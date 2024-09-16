Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.16.24

Good Monday morning.

Breaking late Sunday — “Donald Trump safe after what FBI describes as an assassination attempt” via Patricia Mazzei, Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman, Adam Goldman and Glenn Thrush of The New York Times — Trump was safe and unharmed, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was investigating the episode as an apparent attempted assassination, the second one against the former President in just over two months. Trump was wounded in a previous attempt during a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The suspected shooter was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii, according to a law enforcement official who was granted anonymity to describe an open investigation. A Secret Service agent standing a hole or two away from Trump saw the armed man hiding in the shrubbery by a fence at the perimeter of the course, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw. An AK-47-style rifle with a scope was found near the property line, along with two backpacks that were hung on the fence. The backpacks contained ceramic tile, and investigators also found a video camera, the sheriff said, adding that investigators believed that the man may have intended to film the shooting.

Shot (literally) —

Chaser — “Trump safe after a shooting is reported at his golf course” via Patricia Mazzei, Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Trump was golfing at the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach when the incident unfolded at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Bradshaw. A Secret Service agent saw an armed man hiding in the shrubbery surrounding the golf course. The Secret Service fired at the man, said Rafael Barros, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Miami field office. It was not immediately clear if the suspect had fired any shots. Trump was one or two holes away from the Secret Service on the golf course — and perhaps 400 yards away from the armed man. An AK-47-style rifle with a scope was found near the property line, along with a video camera, the sheriff added. A witness saw the suspect flee from the bushes to a black Nissan. The witness took a photo of the car and shared it with law enforcement officials. The suspect was stopped driving northbound on Interstate 95 after crossing into Martin County.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@MichaelGWaltz: As I’ve said before, the July 13th assassination attempt was not an isolated incident that we can take our time investigating as domestic and foreign threats are ongoing. As a member of the Assassination Task Force, I expect the Secret Service to brief us this week.

—@StephanieMatat: Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the entire golf course would have been lined with law enforcement if Trump was sitting President, but because he’s not, “security is limited to the areas that the areas that the Secret Service deems possible.”

—@DannyBurgessFL: Thankful President @realDonaldTrump is safe. Someone should not have to die before we realize the effect of our words. They have meaning and will result in consequences. We can disagree passionately and fight like hell for our beliefs without demonizing one another. We have to wake up; toxic politics is not the answer.

—@RealDonaldTrump: I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!

—@TomiLahren: Pissing off Swifties just probably isn’t the best idea Unnecessary.

—@ThomTillis: Laura Loomer is a crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly utters disgusting garbage intended to divide Republicans. A DNC plant couldn’t do a better job than she is doing to hurt President Trump’s chances of winning re-election. Enough.

—@PhilipWegmann: Trump calls ABC News’ David Muir, “a guy who has good hair but not as good as it was five years ago, I’ll be honest.”

—@SteveBousquet: Five hundred strong show up at a weekend meeting of The Villages Democratic Club in Wildwood to plan for the home stretch. The enthusiasm is very real

—@NateSilver538: This election is basically a competition to see who’s more Online. Whichever party wins the competition loses the Electoral College.

Tweet, tweet:

—@NCAAPortal: Governor (Ron) DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for college football in the state of Florida. The hope is to use FEMA money to fund NIL collectives.

—@AndrewWarrenFL: Dear Gov. DeSantis, Please suspend Billy Napier immediately. I know you don’t have that authority, and it would be illegal for you to do it, but that hasn’t stopped you before. Sincerely, Gator Nation

—@SenPizzo: Rumor has it Laura Loomer is secretly coaching @FSUFootball.

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘The Penguin’ premieres – 3; the Laver Cup begins – 3; 2024 Florida Marijuana Policy Conference — 9; JD Vance/Tim Walz Vice-Presidential Debate – 15; ‘Chef’s Table: Noodles’ premieres — 16; Las Vegas’ Tropicana resort implosion — 23; Jason Reitman’s ‘Saturday Night’ premieres – 25; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s concept album based on the cult movie ‘The Warriors’ drops – 32; Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami – 34; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum – 35; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting – 49; 2024 Presidential Election – 50; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres – 51; Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ premieres – 59; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session – 66; Las Vegas Grand Prix – 66; ‘Moana 2’ premieres – 72; ‘Chef’s Table’ returns to Netflix — 72; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit begins – 78; Florida Chamber 2024 Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 78; MLS Cup 2024 – 83; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 95; College Football Playoff begins – 97; ‘Squid Game’ season 2 premieres – 101; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 108; Orange Bowl – 119; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 124; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 151; the 2025 Oscars – 167; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 169; 2025 Session ends – 228; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 315; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 315; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres – 422; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 459; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 596; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 613; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 633; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 671; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 750; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 824; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 964; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,397; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,923; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,644.

— TOP STORY —

“Kamala Harris seen as debate winner while maintaining slight lead over Trump” via Gary Langer of ABC News — Americans broadly pick Harris as the winner of last week’s widely watched presidential debate – yet neither she nor Trump moved the needle in terms of trust on the issues, ratings of the candidates’ personal attributes or vote preferences in the 2024 Election.

Even Swift shows little impact: Just 6% in the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll say the pop star singer-songwriter’s endorsement of Harris makes them more likely to vote for her; 13%, instead, say it makes them less likely to support her, with 81% saying it makes no difference. Those responding negatively are overwhelmingly Trump supporters, according to the poll.

Americans by 58-36% say Harris won the debate – a reversal from the Joe Biden-Trump match in June, which Trump was seen as winning by 66-28%. Biden’s performance intensified questions about his cognitive health, precipitating his departure from the race.

The poll of 3,276 adults, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates with fieldwork by Ipsos, finds that Harris did firm up some of her personal appeal: Thirty-seven percent say the debate made them feel more favorably toward her, vs. 23% less favorably. There was no such benefit for Trump: People by nearly 2-1 say the debate made them see him less favorably.

The poll also finds a slight dip in the share of Trump supporters who back him strongly – 56%, vs. 60% at the end of August. Sixty-two percent of Harris’ supporters now are strongly behind her, the first meaningful difference in strong support between the two.

That said, Trump shows an advantage in another gauge: while 42% call him too conservative, 47% call Harris too liberal, one of his debate themes.

—2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“$47 million flowed into Harris campaign in 24 hours after debate” via Theodore Schleifer and Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — Harris raised $47 million in the first 24 hours following her debate with Trump on Tuesday night. This sum will likely expand a widening funding gap between the two campaigns. That tally, shared by the Harris campaign with The New York Times, included donations from 600,000 people. It is her most considerable 24-hour fundraising period since an initial burst of donations when she entered the race in July and raised $81 million on the first day. Harris already had a significant financial edge over Trump entering September. Her operation said it had $404 million cash on hand, while Trump had $295 million. Harris’ campaign nearly tripled the Trump fundraising in August.

“Harris-Tim Walz campaign responds to Trump’s ‘I Hate Taylor Swift’ comments with singer’s song lyrics” via Zoe G. Phillips of The Hollywood Reporter — The Harris-Walz campaign referenced 28 different Swift songs in a statement Sunday morning responding to Trump‘s “I Hate Taylor Swift” comments issued that same day. The statement, titled “Trump’s Bad Week (Taylor’s Version),” came in response to the former President’s Sunday morning Truth Social post, in which he wrote without context, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” “We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s week has him Down Bad,” the Harris-Walz campaign wrote. “Mr. Not-at-all Fine has spent this week working through his feelings, whining about his Champagne Problems, and spending exactly none of his time addressing the issues facing the American people.”

“Trump allies worry his ties to far-right activist Laura Loomer could cost him Georgia and North Carolina” via Kristen Welker and Alexandra Marquez of NBC News — Trump allies are worried that his ties to right-wing activist Loomer could cost him votes in key battleground states. The allies told NBC News that there are “real concerns” about Loomer and Trump’s association, especially in the wake of her racist social media post about Harris this week, where she wrote that the “White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center” if Harris wins the presidential election. “She has to go. Laura Loomer cannot stay. She just can’t. She is unapologetic,” one Trump ally told NBC News, adding: “This woman attacked the Vice President of the United States in such a racist manner. It was appalling and she hasn’t apologized.”

—”Loomer’s history in Florida politics, explained” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times

“Trump, Republicans push swing-state courts to reject mail-in ballots” via Colby Itkowitz of The Washington Post — When Pennsylvanians vote by mail, they must seal their ballots inside secrecy envelopes and place them into outer envelopes that they are required to sign and date. The ballots must be received before 8 p.m. on Election Day. Local election workers track when ballots arrive. In recent elections, if a voter misdated or forgot to date the outside envelope, their otherwise valid ballot would be thrown out. But last month, a panel of state judges ruled that not counting those votes over “meaningless and inconsequential paperwork errors” infringed on the state’s constitutional right to vote. Now, with weeks to go until Pennsylvanians start voting, Republicans are pressing for the state Supreme Court to overturn that decision, arguing that mail-in ballots without a proper date should be tossed out.

“How grieving military families became a pro-Trump force with GOP operative’s help” via Isaac Arnsdorf, Dan Lamothe and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — After months of disagreements, a group of military families who lost loved ones in a bombing during the U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan gathered on a Zoom call last December. On the line with them was a 35-year-old Republican operative and Marine Corps veteran who some saw as helpful and others as divisive. The group had taken to calling itself the Abbey Gate 13 Coalition, a reference to the location at Kabul airport where 13 U.S. troops and 170 Afghans had been killed in a suicide bombing on Aug. 26, 2021, in the closing days of America’s longest war, marking a low point in Biden’s term. The relatives participating expressed disgust with the Biden administration’s handling of the operation, but the group had started to splinter over disputes that included whether to support Trump overtly.

—”Trump and the meaning of a raised fist” via Liz Magic Laser of The New York Times

“Rich Americans prep fail-safe estate plans ahead of election” via Ashlea Ebeling of The Wall Street Journal — With the Presidential race in a dead heat, rich Americans are calling estate lawyers. The wealthy want to know if they should take steps to protect their fortunes from higher estate taxes. Should a change under the 2017 tax cuts expire as scheduled after 2025, the minimum wealth subject to the estate tax would be halved to roughly $7 million per person. At that level, nearly 9,000 estates would owe estate tax in 2026. That is compared with roughly 4,000 estates estimated to owe the tax in 2025. Whether it pays to draft a fail-safe estate plan for tax policies that haven’t been decided is up for debate. Financial advisers and wealth managers say that the cost of hiring them is justified for many families. By making large lifetime gifts and setting up certain types of trusts for spouses or children, people can remove millions from the balance subject to the estate tax.

Meanwhile … “Pope Francis says U.S. voters must choose ‘lesser evil’ in Presidential election” via Ginger Adams Otis of The Wall Street Journal — “Both are against life: the one that throws out migrants and the one that kills children,” said Francis. “I can’t decide; I’m not American.” He spoke to reporters during his return journey to Rome following a multicountry visit through Asia. Popes generally don’t endorse political candidates. “One must vote. And one must choose the lesser evil,” Francis said. “Which is the lesser evil? That lady or that gentleman? I don’t know; each person must think and decide according to their own conscience.” The Harris and Trump campaigns didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday. The two candidates have staked out distinct positions on immigration and reproductive rights.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Ron DeSantis warns against dragging vote count beyond election night: ‘Absolutely killing public trust’” via Taylor Penley of Fox News — Finding out who will be America’s 47th President could take quite some time after election night if speculations from a recent New York Times article prove true. With just over 50 days left until voters head to the ballot box in droves, DeSantis says taking the counting beyond election night is “outrageous.” “You’ll have one candidate that may have a big lead because of Election Day votes and then people wake up the next morning and say, ‘Yeah, my candidate’s up 6%,’ and then they keep counting the next day, and then they count more the next day, and then the lead flips,” he told “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo. “Even if there was nothing , even if it was all on the up and up, that destroys confidence on how these elections happen,” he continued. “So, any of those states that are doing what The New York Times is saying, they are absolutely killing public trust in these elections.” “Count the votes on election night and report the results.”

“Could Taylor Swift’s Florida concerts help bring Democrats to the polls?” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Local and state leaders of the Florida Democratic Party were swift in praising the billionaire artist after she announced her support for the Harris ticket earlier this week, a sought-after endorsement due to her astronomical level of fame and ability to mobilize a devoted and highly organized fan base. As Florida’s Democrats applauded Swift, they also highlighted a unique opportunity: The second leg of her famed Eras Tour commences at the Hard Rock in Miami Gardens from Oct. 18 to 20, and Florida early voting begins the next day, Oct. 21. Her arrival has already led airlines to add new flights. Hotels are getting booked. Even Brightline is planning Swift singalong trains the weekend she’s here.

Tweet, tweet:

“Florida sued for website promoting GOP spin on abortion initiative” via The Associated Press — A political committee behind the campaign to pass a constitutional right to abortion in Florida has filed a lawsuit against a state health care agency that it alleges is carrying out a taxpayer-funded “misinformation” campaign against the November ballot measure. Critics say the state-backed messaging push is the latest “dirty trick” by Republican officials in Florida to thwart the citizen-led initiative to protect abortion in the country’s third-largest state. Nearly a million Floridians signed petitions to get the measure known as Amendment 4 on the ballot, surpassing the more than 891,500 signatures required by the state. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida and Southern Legal Counsel filed the lawsuit in a Leon County Circuit Court on Thursday on behalf of Floridians Protecting Freedom, Inc., the organization behind Amendment 4.

“Doctor warns he is helpless to care for patients in new Amendment 4 ad” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The political committee behind Amendment 4 has launched a second commercial featuring a doctor voicing his concerns about Florida’s six-week abortion ban and his helplessness to assist pregnant women. “It’s the hardest conversation I have with patients, telling them that their baby won’t make it, and now, because of Florida’s extreme abortion ban, I also have to tell them I can’t help,” Jerry Goodman, a doctor from Sarasota, says in the new commercial. “The ban forces women to wait until the brink of death to get care and could send doctors like me to prison just for treating my patients. That’s terrifying, and it’s why I’m voting “yes” on 4 to end the ban so the government can’t stop women from getting lifesaving care.” The new ad out Friday is part of Floridians Protecting Freedom’s multimillion-dollar ad campaign to build support for the abortion rights initiative.

“‘Women should have the right to choose’: Florida men make calls to turn out the vote for abortion rights in November” via McKenna Schueler of Orlando Weekly — Two years ago, the Florida Governor’s Office made preparations for a flashy bill signing for Florida’s House Bill 5, which banned most abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy. The office specifically cherry-picked women and children to flank the DeSantis, records show, as he signed this controversial ban into law. Planning materials for the event, located at a church in Kissimmee, instructed most of the men invited to sit in the audience, out of public’s view of the stage: “Only women and children onstage with the exception of [then-Florida House Speaker Chris] Sprowls and [then-Florida Senate President Wilton] Simpson who will be on the very ends,” the emailed instructions, obtained through a public records request, read. “Female legislators should be intermingled with women and children. It was political theater, plain and simple. Something both major parties have been guilty of at times — with the intent of sending a message, and with fingers crossed for how such antics land.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“Doug Bankson boasts 4-to-1 fundraising advantage in HD 39” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — State Rep. Bankson holds a massive fundraising advantage as he runs for re-election. Bankson has raised upward of $108,000 for his House District 39 campaign, roughly four times Democratic challenger Marsha Summersill. That’s a significant difference in what had been a battleground district in 2022 when both Bankson and Democrat Tiffany Hughes raised six-figure sums for a then-open seat. But Bankson, then an Apopka City Commissioner, won the seat that year with a strong 56% showing to Hughes’ 44%. The race remains on the Republican Party of Florida’s radar this year, and the state party has provided $39,000 worth of in-kind support to date in the form of campaign staff, polling and research.

“Nate Douglas has now outraised Susan Plasencia by more than $100K” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Douglas has now outraised Republican state Rep. Plasencia by more than $100,000 in House District 37. The Oviedo Democrat hopes to flip the district around the University of Central Florida blue two years after Plasencia unseated an incumbent Democrat. With donor eyes looking past a statewide Primary and toward battleground seats in November, Douglas saw about $15,000 in new donations to his campaign between Aug. 20 and Sept. 6. The Florida Democratic Party also provided more than $10,000 in in-kind support. Douglas has collected over $238,000 in cash through Sept. 6, not counting nearly $27,000 in support services from the state party.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

Hope you’re saving the date:

“Raquel Regalado raises over $500K in two weeks, nearly nine times more than her challenger for the Miami-Dade Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade Commissioner Regalado stacked more than half a million dollars in just two weeks to defend her District 7 seat, a sum almost nine times more than her challenger, former Pinecrest Mayor Cindy Lerner. In the last reporting period between Aug. 24 and Sept. 6, Regalado added $209,500 to her campaign account and another $323,500 to her political committee, Citizens for Excellence in Miami-Dade Government. She also spent about $70,000, most of it to cover mailers, polling and donation-processing fees. At the end of last week, she had $1 million left in her war chest. Lerner had less than $93,000 in hers after raising a comparatively meager $61,237 — including a $50,000 self-loan — and spending just over $500 in the period. Regalado attributed her fundraising success to widespread support in her district, which covers Pinecrest, Key Biscayne, portions of Coral Gables, South Miami and Miami, and the unincorporated Kendall and Sunset neighborhoods.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida forestry official questioned DeSantis-backed swap of state forest to golf company” via Max Chesnes and Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — Bordering this wedge-shaped stretch of state forest in Hernando County is Cabot Citrus Farms, a luxury golf resort that’s making upgrades. The company hopes to draw people worldwide to tee off on its courses and fill multimillion-dollar homes. And it wants to expand. Following a request from the company, the Florida Cabinet — which includes DeSantis — quietly approved giving Cabot Citrus 324 adjacent acres of state forest, some harboring threatened species. The Cabinet’s June 12 discussion, which lasted less than 30 seconds, did not mention golf courses nor the state forest where more could be built. There was no debate, no public comment. No mention of endangered wildlife.

“Inside three private meetings where veterans group pitched JD State Park golf course plan” via Jack Lemnus of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Nearly a year before the state revealed its now-shelved Great Outdoors Initiative, a veterans organization met with three Treasure Coast officials to pitch building three golf courses in Jonathan Dickinson State Park. Rep. John Snyder said he thought he would never hear from Folds of Honor again after he met with the nonprofit’s representatives via Zoom in December 2023. Snyder met with Folds of Honor founder and CEO Lt. Col. Dan Rooney and lobbyist Ryan Mathews, a Florida Department of Environmental Protection interim secretary under former Gov. Rick Scott. Rooney and Mathews proposed building the courses over 1,000 acres of protected scrubland, and they asked Snyder to draft a bill that would permit such development.

Lucky #7 — This week, Traci Deen is celebrating seven years as Conservation Florida CEO, leading the nonprofit land conservancy in protecting more than 35,000 acres from Pensacola to the Florida Keys. Congrats!

“Cities, counties struggling to comply with new state mandate on homelessness” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Siting shelters remains difficult, with a planned open-access shelter running into a buzz saw of opposition last week in Orlando, which already is home to most of the region’s facilities and services for the homeless. And that creates a conundrum because, without beds to offer, local governments will come under pressure to arrest those sleeping outside. Officials responding to the Sentinel survey expressed little inclination to make such arrests. “We know we need hundreds” more beds, said Martha Are, the CEO of the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida. “Realistically, we probably need a thousand.” The new law does allow counties to put such beds in special permanent encampments and shelters – but the rules for such encampments are strict and costly, and no Central Florida government has said they have plans for such a setup.

Appointed — Samantha Ferrin, Senior Government Relations Director at Elevance Health, to the Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged. Also appointed were Robert “Bob” Majka, the County Manager for Bay County; Monica Russell, a senior director at KPMG U.S.; and Chris Young, a founder and senior partner at Perry & Young Law Firm.

Meanwhile … “Lake Mary All-Stars visit Gov. DeSantis in Tallahassee” via Mike Gramajo of WESH — The Little League Baseball World Series champions visited DeSantis on Friday. The Lake Mary All-Stars, along with their families and friends, were hosted by the Governor at his residence, DeSantis announced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The players and their families presented DeSantis with his own jersey. DeSantis congratulated the boys on being the first Florida team to win the Little League World Series after defeating Chinese Taipei on Aug. 28 in the championship game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The victory prompted jubilant celebrations the week after with a euphoric welcome at Orlando International Airport, followed a few days later with a parade at Disney’s Magic Kingdom and downtown Lake Mary.

— D.C. MATTERS —



“Secret Service probe details failures before Trump rally shooting” via Carol D. Leonnig of The Washington Post — A Secret Service investigation has confirmed security breakdowns that paved the way for an attempted assassination of Trump, while also revealing new information — including that agents never directed local police to secure the roof of the building used by the gunman, according to two senior government officials familiar with the probe. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe an internal probe, said the investigation found that agents from Secret Service headquarters and the Pittsburgh field office had an alarmingly slipshod strategy to block a potential shooter from having a clear sight of the Republican nominee for President at the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Agents securing the event had discussed possibly using heavy equipment and flags to create a visual impediment between the Agr International building and the rally stage, the officials said. But supervisors who arrived at Butler the day of the rally found cranes, trucks and flags were not deployed in a way that blocked the line of sight from that roof.

“Appeals court pauses election bets” via The Associated Press — The Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued an order Thursday night temporarily freezing the matter until it can consider and rule on the issue. No timetable was initially given. The court acted at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, mere hours after a federal judge cleared the way for the only bets on American elections to be legally sanctioned by a U.S. jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb permitted New York startup company Kalshi to begin offering what amounts to bets on the outcome of November elections regarding which parties win control of the House and Senate. The Thursday night order put a halt to any further such bets. What might happen to those already made was unclear Friday.

“Vern Buchanan to lead congressional hearing on chronic health care costs” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Buchanan has long suggested healthier Americans could mean lower health care costs. Buchanan will chair a congressional hearing next week on “Investing in a Healthier America.” The hearing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington. “We need to get serious about tackling this growing health care crisis,” Buchanan posted on X. Buchanan serves as Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and chairs the Health Subcommittee. House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith announced that the hearing will “examine the prevalence of chronic disease in America and the value of investing in prevention and innovative treatment options.”

“RI Sen. says FL is the ‘first & worst’ in climate change harm to property values” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — A property-value “crash” faces Florida and the rest of the country unless government leaders come to terms with climate change, Rhode Island Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse warned this weekend in St. Petersburg. That is the solution to the property insurance crisis gripping Florida (and increasingly more states around the country), Whitehouse said, lest soaring insurance costs spiral into a mortgage crisis and, ultimately, a property values crash. “That is the word that Freddie Mac’s chief economist used,” Whitehouse said, referring to the government-sponsored agency designed to expand the secondary mortgage market. “Florida is worst and first in what climate change is doing to property insurance rates, but I’m from Rhode Island — I know a preview of coming attractions when I see one. This is coming to all coastal areas of the United States.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Haitian American leaders continue to condemn ‘racist and xenophobic’ GOP pet-eating claims” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Haitian American leaders have had enough of Trump, Vance, Ted Cruz and the Republican House Judiciary Committee spreading unsubstantiated rumors that Haitian migrants are stealing and eating pets in Ohio. It’s disgusting, bigoted and xenophobic, they said — not to mention patently untrue. U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus McCormick said the accusations are “nothing more than a desperate attempt to stoke fear and division.” “Donald Trump is once again fixating on fictitious stories rooted in racist stereotypes in hopes of scaring Americans into voting for him,” she said. “It’s insulting, it’s false, and it’s rooted in the worst kinds of stereotypes. Let’s be clear: Haitians and other immigrants come to this country committed to education, hard work, and building a better life, not just for themselves but for all of us. They contribute to our economy, enrich our culture, and strengthen our communities. Trump’s comments are a distraction from the real issues we face, and we won’t be fooled.” State Rep. Dotie Joseph said the lies are evidence that the former President, his running mate, and others who shared the lie lack integrity.

.

