 students were alive in 2001. Our social studies department has provided a variety of resources to schools, including classroom lessons and school announcements and activities so that we may both learn the history and honor those who lost their lives.”

Flags are being lowered to half-staff across the state in remembrance of the people who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the order via a declaration recognizing Wednesday as “Patriot Day” and a “National Day of Service and Remembrance.”

“It has been 23 years since the United States of America experienced heinous acts of terror on Sept. 11, 2001. United our country stands in remembrance of the 2,977 lives that were lost on that day, including many first responders, local law enforcement, and military personnel who demonstrated selfless courage in responding to these evil acts,” reads a memo from the Governor’s office.

“I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, to honor and remember those who were lost on that day.”

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party has announced its speaker lineup for its upcoming Blue Gala event.

The Sept. 21 fundraiser will feature talks from Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. The keynote address will come from U.S. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware.

In addition to speakers, the party announced this year’s Champion for Change Awardees, which include Crump, U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, and community organizers Venusmia Fernandez Lovely and Maca Iglesias.

“We are thrilled to announce our exciting lineup of speakers as well as our award honorees, all of whom are deserving of their flowers for the incredible work they have done to advance democracy and positively impact our community,” said state Senator and Miami-Dade DEC Chair Shevrin Jones.

“The 2024 Blue Gala will bring the excitement of the DNC to the 305. Democrats know our democracy and fundamental rights are all on the line in this election and we’re not going back! We are fired up, ready to work and vote to elect Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and leaders at every level of the ballot who share our values.”

The gala will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Sept. 21, starting at 6 p.m. More information about the gala is available at TheBlueGalaMIA.com.

After almost eight years at The James Madison Institute, Logan Padgett is being promoted to Senior Vice President.

“As JMI continues to influence public policy in both Florida and across the country, Logan’s contributions to the organization have been critical to our strategic efforts,” said Dr. Bob McClure, President and CEO of The James Madison Institute.

“Because of her leadership skills, work ethic and integrity, she has earned this opportunity as we continue down the path of implementing our strategic plan. She has been a major part of our growth and success over the past eight years, and we would not be where we are today without her.”

In her new role, Padgett will continue to oversee JMI’s short and long-term communications strategies to promote the organization’s brand and advance its efforts. She will continue to serve as the main point of contact for news and print media. She will now oversee JMI’s policy operation, coalition building and strategy deployment.

“Logan is a vital part of the JMI team. I have yet to meet someone as devoted to and focused on the mission as she is,” JMI Executive Vice President Rebecca Liner said. “She thinks strategically and is always working two steps ahead. Because of her work ethic, strong character and determination, we are all better off. I can’t imagine JMI without Logan, and I look forward to witnessing all that she will accomplish in her well-deserved new role as Senior Vice President.”

Communications Manager Nicole Kiser added, “It is an honor to work with and learn from Logan. She is a fantastic mentor, leader, and friend to all of us at JMI. Logan sets a standard of excellence that resonates throughout the team, and we are thankful for her wisdom and guidance. I look forward to seeing how she continues to revolutionize JMI in her new role as Senior Vice President.”

Breaking overnight — “Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris” via Judy Kurtz of The Hill — Swift is endorsing Harris’ presidential run, saying she’s backing the Vice President because “she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. ”The singing superstar — who called herself a “childless cat lady” in a reference to past remarks from GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance — issued a surprise endorsement of Harris immediately following the first presidential debate between the Vice President and former President Donald Trump. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift wrote to her more than 280 million Instagram followers.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@tarapalmeri: On style: Kamala Harris’s goal is to make Donald Trump look small. Expect the two to quickly answer debate questions and then pivot to attacking each other, essentially hijacking the #debate from the moderators

—@marclamonthill: “She wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens who are in prison” is the WILDEST thing I’ve ever heard in any debate. EVER.

—@jacobogles: God, he wants to be debating (Joe) Biden.

—@MLettelleir: Well, I didn’t have “Run Spot, Run” on my bingo card #potusdebate #FlaPol

—@ddale8: Trump’s claim that everybody, including “every Democrat,” wanted Roe overturned is a complete reversal of reality. Poll after poll has found that more than 80% of Democrats wanted Roe preserved. It’s over 90% in some polls.

—@BrendonLeslie: This debate isn’t going nearly as well for Trump as the CNN one. Kamala has avoided awkward moments and cackles, plus the moderators are extremely bias

—@Scott_Maxwell: Right-wing Twitter ignoring the statements from the candidates to fume about the moderators tells you that everyone knows how this debate is going.

—@redsteeze: So, have Republicans learned their lesson about going on ABC News ever again yet or not?

—@SusanPage: For a reporter writing about it, Debate Day is hours of boredom followed by 90 minutes of panic.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@TheRickWilson: If you’re defending this Haitians-eating-cats lie in my TL, I’m just blocking you. You’re too stupid to breed, much less argue with.

—@CapitalYRs: We have seen an outpouring of @FloridaYRs members opposed to Amendment 3. Our voices will not be silenced. We encourage conservatives to join us in proudly standing with Governor @RonDeSantis, @FloridaGOP Chairman @EvanPower, @BrandonLudwigFL, and Republicans across the state.

— TOP STORY —

“Harris and Donald Trump detail their starkly different visions in a tense, high-stakes debate” via Michelle L. Price, Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin and Josh Boak of The Associated Press — Sparring on politics and personalities, Harris and Trump showcased their starkly different visions for the country on abortion, immigration and American democracy as they met for the first time Tuesday for perhaps their only debate before November’s presidential election.

The Democratic Vice President moved repeatedly to get under the skin of the former Republican President, provoking him with reminders about the 2020 Election loss that he still denies and derisive asides at his other false claims.

Harris not only tried to make the case that Trump is unfit for office but tried to use her answers in a way that seemed designed to provoke him into launching one of the personal attacks that his advisers and supporters have tried to steer him away from. In one moment, Harris turned to Trump and said that as Vice President, she had spoken to foreign leaders, “And they say you’re a disgrace.”

The Vice President moved to press the Democratic case far more effectively against Trump than Biden did when he met Trump in June, linking the former President to GOP efforts to restrict abortion access and accusing him of undermining the nation’s democracy.

Saying it’s “time to turn the page,” Harris delivered an appeal to Republicans and independents turned off by Trump’s style and his efforts four years ago to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election, saying there’s a place in her campaign for them “to stand for country, to stand for our democracy, to stand for rule of law and to end the chaos.”

Harris repeatedly shook her head derisively as Trump spoke, occasionally staring at him with a hand on her chin, while Trump seemed to avoid looking toward the Democrat. Trump hewed closely to his rally talking points and familiar attacks.

“In the shadow of Trump, a Harris candidacy takes shape” via The Washington Post editorial board — The two candidates in Tuesday’s presidential debate walked onto the stage with dueling imperatives. Harris needed to show voters who she is: her character, her record and, most important, her vision. Trump needed to hide the same things about himself. Only one succeeded. Harris presented a positive vision for a nation that, despite its flaws, is in remarkably good shape — imploring the country to escape from the viciousness that has defined its recent politics. Mr. Trump, by contrast, depicted a fictional United States that is a “failing nation” teetering on the brink of “World War III,” in which crime is soaring and immigrants are violently taking over small towns and eating Americans’ pets. The substance that flowed from this attitude, at once dark and self-aggrandizing, stood in contrast to Harris’ positive outlook. True enough, not every plan Harris has proposed makes sense. But she got the better of Trump simply by explaining why his policies would be worse.

“Florida Republicans snuck $1 million for marketing to state agency now funding anti-abortion ads” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — A few months before Florida’s public health care agency launched an ad campaign to stop Florida voters from overturning the state’s near-total abortion ban, state lawmakers in Tallahassee quietly gave the agency $1 million in taxpayer money to spend on “marketing.” Lawmakers slipped the money into the state budget under a misleading line item that did not hint how it could be used. They did so at the request of DeSantis’ administration, where anti-abortion senior officials are scurrying to stop Amendment 4. Administration officials have taken increasingly aggressive actions to derail Amendment 4, which polls show has broad and bipartisan voter support. They have even sent state police to interrogate some of the 1 million Floridians who signed petitions in support of the ballot measure.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“‘Comrade Kamala’ and ‘weird’ Trump: Debate night draws out bizarre prop bets” via Josh Fiallo of The Daily Beast — Those who have a knack for predicting chaos may be able to cash in. There’s a swath of betting categories available for the event, ranging from the simple — how many Americans will tune in — to the bizarre, like which specific insults Trump will hurl at Harris. Gambling sites and sportsbooks based in the states aren’t allowed to accept wagers on U.S. politics, but offshore outfits say they’ve collected millions in bets. Their odds provide unique insight into how off-the-rails some experts think the debate might go. Bet.us, an offshore sportsbook that accepts wagers from Americans, has given equal odds of -300 to the likelihood of Trump calling his opponents “Comrade Kamala” and “Tampon Tim” at least once each onstage.

“Goldman Sachs says Harris has a slight edge over Trump, but it all comes down to Georgia” via Paolo Confino of Fortune — The presidential race looks like a seesaw. Just as one candidate approaches a tipping point in the polls, the balance shifts and the other overtakes them. As Harris and Trump teeter between front-runner and underdog regularly, one thing remains clear: The race is extraordinarily tight. That wasn’t always the case, though. When Biden was still in the race, Trump seemed to be cruising to victory. Then, the sitting President decided to drop out. Harris took Biden’s place in mid-July and closed the polling gap with Trump before finally overtaking him in August.

“Republicans are more likely to trust Trump than official election results” via Christine Fernando and Linley Sanders of The Associated Press — While most Americans trust government-certified election results at least a “moderate” amount, Republicans are more likely to trust Trump and his campaign. Americans also are heading into the November election with concerns about misinformation. Many have low trust that the information they receive from presidential candidates — particularly Trump and Harris — is based on factual information. By contrast, about 9 in 10 Democrats trust the government certification at least a moderate amount and an overwhelming majority, 82%, also have a moderate amount of trust in Harris and her campaign.

—“Harry Enten identifies ‘never-seen-before’ presidential race data point” via CNN

“Analysts say Trump faces risks heightened by gender when he debates Harris” via Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post — Trump has called Harris “crazy,” “nasty,” and “dumb as a rock.” He’s mocked her name, launched false attacks about her racial identity and said she would be treated like a “play toy” by world leaders if elected. Trump will come face-to-face with Harris for their first and perhaps only debate, where political analysts say there are particular risks — heightened by gender — in coming across as a bully. “It’s one thing for a male candidate to attack a female candidate from a podium when he’s giving a news conference or in a campaign ad or at a rally,” said Jennifer Lawless, a University of Virginia professor who has written extensively about gender and politics.

“Republicans use botched Afghanistan withdrawal to attack Harris” via Alexander Ward and Nancy A. Youssef of The Wall Street Journal — When Biden met his Afghan counterpart in the Oval Office as part of a high-stakes meeting to discuss the withdrawal of American troops after a 20-year war, Harris wasn’t in the room. Harris wasn’t scheduled or expected to attend the June 25, 2021, meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, but her absence illustrated her minor role during the internal debate over Biden’s withdrawal decision as well as the international diplomacy that followed. Hamdullah Mohib, Afghanistan’s national security adviser at the time, said Kabul didn’t consider Harris a significant player during months of back-and-forth talks. “I never heard anything about her commentary on Afghanistan,” he said. “Maybe she had other things to work on.”

—“Harris leads among Virginia voters, Post-Schar School poll finds” via Gregory S. Schneider, Laura Vozzella, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin of The Washington Post

“Democrats frustrated with poll showing voters see Trump as more moderate” via Amie Parnes of The Hill — Democrats are voicing frustrations at polling that shows more voters see Trump as the moderate candidate in the presidential race against Harris. Democrats for years have cast Trump as an extremist who is a threat to democracy. But a poll found more voters see Harris as too liberal than see Trump as too conservative. Democrats in Congress were stunned by the notion that Trump could be viewed as the more moderate figure. “This may be the first question posed to me during my six years for which I don’t have an immediate response because it seems so incongruent with what I think to be reality,” said Rep. Dean Phillips.

“Trump and Harris neck and neck after Summer upheaval, poll finds” via Jonathan Weisman and Ruth Igielnik of The New York Times — Trump and Harris enter the homestretch of the campaign in a tight race, and with their only scheduled debate looming Tuesday, Harris faces a sizable share of voters who still say they need to know more about her. A national poll found Trump leading Harris, 48% to 47%, within the poll’s three-percentage-point margin of error and essentially unchanged from a survey taken in late July just after Biden dropped his re-election bid. Trump may have had a rough month following the President’s departure and amid the burst of excitement Harris brought Democrats, but the poll suggests his support remains remarkably resilient.

“JD Vance says false claim he spread against Haitian migrants may not be true but urges followers to keep posting ‘cat memes’” via Kit Maher of CNN — Vance acknowledged Tuesday that it’s possible the false claim that Haitian immigrants are abducting the pets of Springfield, Ohio, residents might not be true, but he encouraged his followers to continue posting “cat memes.” “In the last several weeks, my office has received many inquiries from actual residents of Springfield who’ve said their neighbors’ pets or local wildlife were abducted by Haitian migrants. It’s possible, of course, that all of these rumors will turn out to be false,” Vance posted on X. “Do you know what’s confirmed? That a child was murdered by a Haitian migrant who had no right to be here,” Vance continued, also pointing to the impact migration has had on health and education services.

“Maxwell Frost blasts Vance, Republicans for pet-eating smear of Haitian immigrants” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Frost blasted Republicans for unsubstantiated attacks alleging that Haitian immigrants are eating people’s cats. “I am deeply proud to represent one of the largest Haitian communities across the United States in my hometown of Central Florida,” Frost said. “Haitian Americans and folks of Haitian descent are our neighbors, family, friends, loved ones and valued members of our communities. Vance and GOP leaders’ racially motivated attacks against Haitian people are disgusting, bigoted, and based on flat-out lies.” While the statement included no direct reference to feline consumption, the Florida Congressman issued his remarks after Vance spread an unsubstantiated rumor online that immigrants pose a threat to pets.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Republicans at the Hard Rock: Raising money, rallying party faithful, bashing Harris” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida Republicans are supremely confident about victory in November — and wary of the perils of overconfidence. Party activists, candidates and elected officials who gathered Saturday in Hollywood for a major Republican Party of Florida fundraiser predicted widespread wins. “If anybody thinks we’re going to lose, if anybody thinks in any way that Donald Trump is going to lose Florida, they’re crazy,” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. “The turnout in Florida all across the state for Republicans is incredible. We’re going to have a great year.” Scott, especially, hopes that’s the case. He’s up for re-election this year, and some public opinion polls have shown a close race.

“Florida law enforcers are investigating the state’s abortion ballot initiative. Here’s what to know” via Kate Payne of The Associated Press — State police in Florida are showing up at the homes of voters who signed a petition to get an abortion rights amendment on the ballot in November as part of a state probe into alleged petition fraud. DeSantis has defended police visiting the homes of Floridians who signed the petition. Critics say the investigation is a brazen attempt to intimidate voters in the country’s third-largest state from protecting access to abortion — and that the probe comes long after a deadline to challenge petition signatures has passed. Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a constitutional and elections law professor at the Stetson University College of Law, said she doesn’t know of a legal precedent the state could use to challenge the signatures after the deadline. “The Florida Supreme Court already allowed the abortion question to go on the ballot in April of 2024,” Torres-Spelliscy said. “Thus, this effort to question signatures at this point seems far too late.”

“Florida lawyer sues DeSantis, says he’s abusing his power opposing abortion amendment” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network — A Lake Worth attorney is accusing Florida officials of abusing their offices in opposing the state’s abortion rights ballot measure – and is asking the Florida Supreme Court to intervene. The state’s “actions aim to interfere with the people’s right to decide whether or not to approve a citizen-initiated proposal to amend their Constitution, free from undue government interference,” wrote attorney Adam Richardson in a Tuesday filing. “Every day (that) Respondents can act unlawfully is another day they abuse state resources and sully the election for Amendment 4. The matter cannot wait.” The officials named in the filing are DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Jason Weida, secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration.

“Ron DeSantis says Florida could become a destination for abortions if Amendment 4 passes” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis is continuing to attack Florida’s abortion rights initiative, calling the organization backing Amendment 4 a “left-wing group” whose “ads should be taken off the air.” Speaking in Lake City, DeSantis said he believes Florida will become a destination for people to get abortions if Florida voters support enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution via Amendment 4. Abortion rights advocates some Floridians are currently traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina, as the nearest place to get access abortion care after the state’s six-week ban went into effect in May. Other women who can’t afford to travel out of state are forced to stay pregnant. DeSantis also said he believes the proposed constitutional amendment to limit government interference on abortion is intentionally vague, which he said means non-physicians could perform the procedure.

“Abortion rights campaign goes on the offensive with multimillion-dollar TV ad campaign” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Two months from the November election, the abortion rights ballot initiative campaign is launching a multimillion-dollar statewide ad blitz telling voters that Florida’s current six-week abortion ban is too extreme. “Before many women know they’re pregnant, before their first appointment, before a doctor can see anything on an ultrasound, this is when government in Florida has banned abortion — an extreme ban with no real exceptions, not for her health, not even for rape,” the 30-second advertisement said. “That’s why Florida must vote ‘yes’ on 4 to stop the dangerous ban, because government will never know better than a woman and her doctor.” The ads are airing in “the most populated TV markets in the state” as well as on online platforms, the campaign said. Floridians Protecting Freedom, the group behind Amendment 4, has raised $48 million and spent $26 million since April 2023.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Young Republicans support ‘individual freedom,’ back recreational pot amendment” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Florida Young Republicans are endorsing the recreational pot amendment on the November ballot. This move bucks sentiment from the broader GOP. The group announced Tuesday its support for Amendment 3, contradicting opposition from DeSantis and the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF). The Florida Young Republicans are siding with former RPOF Chair, Sen. Joe Gruters. The endorsement comes after Trump said he would also be voting in favor of Amendment 3, which would legalize cannabis for recreational use among adults aged 21 and older. The Tampa Bay Young Republicans also previously announced support for the initiative. The Senate Democratic Caucus and numerous Democratic state legislators have also backed the amendment.

“The ‘Free State of Florida’ may not be free enough for voters this year” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — As DeSantis and allied conservatives continue to dub the Sunshine State the “Free State of Florida,” a large majority of Floridians seem to believe it’s not free enough. That’s a clear takeaway from two recent surveys from Sachs Media’s Breakthrough Research showing that with Election Day just eight weeks away, Florida voters remain solidly committed to making their own choices when it comes to abortion rights, hunting and fishing, and the recreational use of marijuana. Proposed constitutional amendments on all three issues currently enjoy enough support to easily exceed the 60% threshold for adoption. “If you’re looking for an overall theme, it may be this: amendments that would reinforce individual freedoms are doing well with the public, while those that would alter the manner of government remain unpopular with the governed,” said Sachs Media partner and director of research Karen Cyphers, who conducted the survey.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has announced its third round of endorsements for the 2024 Election cycle, naming nine additional candidates running for state legislative seats this year.

The latest batch: Barbara Sharief in SD 35, Kim Kendall in HD 18, Nan Cobb in HD 26, Monique Miller in HD 33, Jon Albert in HD 48, Bill Conerly in HD 72, Yvette Benarroch in HD 81, Anne Gerwig in HD 93 and Meg Weinberger in HD 94.

“Florida created 1 in every 11 new jobs nationally over the last year and 1 in 6 new jobs nationally in the month of July alone,” said Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “This job growth is not accidental – we must continue electing pro-jobs candidates to make sure the right things keep happening in Florida as we grow from the 16th to the 10th largest global economy by 2030, and we are confident these candidates will help us keep that momentum.”

The Florida Chamber previously released two rounds of legislative endorsements. The first included incumbent and former legislators running in 67 House and 13 Senate districts while the second covered 19 non-incumbents running for open seats in the House. Further endorsements may follow.

The Chamber said endorsed candidates underwent thorough vetting via the Florida Chamber Political Institute’s Candidate Interview process. This process saw more than 80 business organizations come together to interview 100-plus state legislative candidates over six weeks.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Two Boca Raton City Council members back Jay Shooster in HD 91” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Boca Raton City Council members Yvette Drucker and Andy Thomson are throwing their support behind Boca Raton lawyer Shooster as he attempts to flip a Palm Beach County House seat for Democrats. Shooster is competing against Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, who first won the House District 91 seat in 2022. “I am truly grateful for the support of both Yvette Drucker and Andy Thomson,” Shooster said in a prepared statement announcing the new endorsements. “Yvette and Andy have worked tirelessly to earn the trust and support of our community, and their shared vision for improving the lives of all residents aligns perfectly with my campaign’s goals.”

Jackie Gross-Kellogg leading Vicki Lopez in HD 113 poll — The survey of the South Florida battleground race shows Gross-Kellogg, the Key Biscayne Democratic Club President, up by around three points over incumbent Republican Rep. Lopez. Gross-Kellogg has just under 43% support, with Lopez at 40% and 17% of voters undecided. Lopez won the seat by 2 points in 2022, but that was part of a massive red wave for Republicans in Florida. Biden won the district by 12 points in 2020. Echoing Biden’s 2020 success, the poll also shows Democratic presidential nominee Harris up by more than 11 points over Trump. Harris has nearly 53% in the survey, with Trump above 41%. Just under 6% of voters are still undecided.

“‘A genuine desire to serve’: 4 more local leaders endorse Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Sen. Taddeo is adding endorsements from four more local leaders in her bid for Miami-Dade Clerk and Comptroller. North Miami Council member Pierre Frantz Charles, Palmetto Bay Council member Steve Cody, Miami Gardens Council member Robert Stephens III and Miami Springs Council member Victor Vazquez are all backing Taddeo, her campaign announced. Each provided statements to accompany their nods. Charles said Taddeo “has always put our community first.” “(She) has proven herself to be a dedicated leader who listens to and works with the people,” he said. “Her integrity is unmatched and her deep-rooted relationships in Miami-Dade make her the perfect choice to serve as Clerk and Comptroller.”

“AFSCME Florida backs ‘trusted leader’ J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Rep. Planas is now running for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections with support from the Florida chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). Planas’ campaign announced an endorsement from the union, which joins two SEIU chapters, SAVE Action PAC and several local and state officials in backing him. “The hardworking members of AFSCME are proud to endorse J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections,” AFSCME Local 199 President Se’Adoreia Brown said. “J.C. is the experienced and trusted leader that we need to ensure elections are smooth and transparent. Under his leadership, the workers that keep the Supervisor of Elections Office up and running will be properly supported as they do the job of safeguarding our democracy.”

“Aventura Mayor, Commissioner endorse ‘uniquely qualified’ David Richardson for Tax Collector” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Rep. Richardson’s bid for Miami-Dade Tax Collector just notched endorsements from two more elected Aventura officials, including the city’s highest-ranking leader. Richardson’s campaign announced that Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg and Commissioner Rachel Friedland are now among Richardson’s backers. They join several other local leaders, including Commissioner Paul Kruss and former Mayor Enid Weisman, voicing support for Richardson’s effort to become the county’s first elected Tax Collector. “Our residents rely on the Tax Collector’s Office for crucial services and we need a responsible and experienced leader who will make it easier for everyone in our community to access the services they need. David’s extensive background in finance and as a legislator make him uniquely qualified for this critical role, (and) I am enthusiastically endorsing (him),” Weinberg said.

“Groups supporting Curtis Richardson receive $90,000 from Republicans” via Tristan Wood of WFSU — Incumbent Tallahassee Commissioner Richardson is facing a difficult challenge from former Mayor Dot Inman Johnson during November’s election. Still, his cause just got a cash injection. Political committees supporting him have received thousands from prominent local Republicans since last month’s Primary. After coming in second during the Aug. 20 Primary, Richardson says his campaign would need to reshape its strategy heading into the General Election. “Apparently, there are some things that we’re going to have to do differently and more of probably, but again, we’ll have to look at the results and see how things turned out the way they did,” he said. Well, the political committees supporting his campaign will have the money to retool their strategies thanks to $90,000 from two local Republican business owners.

“‘More than qualified’: James Reyes Sheriff campaign adds nods from current, former lawmakers” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Five current and former Democratic state lawmakers are backing Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety Reyes for Sheriff. Reyes’ campaign this week announced endorsements from Senate Democratic Leader-designate Jason Pizzo, Miami Gardens Sen. Shevrin Jones, Reps. Ashley Gantt and Felicia Robinson, and former Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon. Each provided laudatory remarks about Reyes, whose job sees him supervise Miami-Dade’s Police, Corrections and Fire Rescue Departments. Pizzo said that as a father of teenage sons in Miami-Dade, as a former prosecutor and the former Chair of the Senate’s Criminal Justice Committee, the Sheriff’s race “is of particular focus, and of great importance.”

“Sheriff’s race heats up: Candidates accuse each other of offering jobs for support” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — Jobs for endorsements? Both Ric Bradshaw, the incumbent Democrat Sheriff, and his Republican opponent, Michael Gauger, are accusing each other of offering jobs to defeated Primary candidates in exchange for support. A Florida statute says, “it is unlawful for a candidate to promise to appoint someone to any public or private position in order to aid that candidate’s election.” If convicted, it is a third-degree felony and disqualifies the person from holding office. Bradshaw and Gauger’s campaign spokespeople deny ever offering jobs in exchange for endorsements.

“Local cops back Mike Harting for St. Pete City Council” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association is endorsing Harting for St. Petersburg City Council. Harting is running for the District three seat currently held by Ed Montanari, who is not seeking re-election due to term limits. Harting, co-owner of three Daughters Brewing in the Grand Central District, faces restaurateur Pete Boland. Harting and Boland finished in the top two in a crowded Primary in August, setting up a Fall runoff. “I am honored to earn the endorsement of the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association,” Harting said.

