Of course: Florida Democrats endorse Amendment 3, 4 and reject the rest

The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) is backing Amendment 3 and Amendment 4, which would legalize recreational marijuana and protect abortion rights, respectively, in the Nov. 5 General Election.

The party is telling voters to reject the rest of the ballot initiatives in a new list of endorsements.

“With today’s vote, the Florida Democratic Party is proud to officially support the passage of Amendments 3 and 4,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried in a statement after the State Executive Committee vote. “The State of Florida has interfered in the lives of our citizens for far too long, and Amendments 3 and 4 are a good first step towards restoring our rights and keeping the government out of our business.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking out in opposition to Amendment 3 and is being sued over using state resources to fight Amendment 4.

If Amendment 3 passes, Floridians 21 and up would no longer need medical authorization to use marijuana. The law change would also apply to the millions of tourists who are of age who visit the state.

Meanwhile, Amendment 4 will “prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.” It would not nullify the Legislature’s ability to require parental notification when a minor seeks an abortion.

The FDP committee, which is responsible for supervising party affairs and setting policy positions for the party, urged voters to vote “no” on Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6

Amendment 1 seeks to label the currently nonpartisan School Board races as partisan on the ballot starting in November 2026.

Amendment 2 wants to preserve the right to fish and hunt in the state constitution and would make it tougher for legislators to pass laws banning or restricting hunting or fishing.

Amendment 5 seeks to increase the homestead exemption for property taxes.

Amendment 6 would repeal public financing to pay for campaigns for Governor, Attorney General and other state Cabinet offices.

To pass, the amendments must clear at least 60% of the vote.

To get on the ballot, the constitutional amendments can be put on either by the Legislature or by citizens through a petition process.