Doug Emhoff tweaks Donald Trump, rallies support for Kamala Harris in The Villages

The Second Gentleman was first in the hearts of Central Florida Democrats Friday night, as he rallied support for Kamala Harris in The Villages.

And he had some digs at Donald Trump along the way.

Doug Emhoff contrasted the VP’s “well thought out” economic plan with that of the GOP nominee, which he said has embraced “tax cuts, increasing the debt, and tariffs.”

Harris, he added, is “pro-capitalist and pro-worker.”

He also promised more federal infrastructure and manufacturing spending of the sort seen under the Joe Biden administration.

He also warned against Project 2025 and its “attacks on seniors,” by way of denoting the “binary … clear choice” of the presidential election,” while noting Trump has threatened political opponents, “praises the Jan. 6 insurrectionists,” still questions the 2020 election, and invoked Hungarian leader Viktor Orban as a “character witness” during the debate with Harris.

He urged listeners who were mad at Trump to “stay mad and channel that anger into action.”

“Let’s channel that anger into making him angry and win Florida and win this election,” Emhoff said.

The Second Gentleman said Harris wasn’t bothered by Trump’s personal attacks, saying “it’s all a distraction,” and offered a personal anecdote about how he gets excited by seeing her on TV or her polls or fundraising only to have his enthusiasm tempered by his wife.

“She just looks at me with that look and says ‘Dougie, we haven’t won anything yet.’ Get back on the road.”

Emhoff also talked about his Jewish faith, crediting Harris with encouraging him to be public about the spiritual tradition, and urging other Jews to live “openly and proudly and without fear.”

He also namechecked former Republican Rep. David Jolly, who was “in the house” at the event Friday night, and an example of this “huge big tent that’s going to take down Donald Trump.”

In a quote provided by the Harris campaign, Jolly said Floridians “are not going back to the chaos and embarrassment of having Donald Trump representing us on the world stage. We will not allow him to force his extreme Project 2025 agenda onto our lives.”