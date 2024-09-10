Aventura Mayor, Commissioner endorse ‘uniquely qualified’ David Richardson for Tax Collector

Former Rep. David Richardson’s bid for Miami-Dade Tax Collector just notched endorsements from two more elected Aventura officials, including the city’s highest-ranking leader.

Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg and Commissioner Rachel Friedland are now among Richardson’s backers, Richardson’s campaign announced.

They join several other local leaders, including Commissioner Paul Kruss and former Mayor Enid Weisman, voicing support for Richardson’s effort to become the county’s first elected Tax Collector.

“Our residents rely on the Tax Collector’s Office for crucial services and we need a responsible and experienced leader who will make it easier for everyone in our community to access the services they need. David’s extensive background in finance and as a legislator make him uniquely qualified for this critical role, (and) I am enthusiastically endorsing (him),” Weinberg said in a statement.

“I am confident that David will bring the same integrity and transparency to the Tax Collector’s Office that he has shown throughout his career, ensuring that our tax dollars are managed with diligent care and accountability.”

Friedland said Richardson’s experience as a CPA and state lawmaker “will be invaluable during this transition, ensuring there are no interruptions in service and much needed improvements to the offices are made.”

“His deep understanding of government operations and his proven ability to navigate complex transitions are why I am proud to endorse David Richardson, knowing that his leadership will bring a new level of service, accountability, and fiscal responsibility to Miami-Dade County,” she said.

Richardson also carries endorsements from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penelas and local and state chapters of AFSCME, SEIU, CWA and Equality Florida Action PAC.

He called the endorsements from Weinberg and Friedland “a tremendous honor.”

“Their incredible work for the people of Aventura exemplifies the best of public service and I am so proud to have their support,” he said in a statement. “By working together with local governments, I will work to find community-oriented solutions that best fit the needs of all residents in our beautiful and diverse county. As our Tax Collector, I will be laser focused on improving efficiency and accessibility for all.”

Richardson, an LGBTQ trailblazer and self-described “budget guy,” is running to be Miami-Dade’s first elected Tax Collector since 1957, when county voters adopted a Home Rule Charter abolishing a few constitutional offices — including Tax Collector and Supervisor of Elections — and conferring their powers to the County Manager, who appointed people to those posts.

The authority has fallen to the county Mayor since 2007, when Miami-Dade voters approved a “strong Mayor” system.

That arrangement will soon change. In 2018, Florida voters — including 58% of Miami-Dade voters — approved a constitutional amendment requiring every county in the state to elect a Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections, Sheriff and Property Appraiser by Jan. 7, 2025.

Richardson, who also served on the Miami Beach City Commission, is set to local business owner and Miami-Dade Community Council member Dariel Fernandez, who bested ex-Hialeah Council member Bryan Calvo last month in the Republican Primary.

The General Election is Nov. 5.