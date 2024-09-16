September 16, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Orange Co. Commission candidate urges body to quit doling out free tickets to pricey events

Gabrielle RussonSeptember 16, 20245min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

North Florida single-family home prices and sales fall in August

HeadlinesSouth Florida

This year’s Blue Gala reflects a ‘newfound energy’ among Miami-Dade Democrats, organizers say

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis promises Florida will independently investigate Donald Trump assassination attempt

Steve Leary
'I felt that access to taxpayer-owned tickets and suites for events should not be an exclusive privilege for elected leaders.'

Candidate Steve Leary is urging the Orange County government to stop giving officials free tickets to use a luxury box for concerts and games.

Leary sent a letter to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings last week following the revelation that Commissioner Mayra Uribe gave hundreds of free tickets to her husband’s small nonprofit since 2021.

Leary said the county’s ticket policy “has created a perception … of abuses” and “has cast shade on the entire Commission.”

Uribe’s husband, Kevin Sutton, runs All Star Dads, which helps new fathers get ready for parenthood.

County Commissioners are allowed to allocate some of their tickets to a nonprofit of their choosing, but Uribe’s actions crossed a line and raised serious concerns, one state watchdog told Florida Politics.

Leary echoed that sentiment in a letter he wrote last week.

“I felt that access to taxpayer-owned tickets and suites for events should not be an exclusive privilege for elected leaders or their chosen charitable organizations,” Leary wrote. “Perhaps placing these suits on the open market, which would generate additional revenue for greater community benefit, would be most accepted.”

It’s unclear how much All-Star Dads and Sutton financially benefited from the tickets, which county officials get via an agreement after the tourist development tax helped build the Kia Center and Camping World Stadium. Sutton’s nonprofit has failed to file a 990 tax form since 2019, and the IRS recently revoked its tax-exempt status.

Earlier this month, Demings said he plans to talk to his county board about updating its ticket policy to add additional oversight. Demings was not available for comment early Monday.

Uribe has not responded to repeated requests for comment from Florida Politics.

To the Orlando Sentinel, she defended her husband’s work and the free tickets she gave.

“I’m proud of what he does,” she told the Sentinel.

The Sentinel story added, “Uribe also said she believes the focus on her use of the tickets is being driven by her political opponents.”

Uribe in District 3 and Leary in District 5 are both facing runoffs in the November General Election in Commission races that have billions of dollars at stake over tourism funding.

Leary was endorsed by the Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association, while the organization is backing Uribe’s opponent, Linda Stewart. Leary is running against Kelly Semrad.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThis year's Blue Gala reflects a ‘newfound energy’ among Miami-Dade Democrats, organizers say

nextNorth Florida single-family home prices and sales fall in August

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories