September 10, 2024
2 Boca Raton City Council members back Jay Shooster in HD 91

Ryan Nicol

Jay Shooster -- JS
Can he flip this seat blue?

Boca Raton City Council members Yvette Drucker and Andy Thomson are throwing their support behind Boca Raton lawyer Jay Shooster as he attempts to flip a Palm Beach County House seat for Democrats.

Shooster is competing against Republican state Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, who first won the House District 91 seat in 2022.

“I am truly grateful for the support of both Yvette Drucker and Andy Thomson,” Shooster said in a prepared statement announcing the new endorsements.

“Yvette and Andy have worked tirelessly to earn the trust and support of our community, and their shared vision for improving the lives of all residents align perfectly with my campaign’s goals. Together, we will work to bring real solutions to the issues that matter most in Boca Raton and beyond.”

The two local lawmakers join several other high-profile elected officials in backing Shooster’s bid. Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel threw her support behind Shooster. Several other lawmakers — U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, state Sens. Lori Berman and Tina Polsky, and state Reps. Joe Casello and Kelly Skidmore — are also supporting Shooster.

Both Gossett-Seidman and Shooster secured their respective nominations without a Primary challenge, allowing them to focus on their Nov. 5 matchup.

While Gossett-Seidman is the incumbent, Shooster has been outraising her throughout this cycle.

As of Aug. 23, Shooster has collected just under $280,000 in outside cash via his campaign account, and added just over $25,000 in self-loans as well. He has brought in more than $371,000 more via his political committee, Future Leaders Florida, as of Aug. 30.

Gossett-Seidman, meanwhile, has added just over $100,000 through her campaign account. The incumbent has used her political committee, Peggy for the People, to raise another $40,000 as of Aug. 30.

That gives Shooster more than $676,000 raised, while Gossett-Seidman has collected just over $140,000.

And Shooster still has plenty to spend, with nearly $567,000 still on hand. Gossett-Seidman retains just over $78,000.

The district spans parts of Palm Beach County including Boca Raton, Highland Beach and West Boca.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

Categories