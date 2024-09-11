Jacksonville Bold for 9.11.24: Lincoln thinkin’

Duval County Republicans have finalized the speakers for their biggest fundraising event of the year, ensuring that next month’s Lincoln Day Dinner is not an “October Surprise.”

Former HUD Secretary Ben Carson, Sen. Rick Scott, Reps. Byron Donalds, John Rutherford, Mike Waltz, and Sheriff TK Waters will speak at the event on Oct. 11. Local Republicans are asking for as much as $25,000 a ticket.

Doors at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront open at 6 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m.

Jacksonville is pivotal in this year’s presidential election, where polls show an average five-point spread between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Republicans are working to close the Democratic registration advantage — a gap of just over 10,000 votes.

It also bears mentioning that in 2020, Joe Biden was the first Democrat since Jimmy Carter in 1976 to carry Duval County.

Democrats have made their own plays in Duval this month.

Neither Harris nor Walz has campaigned here, but surrogates, including Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison, former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, were in Duval recently making their case for the ticket.

Remedial education

A Northeast Florida school district is getting guidance from the Justice Department on protecting students who don’t have English as their first language.

The DOJ found that Clay County failed to provide English learner students with language instruction that would lead to fluency, failed to give parents who don’t speak English information in their language, did not help these students learn core content, and failed to provide academic or behavioral help.

“School districts must provide English learner students with appropriate services to overcome language barriers,” said U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg for the Middle District of Florida. “We are pleased that the Clay County School District has agreed to embrace its obligation to meet the language needs of its English learners so that students can learn English and fully participate in the district’s educational experience.”

The district noted that graduation rates and English proficiency levels for EL students rose in recent years as a defense, but the Justice Department noted flaws in the data collection made it impossible to say how much those gains meant.

Clay will have to develop an English Learner program, train ESOL teachers, offer English language education to increase proficiency, and use an interpreter or translator in dealing with parents who don’t know English.

Moody on the move

Florida’s top cop is taking aim at evildoers in Jacksonville and recognizing heroes at the same time.

First, the good stuff.

This month, Attorney General Ashley Moody gave props to first responders from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department for using naloxone to save a 7-month-old from an accidental overdose.

“The quick-thinking displayed by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department team members saved a baby’s life. This action highlights the importance of equipping all first responders with the tools they need, such as naloxone, to combat the devastating epidemic — and I am grateful that our Helping Heroes program played an impactful role in this life-or-death situation,” Moody said at a Back the Blue ceremony last week.

The AG’s Helping Heroes program provides the lifesaving antidote, defraying an estimated 10% of the JFRD budget — an investment justified by the nearly 600 OD victims in Duval County last year.

But that’s only part of her work in Jacksonville this month.

Her office also announced the arrest of Jasmine Victoria Stanley, who double booked Medicaid, charging for medical services that recipients never requested through her Prestige Comfort Care company.

“This owner of a caregiving company intentionally double-billed the Florida Medicaid program for services not requested or rendered by the recipient. These fraudulent representations and charges resulted in nearly $21,000 in fraud for Florida Medicaid. Thanks to our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, this owner is now arrested, and her scheme is shut down.”

Family matters

Rep. Kiyan Michael is the pick of Florida Family Action in her re-election bid against Democrat Rachel Grage.

“Thank you to Florida Family Action for endorsing my campaign for re-election to the Florida House,” Michael said. “Strong family bonds are at the heart of our great state, which is why we must fight at all costs to protect the family unit and ensure that they are at the center of our policymaking. It has been an incredible honor to be a voice for parents and their children in our state legislature, and I would be thrilled to be able to continue this important work in Tallahassee.”

First elected in 2022, Michael was propelled by Gov. DeSantis’ endorsement to a victory in a crowded Primary.

Weed rules

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan backs the adult recreational pot initiative, but she’s open to regulation of consumption.

“I am for people not smoking in public no matter what they’re smoking. And I think that’s the thing that the legislature will still have the opportunity to do,” Deegan said on WJCT Tuesday, before turning to keeping people out of jail for use.

“What I don’t want to see is for people to have jail time because they have a small amount of marijuana. I think that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. So, I think there are all sorts of parameters that can be put in place in terms of how people can and where people can do that, but certainly … I would be in favor of no smoking in public spaces.”

JEA helps Louisiana

As forecasters expect Tropical Storm Francine to strengthen into a hurricane and slam Louisiana this week, the First Coast of Florida is offering to help that region of the Gulf Coast.

JEA (formerly Jacksonville Electric Authority) officials say they are about to send some crews to Lafayette, Louisiana to provide restoration assistance after the storm has passed.

A hurricane warning was in effect along the Louisiana coast from the border with Texas eastward to Grand Isle, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of New Orleans.

While the tropical system makes landfall Wednesday, JEA will deploy four electric line distribution crews to Lafayette. Those crews will depart from Jacksonville at 6:30 a.m. The crews will depart from the JEA Southside Service Center off Emerson Street in Jacksonville, and the lengthy drive will get them to Lafayette about the time forecasters say the storm will depart the area.

Manufacturing malaise

The manufacturing industry along Florida’s First Coast contracted in the majority of the 12 key sectors in August compared to July, making it the third straight month of contraction.

The monthly Jacksonville Economic Monitoring Survey provided by the University of North Florida (UNF) Coggin College of Business showed seven key elements among manufacturers that contracted last month and two that remained unchanged. Only three sectors showed signs of expansion in August.

“The local economy is experiencing contraction,” concluded Albert Loh, the interim dean of the business school at UNF who oversees the manufacturing report for the Jacksonville area. “Businesses are facing challenges such as reduced new orders, slower supplier deliveries and lower production levels, which are putting pressure on growth.”

New orders for manufacturers on the First Coast showed significant contraction. New orders dropped from a monthly index figure of 49 in July to 42 in August.

Tweet, tweet

Swoop to success

Ospreys are among the best prepared to fly high with their degrees.

That’s not just an opinion.

That’s the Wall Street Journal’s, as its “best college” rankings “reward institutions that showcase demonstrable positive outcomes for their students and alumni.”

UNF is ranked #3 in Florida in terms of “how well each college sets graduates up for financial success.”

This doesn’t surprise leaders at the school.

“UNF has among the lowest tuition rates in the country and is part of a State University System that strives to keep costs affordable and relieve the burden of debt for our students,” said UNF President Moez Limayem. “The University’s first strategic priority is to ensure student success from enrollment to employment and beyond.”

Contemporary art

MOCA Jacksonville is launching Jax Contemporary, a “triennial juried art exhibition bringing to the fore the artistic talent in the Greater Jacksonville and Northeast Florida region, including Flagler, Putnam, Baker, Clay, St. Johns, Duval and Nassau counties.”

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 11.

Finalists will enjoy “an important professional development component will be included for the artist finalists, including professional guidance, studio visits, and critique from MOCA’s Senior Curator Ylva Rouse, together with Adeze Wilford, Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, who will also help select the work to be on display in the exhibition.”

Winners will also be able to participate in “Artist Talks” at the MOCA Theater, which will allow them to contextualize their work for crowds.

Analyzing the newest Jaguars

The Jaguars dropped a heartbreaker in Miami to open the season. In some regard, the game played out much like the second half of last season when the Jaguars collapsed and missed the playoffs. But there were plenty of new faces added in the offseason. Here’s a closer look at how the Jaguars’ most significant additions played in the opener.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead

After an offseason knee surgery, Armstead didn’t play a snap during the preseason. On Sunday, he was on the field for 31 plays, a little less than half of the total defensive snaps, as he recorded one tackle, a third-quarter sack of Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It was a positive that Armstead got on the field, but he must increase his workload as the season progresses.

Defensive back Darnell Savage

The former Green Bay Packer played safety and nickel and spent much time on the field. Savage was in the lineup for 49 of the 71 defensive snaps. He did not record a tackle but was credited with two passes defended. It was not an impactful Jaguars’ debut.

Cornerback Ronald Darby

Darby started at cornerback and played all but one play in the game. He was very involved, partially because he was targeted much more than Tyson Campbell. Darby finished with seven combined tackles, including one for a loss and a pass defended. In the first quarter, he was in coverage on Tyreek Hill on a deep incompletion down the sideline. Not an easy assignment. Darby also spent time covering Jaylen Waddle. Waddle beat Darby for 20 yards on 3rd and 8 late in the second quarter. The play kept the drive alive and led to Miami’s first touchdown of the game. Going into the game, the matchup between the Jaguars secondary and the speedy Dolphins wide receiver was highlighted. Despite a generally positive first game from the defense, the Jaguars surrendered too many big plays.

Rookie defensive tackle Maason Smith

The Jaguars’ second-round draft pick played 29 snaps on defense and was not credited with a tackle.

Center Mitch Morse

Arguably the biggest offensive free agent signing of the summer, Morse started and played all 53 offensive snaps. He was a bigger factor in the running game than in pass protection. On two key short yardage plays, a 3rd and 1 at the end of the third quarter, and the following play, 4th and 1 on the first snap of the fourth quarter, the Jaguars failed to pick up a first down. However, in both scenarios, Morse beat his man initially. On the third-down play, right guard Brandon Scherff was overpowered, blowing up the play. On 4th down, left tackle Cam Robinson whiffed on the block, allowing the Dolphins into the backfield and forcing Travis Etienne to change direction and ultimately be tackled short of the first down. Morse wasn’t perfect, but he wasn’t to blame on those two game-changing plays.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis

The other former Buffalo Bills veteran signed by the Jaguars played more than any Jacksonville wide receiver in Week 1. He played all but three of the Jaguars’ 53 offensive snaps. Davis caught all three passes intended for him for a team-high 62 yards. Project those numbers over a full season and it’s a 51-catch, 1,054-yard season, which would both be career highs for Davis. Not a bad start.

Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas enjoyed one of the best debuts of any rookie receiver in 2024. His first big impact came on the Jaguars’ first scoring drive when he drew a pass interference call on former Jaguar Jalen Ramsey, setting up Etienne’s one-yard touchdown run. In the second quarter, he caught a touchdown pass along the back line of the end zone, keeping both feet in bounds. He led the Jaguars with four receptions. Thomas played 41 snaps, the second most of any of the Jaguars’ skill position players. A very good start for the first-round pick.

The Jaguars will need better performances from several of the newcomers on Sunday as they host the Cleveland Browns.