— STATEWIDE —

“17 more Florida state parks were considered for golf courses, lodge, pickleball” via Emily L. Mahoney and Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — Floridians and politicians of all stripes erupted in anger last month when the state Department of Environmental Protection proposed adding golf courses, 350-room lodges, pickleball courts and other amenities to nine state parks. The outrage was so widespread that DeSantis reversed course on his administration’s proposals, saying they would go “back to the drawing board” for at least the rest of the year. But an undated document shows that administration officials at one point mulled a more sweeping list that spanned 17 additional state parks.

“Floridians want more freedom to choose cigarette alternatives” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — A new poll from a leading Florida business advocacy group is showing supermajority support for more legal alternatives to smoking cigarettes, such as vaping products. The Associated Industries of Florida Center for Political Strategy poll found that 63% of Floridians agree that “safer, next-generation products that give consumers as many less harmful options and choices as possible to help people quit smoking deadly cigarettes” should be available to adults. That includes 33% who strongly agree and 31% who somewhat agree. Only 25% disagreed, while 12% indicated they didn’t know or refused to answer.

“UF researcher helps develop new legislation for state condo inspections” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A top civil and coastal engineering expert from the University of Florida (UF) contributed to new state legislation that aims to make condominium towers safer in the wake of the collapse of a building in Surfside three years ago. Jennifer Bridge, associate professor at UF in the engineering department, contributed to new legislation in Florida that will improve and track building inspections for condominiums and cooperatives. The development comes after nearly 100 people were killed following the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building in South Florida in June 2021. “Surfside was devastating,” Bridge said in a prepared statement provided by UF. “This should never have happened because we have so many processes in place. We have so many safety factors built into our engineering processes, whether it’s in the design, the construction, or the oversight of the construction.”

“‘Significant water supply shortage’ expected in Florida by 2025” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — A recent analysis of Florida’s water supply found nearly $2 billion in critical water projects will be needed to avoid a significant shortage. On Sept. 5, Florida TaxWatch, a nonpartisan, nonprofit government watchdog and taxpayer research institute, published a commentary on an analysis of the state’s water supply. Florida’s rapid population and economic growth exacerbate the demand for its limited water supply. Florida is expected to have 26.4 million residents by 2040, roughly 3 million more than currently live there.

“Boar’s Head plant posed an ‘imminent threat’ years before listeria outbreak” via Rachel Roubein of The Washington Post — Inspectors warned that a Boar’s Head plant in southern Virginia had “major deficiencies” that could pose an “imminent threat” to food safety after discovering rusted equipment, condensation dripping on the floor and green mold on the wall nearly two years before a deadly nationwide listeria outbreak. But despite repeated violations, the plant continued to operate. “The establishment failed to meet the regulatory requirements,” according to a noncompliance report, noting that plant management was “notified to take the necessary corrective actions.”

“Hurricane Francine now bearing down on the northern Gulf Coast. What to know” via Cheryl McCloud and Kim Luciani of USA Today — What was a tropical storm all day Tuesday has now become Hurricane Francine, as expected, as of the National Hurricane Center’s 7 p.m. CDT advisory. The storm now has winds of 75 mph. Hurricane warnings are in effect along the coast of Louisiana, along with various tropical storm and storm surge warnings. A tropical storm warning extends along the Gulf Coast to the border between Alabama and Florida. On the forecast track, Francine is forecast to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden administration sends Congress long-awaited Ukraine strategy report” via Patricia Zengerle of Reuters — Biden’s administration has sent Congress a classified report on its strategy for the war in Ukraine, three sources said on Monday, months after a June deadline mandated in a multibillion-dollar spending bill lawmakers passed in April. A congressional aide said the long-awaited report had reached lawmakers on Monday and they had not yet had a chance to review it. Two other sources, requesting anonymity to discuss a classified matter, confirmed that it had been delivered. Congress has approved nearly $175 billion of aid and military assistance for Ukraine and allied nations in the 2-1/2 years since Russia’s full-scale invasion. After months of delay, the Republican-led House of Representatives passed a $95 billion supplemental spending bill in April that included $61 billion in funding for Ukraine, as well as billions for Israel, civilians in conflict zones around the world and to “counter communist China” in the Indo-Pacific.

“Congress bestows its highest honor on the 13 troops killed during Afghanistan withdrawal” via Stephen Groves and Ellen Knickmeyer of The Associated Press — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday presented Congress’ highest honor — the Congressional Gold Medal — to 13 U.S. service members who were killed during the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, even as the politics of a presidential election swirled around the event. Both Democrats and Republicans supported the legislation to posthumously honor the 13 U.S. troops who were killed along with more than 170 Afghans in a suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate at Kabul Airport in August 2021. Biden signed the legislation in December 2021. On Tuesday, the top Republican and Democratic leaders for both the House and Senate spoke at a somber ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, hailing the lives and sacrifices of the service members. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on the lawmakers gathered to “ensure the sacrifices of all our service members were not in vain.”

“Republicans threaten a government shutdown unless Congress makes it harder to vote” via Ian Millhiser of Vox — It’s that time again. The last act of Congress funding the federal government expires on September 30. So, unless Congress passes new funding legislation by then, much of the government will shut down. Johnson, egged on by the House Freedom Caucus and by Trump, reportedly wants to use this deadline to force legislation making it harder to register to vote in all 50 states. Johnson plans to pair a bill funding the government for six months with a Republican bill called the “Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act” or “SAVE Act,” which would require new voters to submit “documentary proof of United States citizenship,” such as a passport or a birth certificate, to register to vote.

“Mike Johnson’s spending plan falters, facing resistance from both parties” via Catie Edmondson and Carl Hulse of The New York Times — Johnson’s initial plan to avert a government shutdown has run into a wall of Republican opposition, as lawmakers from an array of factions in his party balk at a six-month stopgap funding measure that Democrats have already rejected. Johnson has said he plans to bring up a spending bill this week to extend federal funding through March 28, including a measure requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote. The addition of the voting restriction bill was a nod to the right flank of his conference and an effort to force politically vulnerable Democrats to take a fraught vote.

“U.S. diplomats face a 22% pay cut next month as Congress scrambles for a fix” via Owen Hayes, Sahil Kapur and Frank Thorp V of NBC News — Thousands of overseas American diplomats are at risk of a sharp pay cut at the beginning of October unless Congress passes a legislative fix in the coming weeks. Lawmakers are scrambling to push for a solution in a short-term bill to avoid a government shutdown on Oct. 1, with the diplomats’ dilemma raising the stakes for talks on Capitol Hill to fund the government. Sen. Chris Coons, who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, said it’s “an urgent issue” that must be fixed immediately in the government funding bill (known as a continuing resolution, or CR), which is again mired in a partisan fight on Capitol Hill.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Tyreek Hill’s traffic stop revives discussion about the realities faced by Black drivers” via The Associated Press — After his traffic stop in Miami on Sunday, Hill talked about “the talk” — instructions passed down in Black families for generations about what to do when pulled over by police. Keep your hands in sight, preferably on the steering wheel. Avoid any sudden movements. Don’t talk back to the officer. And above all, follow instructions without error or delay. Heeding that advice in the heat of the moment can be hard, as Hill’s own experience showed when the star wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins was stopped for speeding and reckless driving before the team’s first game of the season. His interaction with police escalated and is yet again prompting a larger discussion about the realities of “driving while Black.”

