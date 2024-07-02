Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority partner lands 2024 Expressway Project of the Year

The Transportation Expressway Authority Membership of Florida (TEAMFL) has selected the company Middlesex for its 2024 Expressway Authority Project of the Year Award, a prestigious honor recognizing excellent contributions from construction contractors in helping maintain Florida’s leading role in transportation.

Middlesex completed work on a project the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) identified to improve flow and safety along the Selmon Expressway through new East Slip Ramps along Interstate 75 onto the westbound Reversible Express Lanes (REL) and westbound REL onto local expressway lanes before the 22nd Street off ramp, which are located in Brandon and Tampa, respectively.

The project presented a challenge. Several bridges required widening in very tight spaces. Middlesex was able to identify a solution through use of a rubber tire gantry crane, also known as a Mi-Jack. It has a smaller footprint, allowing the tool to perform demolition, beam setting and substructure concrete pours. The device allowed construction to proceed quicker and with less interruption for motorists than other construction methods.

The company also utilized H-pile foundations allowing the use of smaller equipment in tight areas between existing bridges. Added benefits include more adaptability in variable geotechnical conditions and reduced vibration adjacent to nearby CSX rail tracks that minimized soil disturbance in an area with contaminated soil.

“FTBA is proud to partner with TEAMFL to recognize the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Expressway Authority Project of the Year Award — The Middlesex Corporation,” FTBA President Ananth Prasad said.

“Through this award, we strive to distinguish those who have and continue to do outstanding work in the transportation and infrastructure sphere, helping to shape and serve the future of Florida and its growing number of residents, and we believe this year’s recipient has achieved just that.

Added THEA Executive Director Greg Slater: “This project is a great example of seeing something really cost effective early in project development that could be built right away to benefit our customers, then efficiently delivering it with the THEA operations team and the Middlesex Corp. in construction. Thank you to FTBA for the outstanding recognition of our team and project.”