“Trial begins in alleged Florida election conspiracy that tilted a Miami Senate race” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — A criminal case that opened a window to a plot to help Republicans win important 2020 Florida Senate races by propping up fake progressive Senate candidates with shadowy money is finally headed to trial, with a South Florida political operative fighting the charges. State prosecutors are expected to claim in court this week that former Miami state Sen. Frank Artiles, a Republican, masterminded a scheme to tilt the results of a tight race in Miami by recruiting and paying a straw candidate to siphon votes away from the Democratic incumbent. They’ll say Artiles puppeteered a machine parts salesperson who never campaigned but still shaped the race’s outcome — garnering more than 6,000 votes as an independent thanks to anonymous financial support and his last name, which he shared with the incumbent. After a recount, Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez lost his seat to Republican Ileana Garcia by 32 votes.

“Díaz de la Portilla, facing criminal corruption trial, considers run for Miami Mayor” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Díaz de la Portilla, who was suspended from office by the Governor last year following his arrest on charges of money laundering and bribery, is considering running for Mayor of Miami in 2025. The announcement lands one day shy of the anniversary of Díaz de la Portilla’s Sept. 14, 2023, arrest. Prosecutors have accused him of orchestrating a scheme to route nearly a quarter-million dollars in campaign contributions to two political committees he controlled in exchange for his support on a land development project. Díaz de la Portilla is scheduled to go to trial in December. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing. In a series of text messages to the Herald on Friday, Díaz de la Portilla said he is weighing a run for one of the open City Commission seats next year and for Mayor. The current Mayor, Francis Suarez, is termed out next year. “That is what I have done for over 30 years,” Díaz de la Portilla wrote. “I like to serve the public.”

“Arrests of Miami-Dade’s homeless residents skyrocket since new law” via Daniel Rivero of WLRN — The number of people being arrested and booked into Miami-Dade jails on charges of illegal camping — a charge often associated with someone experiencing homelessness — have skyrocketed in recent months. More people have been jailed for unlawful camping in 2024 than in the previous eight years combined. Much of the increase is driven by a law passed late last year in Miami Beach, which let police make arrests of homeless residents who do not accept shelter. The city has made over 200 arrests of homeless residents so far this year under that law, although not all of those individuals were booked into jail. Ron Book, the Chair of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust, told WLRN he is “aware” of the sharp increase in arrests and jail bookings and disagrees that it will help end homelessness.

“Vending machine business slated for big Miami-Dade contract didn’t pay taxes for years — but donated to Commissioners” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A Hialeah company poised to land a lucrative deal to install and operate vending machines at Miami-Dade government facilities didn’t pay taxes on its machines for five straight years, during which time it donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to political committees, several belonging to County Commissioners. Several Commissioners are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a five-year contract with RQ Vending Machines & Services company that county staff expect to generate more than $1 million in revenue. Vendors involved in the bidding process say the arrangement should generate far more than that, with one estimating the revenue to be as much as $7.5 million by the contract’s end.

“Broward voters to decide whether to expand watchdog role to school district” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — School Board elections are over. However, in November, Broward voters can still decide whether they want some new oversight to help the district root out waste, fraud and corruption. A ballot initiative will ask those voting in the General Election on Nov. 5 to say yes or no to expanding the role of the Broward County inspector general to include the Broward School District. The district launched an “education campaign” at a news conference Tuesday. Superintendent Howard Hepburn said the effort will cost about $1.2 million annually. He also announced the launch of a website, www.browardschools.com/igamendment2024. District representative John Sullivan said other awareness efforts are planned as well.

“Doral strengthens election qualifications after candidate won residency challenge” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — The Doral City Council has approved an ordinance amending its election laws following a recent residency dispute. Seat 3 candidate Irina Vilarino, a co-owner of Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine, had faced a complaint alleging she had not lived in Doral for the required two-year period before filing to run for office — a complaint that a judge ultimately dismissed. The updated requirements mandate that candidates submit more specific documentation to the city clerk to demonstrate their residency in the city, requiring them to present at least three out of five specified documents: a lease agreement, proof of homeownership within the town for at least two years before qualifying for the office, a driver’s license or Florida identification card showing a Doral residential address, utility bills and other documents in the candidate’s name that cover the duration of the residency requirement, or copies of filed income tax returns that include a Doral address.

“FAU study shows nitrogen from human waste significant driver of Lake O algae blooms” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — New research published in the journal Harmful Algae shows that managing phosphorus levels in Florida’s waterways is insufficient to combat algae blooms in Lake Okeechobee. The study comes from Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, which found that nitrogen from human waste is a significant driver of those blooms. A release from FAU summarized the researchers’ findings. “Historically, Lake Okeechobee has only been considered to be impaired for phosphorus, leading to targeted efforts aimed at reducing phosphorus runoff from agricultural sources in the watershed,” reads the release. Researchers found that putting the sole spotlight on phosphorus is mistaken.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Harris’ husband gets warm welcome in The Villages” via Tony Violanti of Villages News — Doug Emhoff came to The Villages Friday and waxed nostalgic about golf carts, his parents and putt-putt golf — along with lox and bagels. Then he bragged how his wife waxed Trump in the recent debate. The Second Gentleman clarified that Trump learned the hard way not to trifle with a strong, fierce, smart, independent woman. Emhoff called her attitude in this election fight a “badass version of herself” who kicked Trump’s “ass” in the debate. “Sometimes I get into a little bit of trouble with the campaign, but I just say what’s on my mind,” he said. Emhoff, 59, is a Jewish kid from Brooklyn who grew up in New Jersey and eventually moved to California. He became a lawyer and after a failed marriage and two children, he met Harris. She was a prosecutor, California Attorney General and then a Senator from California. They married 10 years ago. This power couple has been breaking glass ceilings ever since – in addition to redefining masculine and feminine roles in the White House.

“Karen Castor Dentel received most votes in canceled Orange Co. Supervisor of Elections Primary” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — While the results don’t count for anything, Castor Dentel was the top vote-getter in the Orange County Election Supervisor Primary. The former Representative was the top Democrat regarding votes cast in a canceled Democratic Primary. Some 37,728 votes were cast for Castor Dentel, more than double the 15,663 votes for former Orange County Democratic Party Chair Wes Hodge. Realtor Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund received 8,001 votes, while former Pinellas Supervisor of Elections candidate Dan Helm received 6,004 votes. The election results were not published on election night, but tabulations were provided to Florida Politics following a public records request. But the results matter little, other than as a barometer of support each candidate already holds as they look to November.