“St. Lucie County to decrease tax rate, but property taxes likely to go up for most people” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The county has unveiled its initial budget and tax plans, which show property taxes going up for most property owners. The county’s tax rate is to go down to 8.0351 mills, down from 8.1045 last year, but that rate is projected to lead to an increase in taxes collected because of increased property values. It is the fifth consecutive reduction of the county rate. The rate would exceed the rollback rate — the rate that would bring in the same revenue as the previous year — by 6.52%.

“‘Nobody wants it’: Community speaks out in hearing ahead of Miami-Dade incinerator vote” via Ashley Miznazi of the Miami Herald — During a meeting to hear public opinion on the location of a new trash incinerator, the Miami-Dade County Commission’s dilemma came into clear focus: Build the country’s largest trash-burning plant closer to a sensitive natural environment or nearby neighborhoods? “I appreciate everyone talking on behalf of the plants and mosquitoes, but please don’t build this near my kids, near my community,” Ezra Valdes, a Doral resident, told Commissioners. Miami-Dade Commissioners are expected to vote next week on selecting the location for the new incinerator after the old one in Doral burned down last year, forcing the county to ship the garbage some 100 miles north.

“Alex Díaz de la Portilla’s plan to revive Allapattah gets resurrected — by his political rival” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — When Miguel Angel Gabela ran for a seat on the Miami City Commission last year, his supporters cast him as the foil to incumbent Díaz de la Portilla, who just weeks before the election was arrested on corruption charges and accused in a lawsuit of orchestrating a “shakedown” scheme. “It’s a new day for (the) city of Miami,” Gabela said. But 10 months later, Gabela is now pushing to keep a part of his predecessor’s legacy alive. The new District 1 Commissioner hopes to bring back one of the final pieces of legislation that Díaz de la Portilla championed before his suspension last September: a proposal to expand a downtown redevelopment agency west into Allapattah.

“Stuart cancels $60 million deal to add Brightline station” via Katie Bentie of the Orlando Sentinel — The future of a Brightline station on the Treasure Coast is once again uncertain. After hours of debate and public input on Monday, Stuart leaders hit the brakes on adding a Brightline stop. Two main issues were discussed during a lengthy meeting that lasted until 11 p.m. Monday. The first was whether to cancel the ground lease agreement with Brightline, which was decided with a 3-2 vote. The second was whether to cancel the updated agreement with Martin County, which was also decided with a 3-2 vote. However, this doesn’t mean the idea of a Treasure Coast stop is entirely derailed.

“Martin County will try to try to salvage deal for a Brightline station in downtown Stuart” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — County Commissioners want to see if they can salvage their deal with the city of Stuart for a Brightline station downtown. Stuart City Commissioners voted to kill the deal. County Commissioners voted unanimously to talk with Stuart to see if the agreement — among the county, the city and Brightline — can be saved. If not, they may try to reach a deal with Brightline alone. But the chances may be slim. “This ship has sailed,” County Commission Chair Harold Jenkins said after talking recently with Brightline representatives. Stuart Commissioners rescinded two agreements with Brightline that likely kill the deal for a station in their city. County Commissioners Ed Ciampi and Sarah Heard were more optimistic than Jenkins.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Nonprofit given free event tickets by Orange Commissioner Mayra Uribe loses tax-exempt status” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — All-Star Dads, the nonprofit group run by the husband of Orange County Commissioner Uribe, has lost its federal tax-exempt status for failing to file documents the IRS requires of charitable organizations. The group, created by Kevin Sutton to help teach men to become better fathers, was drawn into the spotlight last week when news reports revealed that Uribe gave All-Star Dads more than 500 free Skybox tickets valued at over $70,000 to top concerts and sporting events. County policy allows the transfer of those tickets, provided by the entertainment venues, to nonprofits, which generally resell or raffle off tickets to fund their work.

“Orange County Dems raise $120K at Victory Blue Bash” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Orange County Democrats have raised over $120,000 to boost candidates in one of Florida’s bluest regions. Samuel Vilchez Santiago, Orange County Democratic Party Chair, said the funding would be important, as Orange County will include parts of five Florida House battleground districts this Fall. He said strong Democratic turnout in the single county could unravel the Republican supermajority in the Florida House. “We’re going to make it happen right here in Orange County,” he said. The Victory Blue Bash attracted more than 300 supporters to The Abbey in Downtown Orlando to hear speeches by speakers, including Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones, who was briefly expelled from the Statehouse there, and from North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton.

“Board halts investigation into whistleblower’s complaints against First Step Shelter” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — First Step Shelter Board members voted unanimously to end their probe into whistleblower complaints brought by former shelter employee Patrick Smith. The two-month investigation looked into allegations ranging from financial mismanagement to endangered residents. Shelter Executive Director Victoria Fahlberg has said very little publicly about the investigation to date and released a statement. “While some people want to focus on their personal agendas, we would like to get back to focusing on our clients and our mission,” she says. “I’m glad we are moving on from this very sad and despicable waste of time and money that diverted us from our mission of transforming the lives of Volusia County’s most vulnerable.”

“Feeling down? Volusia residents ‘fare worse’ than state on key mental health measures” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County’s population suffers from higher rates of mental illness admissions at area hospitals than the rest of the state and a local care provider hopes to help reverse the trend. “Unfortunately, even though we live in one of the most beautiful places that you can possibly imagine, as far as behavioral health is concerned, people here in Volusia County fare worse than most people across the state,” said Chief Operating Officer with SMA Healthcare Nicole Sharbono. SMA Healthcare works with partners to provide mental health care, substance use treatment services and other resources in Volusia and Flagler County. Sharbono and SMA CEO Ivan Cosimi spoke at the Volusia County Elected Officials Roundtable about the problems and their efforts.

“Polaris Dawn astronauts launch on daring private mission” via Scientific American — The four-person Polaris Dawn mission launched early this morning (Sept. 10), to make some spaceflight history. Polaris Dawn, which aims to conduct the first-ever private spacewalk, lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket today at 5:23 a.m. EDT (0923 GMT) from historic Launch Complex-39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC). Pad 39A also hosted most of NASA’s Apollo moon launches, the last crewed missions to fly as far as the Polaris Dawn astronauts will travel. Roaring off the launchpad, the rocket’s nine Merlin engines cast a blisteringly bright light on the still waters around KSC, climbing into the sky until the glow of the engines faded into the sky as another shimmering point among the stars.

