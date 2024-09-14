Oropouche outbreak worries Marco Rubio

Florida’s senior Senator is warning the White House about a disease carried by mosquitoes that is affecting travelers into the state.

“Recent surveillance data reports approximately 40 travel-associated cases of oropouche, in Florida, from people who have recently traveled from Cuba. Due to heavy traffic from South America and the Caribbean, there is concern cases could rapidly increase in Florida and other states. Yet, the administration has issued limited public health guidance and proper infrastructure to address the virus, such as local testing,” the office of Marco Rubio alleges.

To that end, Rubio has written Joe Biden to get input on what the White House is doing about the public health threat, “requesting the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take appropriate steps to proactively address the spread of oropouche in the United States, including providing healthcare providers specific steps to treat Americans infected with oropouche, and expanding access to rapid point of care testing.”

The disease is especially worrisome for pregnant women and for others, who run a risk of neurological problems.

It’s also hard to diagnose, Rubio writes.

“Because of its resemblance to dengue, the Zika virus, and chikungunya, public health officials have expressed concern that many patients may express symptoms for oropouche and receive a negative test for these more familiar diseases and never receive additional medical attention or guidance.”

The Senator wants more attention from the public health side, but also is asking Biden about “elevating the travel advisory status of Brazil and Cuba” given they are vectors for the disease.

The CDC has posted guidance on the disease, noting that caution is advised given therapeutic uncertainty.

“There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat Oropouche. Prevention relies on personal protective measures to avoid bites.”