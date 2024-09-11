September 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jacksonville blames ‘network issues’ on ‘internet providers,’ downplays chance of security breach

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 11, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Election officials warn that widespread problems with the U.S. mail system could disrupt voting

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump looks to regain his footing after a rocky debate

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis reflects on trip to Manhattan last year during 9/11 anniversary

Internet Information Technology Concept
IT is 'actively monitoring' the problem.

If you’re in Jacksonville and you can’t get on the city website, you’re not alone.

“This morning, the City of Jacksonville began to experience intermittent network issues. Citizens may not be able to access jacksonville.govjaxready.com, calls to 630-CITY, JaxEPICS, or any city mobile apps,” the city announced Wednesday afternoon.

Despite these issues, residents shouldn’t worry if they are facing emergencies.

“The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has contingency plans in place to ensure these interruptions do not affect emergency responses. Citizens should continue to report emergencies through the 911 system,” the statement continues.

Meanwhile, the city says external malefactors are not to blame.

“Based on our current assessment and available data, we have found no indication of a cyber-attack or security breach. Our team is actively monitoring the situation, and we have narrowed down the issue to a handful of internet service providers. We will continue to investigate to ensure the integrity of our city systems and keep the public informed of the resolution.”

Cyberattacks are nothing new in Northeast Florida, so that reassurance is welcome news should it be true.

Earlier this year, Jacksonville Beach acknowledged its systems “were subject to unauthorized access and that information may have been taken from our network.”

Employees and customers of the utility company were among those impacted by the breach, with “sensitive information for certain individuals” obtained.

This isn’t the first time a Florida city had its municipal services interrupted by aggressive hackers. Two cities sustained cyberattacks within one month in 2019. Both Lake City and Riviera Beach paid out in the six figures to get sensitive data returned from hackers.

___

Drew Dixon of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousElection officials warn that widespread problems with the U.S. mail system could disrupt voting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories