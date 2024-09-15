Florida has fourth-lowest rate of speeding tickets in U.S.

When it comes to paying heed to speed limits on the roadway, Floridians follow the law pretty regularly compared to motorists in other states.

A new study by MarketWatch Guides shows Florida has the fourth-lowest share of drivers who receive speeding tickets among all U.S. states.

The MarketWatch analysis used speeding ticket databases from law enforcement across the U.S. to compile the report. The data shows there are, on average, about 100,000 speeding tickets issued by law enforcement to drivers every day. Those citations amount to about $6 billion in fines for exceeding the speed limit in America each year.

The MarketWatch study found that 6.92% of Florida drivers get a speeding ticket each year.

Connecticut had the lowest percentage of drivers who get nailed for speeding, at 4.74%.

The MarketWatch analysis credited Connecticut with strict roadway enforcement of speed limits for its low percentage of drivers who get cited.

“Going over the speed limit in Connecticut is strictly enforced and dependent on the conditions — you can be given a speeding ticket if you are deemed to be going unreasonably fast. This is based on weather, the width of the road, and traffic,” MarketWatch concluded.

New Jersey came in second, with 5.52% of the drivers in that state being administered speeding tickets. MarketWatch noted that stiff fines in New Jersey likely contribute to more cautious drivers there.

“New Jersey punishes with a fine ranging from $85 to $260, depending on how far over the speed limit you are. You’ll also pay double the fine if you exceed a 65 mph speed limit by 10 mph or more,” the MarketWatch analysis said.

Nevada has the third-lowest share of drivers who get speeding tickets, with 6.5% of its motorists behind the wheel who get speeding tickets.

Rounding out the Top 5 was Kentucky, with a 7.24% ticket rate.

While Florida drivers might have a low percentage of drivers who get cited for exceeding the speed limit, that factoid seems counterintuitive to another statistic that makes the Sunshine State seem a bit more deadly on the road.

In July, a study by The Barnes Firm published a study that showed Florida was the fourth-worst state in the nation for reckless drivers.