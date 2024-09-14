Donald Trump voters anxious about economy, Kamala Harris voters are not

One major difference between supporters of the two major party candidates in the presidential election is how they see the economy.

Those voting for Democrat Kamala Harris feel better about the status quo than do Donald Trump backers, per the latest polling from Redfield and Wilton.

38% of Harris supporters in Florida say their economic situation has improved in the last year, compared to 27% who claim they are worse off.

Conversely, 62% of Trump partisans say they are worse off, while just 15% say they are better off year over year.

Overall, 25% of Floridians say they are better off than they were 12 months ago, with 46% saying they are doing worse.

Though many pollsters don’t consider Florida to be a swing state, this one does, and says they see these trends in other states (Arizona, Georgia, Minnesota, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, and Wisconsin) that are part of this survey.

“In eight of the ten states, a plurality or majority of likely Trump voters (41%-52%) are anxious, rather than confident, in their ability to make ends meet in every swing state. By contrast, more likely Harris voters (44%-58%) are confident in their ability to make ends meet rather than anxious in every swing state polled.”