“Volusia County budget doesn’t include $400,000 funding for First Step Shelter” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — First Step Shelter, a homeless shelter in Daytona Beach, will have to go without funding from Volusia County government, at least for a little while. The county’s new budget, which will be in effect starting Oct. 1, does not include funds for the shelter. Volusia County has contributed $400,000 each year for the past five years. The county’s agreement to provide annual funding has ended. But the County Council is expected to consider the request for more funding in November or December, county spokesperson Michael Ryan said. The County Council has the authority to change the budget after it’s adopted. The adoption hearing for the county’s budget and tax rates is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at County Council chambers at 123 W. Indiana Ave. in DeLand.



— LOCAL: TB —

“If Andrew Warren wins, DeSantis could cite ancient lawsuits to keep him out of the state attorney’s office” via Leah Foreman of Creative Loafing Tampa Bay — Following the suspension, Warren filed a federal lawsuit seeking reinstatement and alleging the Governor’s action violated his First Amendment rights. Last January, a three-judge panel for the U.S. 11th District Circuit Court acknowledged Warren’s First Amendment rights were violated. Dr. Ed Benton, a Professor of Political Science and public administration at the University of South Florida, contends that the U.S. 11th District Circuit Court makes a “moot point.” “They believe the rightness of Andrew Warren saying he was entitled to continue his position, but the court didn’t want to be embarrassed,” Benton told CL, adding that the court might not have wanted to end up in a toe-to-toe with Governor, who would very well defy any order to reappoint Warren. “It’s like a bully the playground is standing up to, people who oppose him,” Benton added. ‘’Who’s gonna make me? Who’s gonna make me?'”

“Lawmakers hear directly from Pinellas arts leaders” via Bill DeYoung of St. Pete Catalyst — At Friday’s Pinellas Legislative Delegation Meeting, state lawmakers heard from county arts leaders and supporters about the effects of DeSantis’ June veto of all arts funding in Florida. The Tallahassee delegation, chaired by Sen. Darryl Rouson, included Sens. Nick DiCeglie, Ed Hooper, and Ben Albritton and State Reps. Lindsay Cross, Berny Jacques, and Kimberly Berfield. Because their prospective legislative budget requests for 2025-26 must be submitted by Oct. 15, Rouson explained, delegation members needed to learn from their constituents just how badly the DeSantis veto hit their organizations. The session took place on the Seminole campus of St. Petersburg College. Celeste Davis, Director of Arts, Culture & Tourism for the City of St. Petersburg, said Mayor Ken Welch and the City Council had agreed – on Thursday – to distribute $655,000 between local artists and arts organizations.

“Victor Crist’s campaign for Hillsborough Court Clerk gets T-boned” via William March of Florida Politics — If Republican Crist loses his race for Hillsborough Clerk of Court, will it be because a young man driving at night without headlights T-boned his car at high speed, putting him into intensive care and leaving him unable to go to campaign events? “Probably,” Crist first said, then revised — “I don’t think so.” “A campaign, especially a close one, is about people,” he said. “The more you’re in public and people see you, the easier it is for people to draw their own conclusions, regardless (of) what your opponent says about you.” But, he said, “I’m not going to be an invalid. I’m more than capable of getting back to the campaign and more than capable of doing this job.” Crist is challenging Democratic incumbent Clerk Cindy Stuart.

“Raymond James Stadium’s upper deck to open for USF-Miami showdown” via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times — For a game that could determine tentative statewide college football supremacy, USF is taking added measures to increase its home-field advantage. The school announced Sunday that seats in the upper west deck of Raymond James Stadium will be open for Saturday night’s clash between the Bulls (2-1) and eighth-ranked Miami (3-0).

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“City Council locks in city’s share of agreement with Jaguars for community improvements” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville City Council finalized putting up $150 million for a community benefits agreement. That commitment will attract the maximum $150 million match from the Jaguars in a partnership that will mainly direct spending to the Eastside neighborhood and downtown parks within walking distance of the stadium. City Council agreed Tuesday to the total amount of city taxpayer dollars that Mayor Donna Deegan negotiated with the Jaguars for the community benefits agreement, a side agreement to the $1.4 billion football stadium renovation that will keep the Jaguars playing there for another 30 years. The city’s $150 million for the community benefits agreement will be on top of the $775 million it will pay toward the stadium reconstruction in tandem with Jaguars owner Shad Khan. City Council approved the stadium deal in June but spent another two months examining the community benefits agreement before finalizing it on a 13-2 vote Tuesday night.

“‘Heartbreaking’: Large, old iconic oak falls outside Florida’s Old Capitol” via William L. Hatfield of The Tallahassee Democrat — A large, old iconic oak outside Florida’s Historic Capitol came crashing to the ground Saturday afternoon. The Tallahassee Police Department assisted the Capitol Police in redirecting traffic as crews descended on the tree, cut it up, and hauled the timber away. Passersby said they saw the tree standing as late as 1 p.m. By 7 p.m., the scene was clear, and all that remained was the large stump and a few limbs and leaves scattered around the intersection. The consensus was the blame could be attributed to days of heavy rain in Tallahassee spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Francine, which made landfall in Louisiana on Thursday. “When the ground gets saturated, it doesn’t make as good of an anchor,” a forester once told the Democrat.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno accused by challenger of money laundering. What to know” via Kim Luciani, Tomas Rodriguez and Kate Cimini of USA Today Network — A recording leaked by an election challenger accuses Lee County Sheriff Marceno of misusing county funds to finance a Mercedes for his father, among other things. Michael Hollow, Marceno’s challenger in the upcoming election, said he recorded a call between him and Lee County honorary deputy Ken Romano. According to Hollow, Romano was aware the call was recorded with the intent to turn it over to the authorities. In the call, Marceno is accused of a money laundering scheme that allegedly netted him high-value items, including the car for his father. Hollow said he met with the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in May. The FBI would not confirm or deny whether it was investigating the matter initially reported by the Florida Trident.