— LOCAL: TB —

“USF gives President Rhea Law a $282,000 raise” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — University of South Florida President Law has received a substantial bonus and pay increase from the USF Board of Trustees, bringing her salary closer to that of other Florida public university presidents. On Tuesday morning, the BOT agreed to amend Law’s annual contract to increase her base pay from $655,000 to $825,000 yearly. The cap for her performance pay was raised from $300,000 to $412,500. Her deferred compensation plan was raised from 20% of base pay to 25% for the past two years. Florida law states that only $250,000 of presidential salaries can come from public funds. Universities must pay the remainder through private or foundation funds.

“Tampa Bay business leaders survive deadly crash on Alaskan fishing trip” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — Mark Mahaffey was about two minutes into a helicopter ride to an Alaskan fishing spot Saturday morning when he heard a thud. The helicopter suddenly careened to the side and plunged into a river about 50 feet below. “And we’re underwater, totally underwater,” Mahaffey said. “Just like the snap of your finger.” Mahaffey fumbled with his seat belt and fought the river’s strong current. He got out of the helicopter and swam about 8 feet to the surface. Other heads bobbed around him, friends on his fishing party and the pilot. But one man would not emerge from the wreckage. Mahaffey, a St. Petersburg business leader and philanthropist whose family name adorns the Mahaffey Theater, was one of four people who survived the harrowing crash.

“Tampa Bay sees wettest rainy season on record” via Jeff Berardelli of WFLA — It’s not just you. It’s been an incredibly wet rainy season so far in the Tampa Bay Area. In fact, it has been the wettest on record in places like Tampa and the Sarasota-Bradenton area, as evidenced by all the flash flooding, and rainy season is not over. It typically continues through early October. At Tampa Airport (KTPA), nearly 48 inches of rain has fallen since May 25, which is the average start of rainy season. That is a record for the most rain in a rainy season and 21 inches above normal. For the year so far, KTPA has picked up 59 inches (record is 60 inches in 1959), which is already 21 inches above the normal rainfall to date, and +9 inches for entire year. We still have nearly four months left to accumulate more rainfall.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Former Tallahassee home of Iwo Jima veteran could be torn down for DeSantis security” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — A Tallahassee home connected to a defining moment for the U.S. Marine Corps and the country’s World War II victory at Iwo Jima may face the wrecking ball as part of a plan to bolster security for DeSantis and the First Family at the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee. A Department of Management Services spokesperson confirmed that the state bought the 4,068-square-foot brick house at 112 E. First Ave. in May for $585,000. DMS is the state’s property manager. The two-story structure is on a hilltop at the intersection of Monroe Street, First, and Thomasville Road. That area also includes The Gladstone, which served as a boardinghouse for more than 70 years; The Grove, the family home of territorial Gov. Richard Keith Call and later Florida’s 33rd Governor, LeRoy Collins, and the current Governor’s Mansion.

“Panama City Beach tourism slightly dips amid post-pandemic travel changes” via myPanhandle.com — Panama City Beach is settling into a new normal with a slight decrease in tourists. Like the rest of Florida, Panama City Beach experienced a boom in tourism from 2020 through 2023. Revenue and visitation are up 50% since 2020. But this Spring, things seem to have leveled out. “Today, the TDC, you know, got the update on the Spring quarter from our visitor profiles which covers, you know, march, April, and May. Visitation was down slightly, about 1.4% over last year,” TDC Executive Director Dan Rowe said.

—“Panama City’s Joe Moody Harris Park receives grant, prepares for redevelopment” via Tyler Orsburn of the Panama City News-Herald

“Jacksonville woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to wire and COVID-19 relief fraud” via Jonathan Lundy of News4Jax — A Jacksonville woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and fraud involving COVID-19 relief fraud through the Paycheck Protection Program. Officials said the woman faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count and restitution payment to the victims she defrauded and to the U.S. government. She also agreed to forfeit $20,415, which is traceable to the wire fraud offense involving COVID-19 relief fraud. Court documents said she and her co-conspirators fraudulently obtained people’s Social Security numbers. Investigators said that from February 2016 through September 2019, she and others recruited people to get lines of credit at various businesses using Social Security numbers. Officials said they used the credit lines to buy jewelry and other merchandise and resold it on social media.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Sarasota County Commission passes resolution against Amendment 4; Mark Smith dissents” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota County Commission voted 4-1 to pass a resolution opposing the constitutional Amendment 4 measure on November’s ballot, which would dramatically ease Florida’s strict ban on abortions. The Commission requested County Attorney Joshua Moye to draw up the resolution at an Aug. 27 meeting in Venice in response to a public comment that decried abortion. Commissioner Smith was alone in voting against the resolution, which he said he felt was unnecessary and outside the Board’s purview. “I’m pro-life, but I’m also pro-mother’s life. There are issues with incest and rape, as well as the health of the mother, that I don’t believe the amendment or the resolution take care of,” Smith said.

“Everglades City: No land for affordable housing; wants to settle water lawsuit” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Everglades City officials are offering a settlement on a 2019 lawsuit settlement to reduce the remainder of its payments and interest over the next three years. The Mayor and City Council met on Sept. 3 and agreed to offer a final $100,000 payment to Veolia Water North America – South, LLC to end its payments that stem from a 2018 lawsuit in which Veolia accused Everglades City of breach of contract and owed money. The company and the city entered into a contract in 2017 for Veolia to operate, maintain, repair, and perform other improvements to Everglades City’s water and waterway system, which the Department of Environmental Protection had cited for violations.

“One Florida county shelters the most endangered Florida panthers. Can that last?” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — With its luxe-but-active lifestyle, Collier County has long been dubbed the world’s golfing capital, boasting more holes per capita than anywhere else. So maybe it shouldn’t have been a surprise when a young female panther decided the Naples Heritage Golf and Country Club would be an excellent place to raise a family. She settled in, denned up and gave birth to three kittens: two females and a male in March of 2022. Golf aside, Collier County is also the Florida panther capital of the planet. Most of the big cats stick closer to the county’s wild interior of preserves, farm fields and ranches.

