Delegation for 9.13.24: Looming crisis — LABOR pains — DeSantis oversteps — climate insurance

Déjà vu

Congress is back in Washington and once again, a budget deadline looms.

The threat of a government shutdown again hangs over lawmakers less than two months before an election. Now, Florida lawmakers in the House and Senate are debating different ways to handle a proposal for a continuing budget resolution. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson appear at odds.

On Thursday, Johnson canceled a vote on a continuing resolution he wanted related to the SAVE Act, legislation forbidding states from registering noncitizens to vote. He put off any vote amid dissent among his majority.

“We’re in the consensus-building business here in Congress with small majorities. That’s what you do,” he told reporters in Washington.

Dissent included Florida Republicans.

“I will be voting NO on the CR even if it includes the SAVE Act,” said Rep. Cory Mills, a New Smyrna Beach Republican.

“The fact is that the total gross national debt has surged by $2.45 trillion in just the past year; that’s $6.71 billion per day, $4.66 million per minute and $77,631 per second. Interest on the national debt alone now exceeds $3 billion per day. This level of reckless spending is absolutely unsustainable for our nation. We cannot continue printing money that fuels inflation and destroys the middle class. This is fiscal irresponsibility at its worst.”

However, on the Senate side, Republican Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, said Congress should not miss the chance to pass the SAVE Act. He and other hard-liners said a budget vote that guaranteed the provisions on immigration would be a win.

“Democrats claim that we don’t need to take additional action because noncitizens voting in federal elections is already illegal. Let me ask this … if that logic holds up, why do we ask for ID when people buy alcohol when it’s already illegal to do so under age 21?” he asked.

“Why do police set up DUI checkpoints or watch for speeders if drunken driving and speeding are already illegal? Here’s an even better question: why do we have Border Patrol if crossing the border without documentation is already illegal? We do those things because having laws without enforcement doesn’t work. All of us here agree: We need to pass the SAVE Act now because we cannot let Democrats destroy our elections with illegal voting and fraud.”

However, Schumer said Johnson’s proposal should not be taken seriously and was a non-starter with the Democrat-controlled Senate. “A real proposal would avoid poison pills. But the House GOP put poison pills front and center,” Schumer said.

Florida Democrats voiced concern about the distance between the House and Senate and whether congressional Republicans really want a solution.

“Maybe they want to shut the government down, hurt the economy, and then prices will fall on sofas,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, told Meidas Touch. “I don’t know.”

Heroes’ welcome

While the U.S. isn’t in direct conflict with Iran, U.S. soldiers have engaged with forces there with increased frequency. The USS Carney, which calls Naval Station Mayport in Florida its home port, just returned from an eight-month deployment where Navy sailors engaged with Iranian-backed terrorists 51 times. That’s the highest number of hostile foreign engagements for a Naval vessel since World War II.

Sens. Marco Rubio and Scott introduced a bipartisan resolution with Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire that recognizes contributions by every service member on board.

“The heroic actions by Commander Jeremy Robertson and the crew on the USS Carney serve as an inspiration and testament to the importance of defending America and its values abroad,” said Rubio, a Miami Republican.

“The American people are eternally grateful for the USS Carney’s officers and crew for their acts of bravery in protecting both our allies and our interests in the Middle East.”

Scott said those deployed demonstrated heroism and should be honored.

“Welcome home to the brave Sailors aboard USS Carney. Your bravery and service in defending our nation in the face of terror is admirable, and it is because of great Americans like you who answered the call that we wake up and enjoy freedom and liberty,” said Scott, a Naples Republican.

“Your historic deployment to the Middle East, where the Navy saw the most enemy engagements since World War II, is a testament to the sacrifice and dedication toward creating a safer and secure world. Congratulations to the entire crew on a successful and historic deployment. Your country thanks you for your service.”

LABOR point

Rep. Aaron Bean wants the Department of Labor to work with small-business owners to reduce the burden of regulations.

The Fernandina Beach Republican filed legislation this week to require regular powwows. The Let American Businesses Be On Record (LABOR) Act would require Labor Department officials to hold panels with business owners impacted by federal rule-making as part of the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act.

He said Congress must force the administration to work with businesses because the government won’t listen to them.

“On top of record-breaking inflation and workforce shortages, the (Joe) Biden-(Kamala) Harris administration has piled over $1.6 trillion in burdensome regulations onto the backs of America’s job creators,” Bean said.

“As a former small-business owner, I know firsthand the burdens small businesses face, and I will work to remove obstacles hindering growth and job creation instead of adding more. My bill will ensure Main Street can weigh in on new regulations before they are implemented.”

Sanctions consistency

This week, the House passed legislation championed by Rep. Michael Waltz to strengthen sanctions. The Sanctions Lists Harmonization Act (HR 5613) could soon require coordination between federal agencies to maintain a list of prohibited parties.

“Under current law, our federal agencies are not required to communicate when foreign entities are added to sanction lists, which can hamper restrictions on dangerous foreign actors,” said Waltz, a St. Augustine Republican.

“For example, an entity might be denied an export license by the Department of Commerce but still be allowed to conduct banking transactions through the Department of the Treasury. This legislation ensures that our national security agencies work together, strengthening sanctions and hitting these bad actors where it counts.”

While the legislation doesn’t mandate that individuals or organizations be included on all sanctions lists if they appear on one, it requires explanations to Congress if one agency lists a group as sanctioned, but another does not.

The bill passed on a voice vote.

“With this bill now passed in the House, we’re taking a critical step toward closing the gaps in our sanctions enforcement,” Waltz said. “I call on the Senate to quickly take up this bill so that America can more thoroughly enforce the sanctions that we impose.”

Calling DOJ

Reps. Maxwell Frost and Debbie Wasserman Schultz call for a federal probe into Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fight against the Amendment 4 abortion rights initiative.

DeSantis is an outspoken critic of the ballot question that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

But the two Democratic congressional leaders said DeSantis has gone too far. The lawmakers criticized his administration for using state resources to speak out against the amendment. They also noted reports that election police are knocking on doors to investigate individuals’ signatures on the petition that helped get Amendment 4 on the ballot.

They wrote a letter Thursday to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for a federal investigation.

“We urge your department to launch an investigation into the DeSantis administration’s anti-democratic actions. Floridians, including the hundreds of thousands who contributed a signature in the hopes that they could vote to restore women’s right to bodily autonomy, deserve the freedom to cast a ballot in November untainted by illegal political ploys,” the letter said.

DeSantis accused the Amendment 4 campaign of turning in fraudulent petitions this week, a claim the campaign denies and says is a politically motivated attack less than two months before the election.

“They had submitted petitions on behalf of dead voters. That has been substantiated,” DeSantis said Tuesday. “We now know that there are signatures that have been accepted by some of the Supervisors that don’t match the voter file, so they are investigating this, as they should.”

Insurance crisis

Climate change and the costs to the planet can significantly impact household budgets.

Rep. Kathy Castor will host a roundtable in St. Petersburg on the personal costs of environmental woes. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat and Chair of the Senate Budget Committee, will be part of the Shore Acres Recreation Center event.

The Tampa Democrat’s Office said changes to Florida’s climate contribute to the state’s rising insurance costs and could also upend the state’s mortgage market.

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m. Federal officials will be joined by state and local officials, including state Sen. Darryl Rouson and state Rep. Lindsay Cross, both St. Petersburg Democrats. St. Petersburg City Council Member Brandi Gabbard, several residents, and environmental experts will also participate.

Whitehouse has led multiple budget hearings on how climate change has impacted household burdens nationwide, including a June hearing featuring testimony from Florida resident Deborah Wood.

Wood, a Plantation resident, discussed how her insurance rates more than doubled, from $3,700 in 2017 to $8,000 last year. The rise has happened as multiple hurricanes hit Florida. Despite the high premiums, her family still had $40,000 in bills after Hurricane Irma.

“We reluctantly have made the decision that we will not be buying a home in Florida. We’ve learned there’s no escaping the insurance problems, and weather disasters are becoming more and more prevalent, even in previously ‘safe’ areas,” Wood said.

The Senate Budget Committee also has held broader hearings on insurance and property markets.

Castor’s Office spotlighted DeSantis’ public comments that Citizens Property Insurance, the state insurer of last resort, was no longer solvent.

Whitehouse’s committee has studied the ramifications of whether the state insurance program will need to be bailed out by the federal government if disaster losses ever exceed the ability to pay.

Think of the children

Two members of the delegation came together from both sides of the aisle to unveil legislation fighting the exploitation of children online. Reps. Laurel Lee and Wasserman Schultz formally introduced the Renewed Hope Act at an event alongside professional football player-turned-philanthropist Tim Tebow.

“The internet platforms we use every day are being used to disseminate and collect child sex abuse material (CSAM),” said Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican. “CSAM and the exploitation of children are increasing at alarming rates, and Congress must ensure the men and women fighting back against these crimes have the tools and resources they need. The Renewed Hope Act will provide much-needed resources in the fight against online child exploitation and help protect our nation’s children.”

The legislation would increase and dedicate funding for the Homeland Security Department within its Immigration and Customs Enforcement division specifically for investigations of child exploitation in the U.S. and abroad and would establish better coordination between outside agencies and nonprofit groups.

“Our children deserve to be protected from the ever-increasing number of digital predators who seek to harm them, which means we must expand our efforts to identify and support children who are victims of this online abuse and exploitation,” said Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat.

“As reports of predatory behavior against children continue to rise, I am proud to join my colleagues to introduce this bipartisan and bicameral legislation that will increase our capacity to identify children who are victims of child sexual exploitation by investing in the people on the front lines dedicated to finding and saving these innocent lives.”

The Tim Tebow Foundation has already funded grants to combat exploitation.

“For too long, hundreds of thousands of girls and boys have endured horrific abuse — often at the hands of adults who are supposed to protect them,” the former Florida Gator Heisman Trophy winner said.