“Advocates hope Affordable Housing Summit, new Sarasota County Commission lead to change” via Saundra Amrhein of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for its next Affordable Housing Summit – an event that will coincide this Fall with the election of new members to the Sarasota County Commission, stoking hope among advocates for more aggressive government action on the housing crisis. The summit is set for 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and it will be held in the auditorium of Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the same site as last year’s summit, said Heather Kasten, President and CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. The summit is open to everyone, but it will highlight the severe impacts of the housing crisis on area businesses.

“Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terry Connor says it’s all about trust” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Trust is something Connor has worked on during his first year in Sarasota County to build with the district’s community and staff. “I have great ideas, but until I actually flesh them out in reality, that great idea may end up being a bad idea at the end of the day if I don’t get the right input and see it from all perspectives,” Connor said. Sarasota can have the best school district in the country, Connor believes. The district has the foundation to achieve it, but now, it must bring pieces together, such as a high-quality curriculum, literacy for all, individualizing support for struggling students, and building trust with the district’s teachers and parents. “When all of those pieces come together, and people really, truly understand how all those pieces work together to support the instruction in the classroom for our teachers, that’s what’s going to continue to move us,” he said.

“BOCC proposes modest millage rate reduction” via The Bradenton Times — The Manatee County Commission narrowly approved a 0.15 millage reduction during the first FY2025 budget hearing on Thursday evening. The 4-2 vote came after two additional votes for larger mill reductions failed. The millage rate cut was anything but simple or concise during the budget hearing, with Commissioners George Kruse and Ray Turner expressing concern about future financial responsibilities and planning. Commissioner Jason Bearden made an initial motion to cut the millage rate by 0.3 mill, arguing that the action was needed to bring relief to area taxpayers who are struggling due to inflation and the cost of living. Bearden’s motion received the support of Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge, who provided a second. However, after feedback from Manatee County’s Chief Financial Officer Shelia McLean — who expressed concerns about where a $21 million budget cut would come from ù and subsequent Commissioner discussion, Bearden’s motion failed 4-2.

“Manatee County Commission moves toward reversing wetland policy changes” via The Bradenton Times — At Tuesday’s meeting, Manatee County Commissioners voted 6-0 to direct staff to bring to the Board amendments to the comprehensive land use plan that would restore the recently reduced wetland protection policy. Bearden made the motion after being an ardent supporter of removing the wetland protection policies and defaulting to the minimum protections required by the state. That change was approved 5-1, with only Commissioner Kruse opposing. Reversing the policy will require repeating the entire process, including a presentation to the Manatee Planning Commission, multiple public hearings, and transmittal to the state for comments before a final vote. Given the timeline, that vote will be taken after the new Board is seated, following the November election.

— TOP OPINION —

“The Swift way to defuse a troll” via Christine Emba of The Atlantic — Swift’s endorsement of Harris on Tuesday night was not a surprise; the pop star has for years backed Democratic candidates and used social media to encourage her followers to vote.

Also perhaps unsurprising was that Elon Musk, a Trump supporter and platformer, took to X shortly after Swift’s announcement to post a juvenile response.

“Fine, Taylor … you win,” he wrote. “I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

The reaction was immediate. Men and women, Swifties and casual observers alike, called for vengeance. And it all might have been heartening if not for one style of response — which, instead of highlighting Swift’s power, invoked that of her famous boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “I’m not into violence per se, but Travis should get complete and total immunity for beating the shit out of Elon,” one post read. The actor Billy Baldwin wrote: “Elon … You should apologize cuz … Travis gonna knock you into next week.”

But the instinct to demand a mano-a-mano duel is not an effective counter to gendered attacks. It validates the male attacker by deeming him worthy of serious attention, and it invalidates the woman under attack by stripping her of the agency to define her own response. Both Swift and Harris have faced and defused sexualized attempts at dominance before — without calling for male backup.

By refusing to give energy to the misogynistic attacks, Swift and Harris make their opponents appear pathetic, not powerful. They have shown that the most potent response to sexualized threats isn’t to reward harassment with attention but to allow the harassers to out themselves as creepy and cringe — no brawny boyfriends required.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump has not been ‘sane-washed’” via Paul Farhi of The Atlantic — News stories should not airbrush Trump’s authoritarian pronouncements or conceal his obviously loose grasp on reality. But the sane-washing criticism distorts the record by cherry-picking examples and exaggerating their importance. The news media doesn’t routinely protect Trump’s image, and it never has. Arguably no public figure in American history has gotten worse press, and for longer, than Trump. This is not because journalists are out to get him, but because a straightforward rendering of the facts stacks up so overwhelmingly against him. For decades now, reporters have documented his racism, sexism, lies, hypocrisy, bellicosity, vulgarity, business flameouts, authoritarian tendencies, and criminality. Much of what we know to be true and indisputable about Trump has been a result of journalistic efforts. The rest — “Grab ’em by the pussy” — comes straight out of his mouth.

“Condo life may become more expensive in Florida. Lawmakers should listen to DeSantis” via the Miami Herald editorial board — DeSantis has sent a not-so-subtle message to lawmakers regarding the financial crisis that could take place in South Florida thanks to new laws created after the tragic 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside. The possibility that new safety and financial reserve requirements could make condominium living too expensive for some residents is already causing panic and slowing down condo sales. There’s fear of a double-whammy effect: Condo fees have already increased 60% in the past five years thanks to the rising cost of property insurance and because associations are preparing to meet the new state requirements. DeSantis is correct to urge action from the Republican-led Legislature. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Lakes on Sept. 9, he floated the idea of delaying deadlines or providing no-or-low-interest loans to condo owners hit by special assessment. He suggested he might not want to wait until the regular Legislative Session starts in March, but he has yet to call a Special Session.

“Firing FDEP whistleblower compounds dumb plans” via Bill Cotterell of the Tallahassee Democrat — Shortly after Republicans took over state government, a little joke going around the Department of Environmental Protection alleged that DEP would, henceforth, stand for “Don’t Expect Protection.” Maybe it was just an overreaction by the most strident, deep-green environmentalists in Tallahassee — probably the most tree-obsessed capital in the country — but it seemed that Gov. Jeb Bush and other GOP leaders shifted state government’s concept of natural resources. Instead of “How can we save it,” the operating principle seemed more like “How can we use it?” In the wreckage of DEP’s plan to put golf courses, pickleball courts and a big hotel or two in state parks, the lack of protection applies not only to the tranquil beauty of Florida’s natural resources, but to tens of thousands of state employees who keep things going.

“Politics undermines Florida’s public colleges and universities” via The Palm Beach Post editorial board — Not that long ago, Florida’s public colleges and universities were shielded with an independence befitting an institution of higher learning. Today, it’s barely a veneer. The change began under the administration of Gov. Scott and has accelerated during Gov. DeSantis’ tenure. The extreme, wedge-issue politics may resonate with Florida’s right-wing, but it’s having the opposite, deleterious effect on higher education. It’s clear who’s calling the shots regarding higher education in Florida’s public universities. Not students, faculty or school administrators, including college and university presidents. It’s the Governor. Armed with a compliant Florida Legislature, and an overwhelming majority of the Board members — typically like-minded corporate executives, conservative activists, donors, entrepreneurs and former politicians — it’s easy to see how education is being chipped away by a new form of indoctrination.

“Skybox freebies: Stop giving politicians this perk” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Listen, I’m all for news orgs exposing this stuff. But you know what I’d like even more? If the city and county just ended this system of taxpayer-funded freebies for politicians. Politicians shouldn’t get any special access to skybox seats. Not for personal use. Not to give away to charities run by friends or family members. Not to score good publicity for themselves. If the city or county wants to let nonprofits use the boxes, wonderful. Then open up that process for all, and let the decisions be made by a Committee of staffers or public citizens — not based on the whims of individual politicians. Because let’s be honest: Politicians use the current giveaway system to boost their own brands. They know there’s PR value in “donating” skybox seats to a charity auction where 800 well-heeled people will see signs that say: “20 luxury suite seats to see The Eagles in concert, generously donated by County Commissioner Joe Blow.” Except Commissioner Blow didn’t donate a darn thing. Taxpayers did. They’re the ones who paid for these seats — in a ridiculously bad deal, by the way.

“Matthew Love: Leading the way in pediatric cancer care in South Florida” via Florida Politics — September marks Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, an important opportunity for us at Nicklaus Children’s Health System and the communities we serve to celebrate how far we have come in pediatric oncology. Despite the relatively high success rate of treating pediatric cancer patients, we must remain restless and passionate in our quest to successfully treat every child so they can become healthy, productive, and happy adults. Children are not small adults, so pediatric cancer care is a different challenge from adult oncology. Caring for children requires different skills and treatments can’t simply be adapted by lowering the dose. Extensive research is needed to make sure cancer treatments are safe and effective in children. At Nicklaus Children’s, we are poised to advance pediatric cancer care. We collaborate with academic institutions to accelerate research and ensure children benefit from promising treatments as quickly as possible.

“Michael Blachly: Path to unity, peace in most divided time best found in audiences uniting to share, cheer for arts & sports” via Florida Politics — In these starkly divided times, one positive truth is that relief from our woes often comes from appreciation of mass-audience events: sports and the arts/entertainment. Rather than ignore that truth, we should embrace it ù to promote, produce, and protect such unifying moments that bring us together despite our differences. An ongoing toxic lack of civility seems to permeate our politics at every level — and it doesn’t just trickle down; it forms a tidal wave of negativity that is now reflected in almost every institution and all our public, private, and nonprofit sectors. The importance of audiences gathering for live performances has been and can be a healing balm for this dark era – to unite us, even briefly.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“I visited ‘the Hamptons of the South.’ My vacation in this Florida hidden gem wasn’t as expensive as I expected.” via Terri Peters of Business Insider — Nicknamed “the Hamptons of the South” by visitors, the area is located between Panama City and Destin. It sits along a 24-mile stretch of highway known as County Road 30A. 30A is known for its white-sand beaches, stunning views of the blue-green Gulf of Mexico, and charming little beach towns. Once only popular among Southerners who lived within driving distance, 30A continues to gain steam with vacationers around the country. Many of the towns were super walkable, though I was also glad I had a rental car to explore attractions like state parks more easily. Really, I’d go back to 30A with just about anyone — the area seems ideal for any traveler looking to relax somewhere beautiful.

“Why manatees often lurk close to Florida’s power plants” via Asia London Palomba of National Geographic — Stop by one of Florida’s power plants in the Winter and you’ll likely find hundreds — or even thousands — of manatees, lazily bobbing in nearby coastal water. While tourists may coo at the congregation of these charismatic animals, their presence at these industrial sites is alarming. In the last 70 or so years, the state’s rapidly growing population, expanding industry, and rising sea levels have re-engineered the Florida manatee’s natural habitat, limiting their access to food and the waters that kept them warm during cold winter months. In search of new warm water habitats, manatees have developed a generations-strong dependence on warm water discharges from the state’s coal-fired power plants, using them as a refuge during the winter.

“SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn spaceflight ends with splashdown off Florida” via Aaron Gregg of The Washington Post — The five-day space voyage known as Polaris Dawn ended safely Sunday as four astronauts aboard a SpaceX Dragon splashed down off the coast of Florida, wrapping up a groundbreaking commercial mission. Polaris Dawn crossed several historic landmarks for civilian spaceflight as Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur and adventurer, performed the first spacewalk by a private citizen, followed by SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis. The flight was commissioned by Isaacman, who made a fortune as the founder of Shift4 Payments and did not involve NASA. Isaacman has not said how much he paid SpaceX for the flight. Several rounds of applause and cheers erupted in the background of a SpaceX livestream early Sunday as the crew rapidly approached Earth. In the mission’s final minutes, cameras showed crew members sitting still, their arms crossed over their chest, as the Dragon’s parachutes were deployed.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Alan Cohn, former journo-turned-spox Chris Heath, Ghada Skaff Lieser, Wayne Mineo, former Rep. David Rivera, Paul Seago, and Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey. Belated best wishes to Rep. Mike Caruso.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.