“More than 50 inches of rain have fallen in Sarasota over the past three months” via Bob Bunting of Sarasota Magazine — Hurricane Francine formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico on Monday, breaking a five-week lull in the hurricane season. Given that lull, we now anticipate 12–14 named storms this season, with 7–8 hurricanes and 4–5 major hurricanes. Between the Climate Adaptation Center, Colorado State University, and NOAA, experts predicted a bad hurricane season. We’re at the halfway point now, and six storms have formed. Each has been impressive in some aspect, and every one has hit land. Hurricane Francine will continue this pattern — this time along the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines. Also, like many recent storms, Francine may undergo rapid intensification. When it reaches the coastline, its eye will likely pass over Louisiana, potentially as a high-intensity Category 2 storm, but with an outside chance of becoming a Category 3 within the next 24 hours.

— TOP OPINION —

“DeSantis and the arrogance of power” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — It’s premature to say whether DeSantis will be remembered as Florida’s worst Governor, although that does seem his intention.

It’s not too soon, however, to acknowledge that he has abused his power more than any of his predecessors. People are wise to him, too.

No other Governor ever weaponized a state agency to fight a ballot initiative. That’s what DeSantis has done with the Agency for Health Care Administration, whose website features a blow-by-blow attack on Amendment 4, the abortion rights amendment.

Not only that, it isn’t true. It falsely claims that current Florida law protects women and that the initiative “threatens women’s safety.” The use of a taxpayer-funded agency in a political campaign is illegal.

No other Governor has ever sent his election police to interrogate registered voters about whether they signed petitions for a cause he opposes — an outrageous act of intimidation. The issue again was Amendment 4.

No other Governor ever launched an eleventh-hour campaign to disparage a ballot question, as DeSantis is doing in reviewing petitions collected by specified paid solicitors. Election Supervisors in Palm Beach, Hillsborough and Orange counties confirmed the order from DeSantis’ Department of State.

Regardless of whether some solicitors may have faked some names they signed, which is always possible and should be prosecuted, the timing is suspicious.

These latest examples of DeSantis’ arrogance closely follow his attempt to fast-track the bulldozing of nine state parks for golf courses, hotels and pickleball courts, the dismissal of a state employee who blew the whistle on the scheme, and the deliberate leaking of the whistleblower’s personnel file — without any request for it.

DeSantis has two more years left to abuse his power. But on Nov. 5, voters can decisively slap down his heavy hand.

— OPINIONS —

“I’ve debated Trump six times. Here’s what Harris needs to do tonight.” via Chris Christie of The New York Times — Tens of millions of Americans will be watching the first debate between Harris and Trump. Many of these folks will be Republicans and independents who, like me, have decided that they are unwilling to vote for Trump. I’ll be honest: I don’t have much of an opinion of Harris yet because I don’t know her well. If she’s an unknown quantity to me, you can bet she’s also one to the countless everyday Americans she needs to win over. These voters love this country, and many will be looking at her on Tuesday night for the first time as a potential President. Which is why the debate presents a critical opportunity for Harris. The opportunity for Trump is much smaller. The country already knows him and has, in the main, formed opinions of him. Because Harris is a relatively undefined political candidate, she has both the advantage and the bigger challenge.

“Harris needs to pivot — or lose” via David Faris of Slate Magazine — In the fourth season of the HBO comedy Veep, Selina Meyer, the titular character played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, runs for re-election after having been elevated to the top office following the President’s resignation. She and her running mate, Tom James (Hugh Laurie), choose to campaign under the hilarious slogan “Continuity With Change,” precisely the empty and nonsensical branding that 21st-century Democrats just can’t quit. And it’s hard to watch Harris’ suddenly flailing campaign for President without thinking of the fictional Meyer and (spoiler alert) her losing quest to hold on to the Oval Office. Although the real-life race remains a tossup, Harris needs to shake up her deeply small-c conservative campaign, which nowadays often feels designed more to defend a clear lead against a two-minute drill than to urgently appeal to a dyspeptic electorate that clearly wants change.

“When Biden kneecapped his presidency” via Rich Lowry of National Review — The beginning of the end of Biden’s presidency arrived in August 2021. That’s when the President began a catastrophic pullout from Afghanistan that shredded our national credibility and his own reputation. He never really recovered. The House Foreign Affairs Committee has just released an exhaustive 353-page report putting on the record the sorry episode from beginning to end. The report’s overarching conclusion is that this was a Biden operation from beginning to end. Despite ample warnings from all sides, he insisted on the withdrawal with the bullheaded stubbornness of someone who is often wrong but never in doubt. To paraphrase Abraham Lincoln, Biden was the author and the finisher of the debacle in Afghanistan.

“DeSantis allies plot another state attorney scheme” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — The scandal unfolding in the state attorney’s race obviously stinks. It might also seem confusing — until you understand one very important thing: DeSantis and Florida Republicans knew they couldn’t win a race like this in Orange County in any kind of honest and aboveboard fashion. Not in the 2020 state attorney’s race. And not in this one. So, they decided to scheme to accomplish what they couldn’t legitimately do at the ballot box. Remember: Orange County is so dark blue that Republicans didn’t even bother fielding candidates for most of the key countywide offices here. They knew they’d lose.

“The Swift endorsement fantasy” via B.D. McClay of The New York Times — For many observers, there’s a highly anticipated event in this election season that’s yet to happen and could occur at any moment: an endorsement from Swift. Just one day after Biden announced in July that he was abandoning his re-election bid, the Yale historian Timothy Snyder speculated publicly about the possibility of Swift endorsing Harris. The “Will Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris?” headlines soon proliferated. A better question might be: Why should we care? We already know that celebrity endorsements have limited power to sway races. If celebrities had the amount of persuasive power that some Americans wish they had, a substantial percentage of the population would be steadfast vegan Scientologists by now.

— ALOE —

“‘Wicked’ store coming to Universal Studios theme park” via Dewaynve Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Universal Studios theme park will introduce a “Wicked” experience that includes retail and snacks next month. Its opening will be roughly one month before the first installment of the “Wicked” movie series arrives in theaters. At Universal, park guests can expect themed merchandise and fashion, movie costumes and props, and sweet treats inspired by “Wicked.” The store will be in a space near the park entrance that houses the UNIVRS store, and it will also sell merchandise related to Hello Kitty and Betty Boop. The structure stands between Today Cafe and Minion Land. An artist concept provided by Universal shows a yellow-brick road leading up to the entrance.

“Peacock’s ‘Office’ follow-up adds trio to cast” via Rick Porter of The Hollywood Reporter — The staff of the fictional newspaper in Peacock‘s follow-up to The Office is growing. The as-yet-untitled series from U.S. Office creator Greg Daniels and Michael Koman (Nathan for You) has added Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, and Ramona Young to its cast. They join Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore in the ensemble. The series, which Peacock greenlit in May, is set in the same world as The Office and, like that show, will be a mockumentary. The show’s description reads, “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is searching for a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