“Children in our nation are right now living in the darkest of evils, crying out for help. Their pain must stir us to act. This is why we’re calling on Congress to pass legislation to strengthen our nation’s response to identifying and rescuing these boys and girls. Because even with law enforcement and organizations working around the clock to rescue these children, it’s just not enough. I’m deeply grateful to our leaders for shining a light on this bipartisan issue so that we can build a stronger rescue team of analysts, investigators, and law enforcement as we unite to find and safeguard every child in our nation suffering this great evil.”

Healthier America

Rep. Vern Buchanan has long suggested that healthier Americans could mean lower health care costs.

Next week, the Sarasota Republican will chair a congressional hearing on “Investing in a Healthier America.” The hearing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington

“We need to get serious about tackling this growing health care crisis,” Buchanan posted on X.

Buchanan serves as Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and chairs the Health Subcommittee.

House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican, announced that the hearing will “examine the prevalence of chronic disease in America and the value of investing in prevention and innovative treatment options.”

It will include expert testimony, including former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, a medical doctor and now a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center. There, Frist chairs the Future of Health Advisory Board.

Other experts expected to testify include Mark Hyman, Chair of The Food Fix Campaign and bestselling author. Buchanan recently appeared on Hyman’s “Doctor’s Farmacy” podcast, discussing the economic burden of chronic disease on U.S. health care and the importance of addressing better nutrition among Americans.

Francesca Rinaldo, Chief Clinical Innovation Officer and the Senior Care Action Network (SCAN) Health Plan, will also speak. So, will Anne Peters, a senior scholar at the University of Southern California Schaeffer Institute and professor of clinical medicine and clinical scholar at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

No weirdness here

A presidential debate this week included several memorable allegations by GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, among them that Democratic nominee Harris wants to fund “transgender operations on illegal aliens.”

That is based on Harris’ position in 2019, stemming from a response to an American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire; it’s not one her campaign holds today.

But just in case Harris ever pursues such an agenda, Rep. Greg Steube wants to cut it off at the pass. The Sarasota Republican filed the Stopping Transgender Operation Payments and Wacky Expenses for Illegal Residents and Detainees (STOP WEIRD) Act, which would prevent federal funds from going through the Health and Human Services Department to cover gender transition surgery for anyone in the custody of the Homeland Security Department.

“This is a bill Congress shouldn’t have to write,” Steube said, writing it anyway.

“My legislation is now necessary because the sitting VP and Democrat nominee for president, Kamala Harris, has pledged to use taxpayer dollars to fund sex change surgeries for illegal immigrants. Free sex change surgeries join a litany of ‘benefits’ the Democrats promote to illegals to encourage them to break our laws, enter our country illegally and vote!” Steube added. “Congress must pass my bill so we can safeguard our taxpayer dollars from Kamala’s weird and disgusting plan, which she could implement today.”

AI crash

Deepfakes have alarmed artists and politicians alike for years, and artificial intelligence has recently shown more convincing images on screens. Rep. María Elvira Salazar says it’s time for Congress to crack down on impersonations.

The Coral Gables Republican introduced the bipartisan Nurture Originals, Foster Art and Keep Entertainment Safe (NO FAKES) Act with five colleagues from both sides. The legislation would offer federal protections on the voice and likeness of all Americans regarding unauthorized computer-generated recreations.

“AI abuse threatens the ability of Americans to express themselves publicly, both online and in person. While states like Florida are taking action, Congress needs to address this issue nationwide,” Salazar said. “The NO FAKES Act will strengthen federal protections for your individual right to your voice and likeness and protect our ability to express ourselves creatively for the world to see.”

She filed legislation with Democratic Reps. Madeleine Dean, Joe Morelle, Adam Schiff and Republican Reps. Nathaniel Moran and Rob Wittman.

The legislation would empower legal action to all individuals to take parties to court over the creation and profiteering of any unauthorized fakes. The bill protects social media platforms for distribution so long as they employ and enforce takedown procedures whenever AI fakes are discovered.

Salazar’s Office noted that Florida has already passed legislation on using fake images, but Congress needs to create consistent federal laws that apply nationwide.

On this day

Sept. 13, 1993 — “Oslo Accord signed at White House” via the Department of State Historian’s Office — Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization Negotiator Mahmoud Abbas signed a Declaration of Principles on Interim Self-Government Arrangements, commonly referred to as the “Oslo Accord.” Israel accepted the PLO as the representative of the Palestinians, and the PLO renounced terrorism and recognized Israel’s right to exist in peace. Both sides agreed that a Palestinian Authority would be established and assume governing responsibilities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip over five years. Then, permanent status talks on the issues of borders, refugees and Jerusalem would be held.

Sept. 13, 1814 — “Francis Scott Key held at Baltimore” via the Library of Congress — Key, a young lawyer, was detained in Baltimore harbor under guard by the British Navy. The British were planning to attack Baltimore during the War of 1812. Key had boarded a British ship to negotiate the release of his friend, an American physician. Throughout the night and into the early hours of the following day, Key watched as the British bombed nearby Fort McHenry with military rockets. As dawn broke, he was amazed to find not the Union Jack but rather the American flag flying above the fort, tattered but intact.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions from Gabrielle Russon.