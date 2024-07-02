Hoteliers announce bipartisan slate of endorsements in state, local races

A powerful hospitality lobbying group from Central Florida is releasing a new set of endorsements for upcoming state and local races.

The Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association’s (CFHLA) PAC and PC is recommending a group of Democrats and Republicans.

“We are confident that if elected, each of these candidates will be champions for policy solutions that not only support the hospitality industry and its workforce, but the continued vitality of our state and local community,” said Robert Agrusa, the association’s CEO and President.

“We strongly encourage our members to stand with each of these candidates who will fight to keep Central Florida the best place to work, play, live and visit.”

In the Senate, the group is backing Republican Keith Truenow for Senate District 13 and Democrat Kristen Arrington for Senate District 25.

For the House, the CFHLA is endorsing Republican Erika Booth in House District 35, Democrat Johanna López in House District 43 and Rita Harris in House District 44.

The CFHLA is also supporting Steve Leary, who is running for the District 5 seat on the Orange County Commission.

“CFHLA PAC and PC is proud to support this diverse and effective group of bipartisan candidates in the upcoming 2024 election cycle,” said Jay Leonard, a hotel general manager in Central Florida and Chair of the CFHLA PAC and PC.

“Each of these pro-hospitality candidates understands the importance of the tourism and hospitality industry and has an outstanding track record of public service and problem solving on the issues that matter most to the industry, as well as the Central Florida community.”

The CFHLA gave its first rounds of endorsement last month.

The CFHLA represents approximately 80% of the more than 129,500 hotel rooms throughout the Central Florida region, as well as more than 500 suppliers who work within the tourism industry that dominates Orlando’s economy and is a major employer in Central Florida. The industry group is a powerful lobbying presence in Tallahassee.