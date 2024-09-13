Doctor warns he is helpless to care for patients in new Amendment 4 ad

The political committee behind Amendment 4 has launched a second commercial featuring a doctor voicing his concerns about Florida’s six-week abortion ban and his helplessness to assist pregnant women.

“It’s the hardest conversation I have with patients, telling them that their baby won’t make it, and now, because of Florida’s extreme abortion ban, I also have to tell them I can’t help,” Jerry Goodman, a doctor from Sarasota, says in the new commercial.

“The ban forces women to wait until the brink of death to get care and could send doctors like me to prison just for treating my patients. That’s terrifying, and it’s why I’m voting “yes” on 4 to end the ban so the government can’t stop women from getting life-saving care.”

The new ad out Friday is part of Floridians Protecting Freedom’s multimillion-dollar ad campaign to build support for the abortion rights initiative. The group declined to say this week how much it’s spending on the ads with the Nov. 5 election less than two months away.

Amendment 4 supporters are caught in a fierce fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis and his allies, who are calling the proposed constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights vaguely written with the potential to deregulate the industry.

Angeli Akey, a Gainesville doctor who is part of Florida Physicians Against Amendment 4, spoke out Wednesday during an Orlando press conference.

Akey said she was concerned that Amendment 4 would make it more possible for women to get elective abortions later in pregnancy because she argued the ballot initiative was too broad.

“I can honestly say I have never had one patient, one woman, ever say she regret keeping her baby,” she said.

Reproductive rights supporters argue most women don’t know they are pregnant until after a six-week ban takes effect, which means Florida has a near total abortion ban.

The Amendment 4 ballot question says, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

Viability is the point when an unborn child can survive outside the womb and is considered to be about 24 weeks.

“The amendment is clear that if an abortion is necessary to protect the patient’s health, the government can’t stop that from happening,” ACLU of Florida attorney Michelle Morton said this week during a media call with the Amendment 4 campaign.