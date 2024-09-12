Haitian American leaders continue to condemn ‘racist and xenophobic’ GOP pet-eating claims

Haitian American leaders have had enough of Donald Trump, JD Vance, Ted Cruz and the Republican House Judiciary Committee spreading unsubstantiated rumors that Haitian migrants are stealing and eating pets in Ohio.

It’s disgusting, bigoted and xenophobic, they said — not to mention patently untrue.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus McCormick said the accusations are “nothing more than a desperate attempt to stoke fear and division.”

“Donald Trump is once again fixating on fictitious stories rooted in racist stereotypes in hopes of scaring Americans into voting for him,” she said.

“It’s insulting, it’s false, and it’s rooted in the worst kinds of stereotypes. Let’s be clear: Haitians and other immigrants come to this country committed to education, hard work, and building a better life, not just for themselves but for all of us. They contribute to our economy, enrich our culture, and strengthen our communities. Trump’s comments are a distraction from the real issues we face, and we won’t be fooled.”

State Rep. Dotie Joseph said the lies are evidence the former President, his running mate and others sharing the lie lack integrity.

“When you don’t have integrity, you don’t care about truth, you don’t care about the impact on people, and you just want attention,” she said.

State Rep. Marie Woodson, who joined Joseph and others in blasting Vance for his comments earlier this week, said the disdain he and Trump have for immigrants who don’t look like them was made “crystal clear” during Trump’s debate Tuesday with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Trump’s unhinged rants about migrants indicate he has no problem spreading lies and vicious characterizations about Haitians and others. Which group will he use next to divide and put fear in our neighbors, friends, and workplaces?” she asked.

“Migrants are human and should not be treated as pawns for a selfish goal of divide and conquer. As an individual who is grateful for the opportunities the United States has provided to me and others, I refuse to believe those who also care deeply about this country will support the continuation of the Trump-Vance agenda of hate and chaos.”

Vance amplified the disparaging claim online Monday, writing on X that “Haitian illegal immigrants (are) draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio, (and) reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who should not be in this country.”

Despite ample, credible sources — including the Springfield Police Department and City Manager — denying any such activities were happening, Trump declared it true during the debate because he’d seen people say so on TV.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats,” he said. “They’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

Cruz shared a meme on X Monday of a pair of tabby cats with the caption, “Please vote for Trump so Haitian immigrants don’t eat us.”

Then the Republican House Judiciary Committee shared an AI Image the same day of Trump in a pond hugging a duck and a cat with the caption, “Protect our ducks and kittens in Ohio!”

Defenders of these comments cited videos of people at City Hall meetings saying pets and park animals have gone missing and bodycam footage of Canton, Ohio, woman arrested for killing and eating a cat. She is not Haitian and is using an insanity defense in court.

On Thursday, Springfield City Hall was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Marleine Bastien said the fabrications “are part of a plan to demonize Haitians — and, by extension, all immigrants and all people of color — as a step toward discrimination and persecution.”

“Haitians are here because of generational trauma from past dictatorships, political and organized gang violence,” she said. “They are honest, hardworking people who have contributed to building the social, economic and political fabric of our nation.”

Bastien then implored those outraged, “Don’t waste energy in angry outbursts. Use their hateful and racist fabrications as tools to organize, mobilize, and build power.”

Coral Springs Commissioner Nancy Metayer Bowen, whom Harris campaign tapped last month to lead her Caribbean American voter push, said it is “crucial to recognize that spreading misinformation about any group not only damages reputations but also fosters division and intolerance.”

“We must address and reject these damaging narratives and foster an environment of truth and respect for all communities,” she said. “Spreading baseless accusations about Haitian immigrants consuming pets is a blatant attempt to dehumanize and vilify our community. This kind of xenophobic language is not only incorrect but also deeply damaging. We demand respect and truth, not deceit and division.”

North Miami City Clerk Vanessa Joseph also denounced the unfounded claims.

“The perpetuation of these statements incites fear, fuels xenophobia and does nothing but harm the fabric of our society by sowing fear and mistrust,” she said.

“Haitian immigrants, like all immigrants, come to this country seeking protection against the violence that has marred their homeland. They have fled severe hardship, hoping to rebuild their lives in peace while contributing positively to the communities in which they live. Haitian immigrants are known for their work ethic and their deep Christian faith. They add immeasurable value to the cultural fabric of our nation. We must not allow misinformation and divisive rhetoric to undermine the rights of immigrant families to live in peace and dignity.”

Tessa Petit, Executive Director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition, said Haitians “won’t stand for being scapegoats for a failing campaign.”

“Donald Trump’s fear-mongering lie accusing (Haitian) immigrants of stealing and eating people’s dogs is deeply racist and xenophobic, and should anger us all,” she said.

“These statements are not only disrespectful to the thousands of Haitians living in Ohio but endanger the lives of all immigrants who are valued contributors to our communities across the country.”

Haitian Americans make up 2.4% of Florida’s population, according to a 2022 U.S. Census estimate. Florida has the most residents of Haitian descent of any state, at more than 544,000. Nationally, the total is about 1.14 million.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, Haitians are more likely to be naturalized U.S. citizens than immigrants overall, which means that many can vote.