Local union backs David Richardson for Miami-Dade Tax Collector

A local chapter of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) is endorsing David Richardson as he runs to be Miami-Dade County’s Tax Collector.

“The hardworking men and women of AFSCME are proud to endorse David Richardson for Tax Collector of Miami-Dade County because his track record of integrity and dedication to fighting for workers speaks for itself,” said AFSCME Local 199 President Se’Adoreia Brown.

“At a time when our unions and workers are more under attack than ever, we need dedicated public servants like David Richardson who understand and value the hard work of our public employees.”

AFSCME Local 199 represents public employees across Miami-Dade County.

Richardson, a Democrat, recently served on the Miami Beach City Commission before announcing his run for Tax Collector. He has since raised significant sums of cash as he competes against Republican Dariel Fernandez for the position.

“I am deeply honored to receive this endorsement from AFSCME Local 199,” Richardson said. “I am so grateful to have earned the trust and support of our hard working local public employees, and I remain committed to making sure the workers who keep our county running — and all our residents — have a Tax Collector that listens and responds to their needs.”

Richardson is a former member of the Florida House who was one of the first openly gay lawmakers in the Legislature. Richardson also mounted an unsuccessful congressional bid in 2018. He considered a run to return to the Florida House in 2022 before deciding to remain on the Miami Beach Commission.

He departed that body late last year to run for the Tax Collector post.

This will be the first time since 1957 voters will choose a Tax Collector at the ballot box. A recent constitutional amendment will require the position — and others, such as Sheriff, Supervisor of Elections and others — to be elected by residents.