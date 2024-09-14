September 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bipartisan Florida delegation wants Joe Biden’s 2026 World Cup security plan

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 14, 20243min3

Related Articles

Headlines

Oropouche outbreak worries Marco Rubio

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump voters anxious about economy, Kamala Harris voters are not

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Doug Emhoff tweaks Donald Trump, rallies support for Kamala Harris in The Villages

QATAR, DOHA, 18 JULY, 2022: Official Adidas Fifa World Cup Football Ball Al Rihla. World Championship in Qatar 2022. Soccer Match Ball on green grass in night at Stadium. FIFA 22, black edit space.
The President will leave office in January, so the ultimate responsibility will be with his successor.

Global soccer is coming to Florida, and members of Congress want to ensure residents and visitors are safe.

And to that end, they want answers from the outgoing presidential administration regarding the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are joined by Reps. Aaron Bean, Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez, Scott Franklin, Jared Moskowitz, Maria Elvira Salazar, and Mike Waltz in a letter to President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about preparations for matches in Miami and training by teams throughout the state at “base camps.”

The legislators want “the administration to ensure our communities are provided with the planning, resources and information they need to provide a safe event.”

“As FBI Director Wray highlighted to Congress in June 2024, the United States faces an all-time high threat environment. With the country looking forward to 2026, we hope that by highlighting our concerns now, the United States, including Florida, will be better prepared to host the World Cup,” the Floridians write.

Among their concerns: whether the Department of Homeland Security can fulfill “necessary security needs;” the readiness of the Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection “to meet the increased frequency of travelers;” how DHS will work with state and local law enforcement in the event of “terrorist threat assessments connected to any World Cup-related event;” and how the Office of Intelligence and Analysis is working “to improve real-time information sharing between the Department and state and local law enforcement agencies in the lead up to and during the United States (and Florida specifically) hosting the World Cup.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump voters anxious about economy, Kamala Harris voters are not

nextOropouche outbreak worries Marco Rubio

3 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    September 14, 2024 at 11:35 am

    Whatever plan Biden leaves, I bet it’s better by a lot than the Afghanistan Plan that Trump left for Biden almost 4 years ago

    Reply

  • kathy

    September 14, 2024 at 11:47 am

    Wait wait.. MAGA thinks Trump is the President. Ask him what the plan is..

    Reply

  • PeterH

    September 14, 2024 at 12:29 pm

    Only Congress can write strict border legislation. Do you have a plan Republicans?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories