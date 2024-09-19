September 19, 2024
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott push for enhanced Secret Service protection for presidential candidates
Rick Scott and Marco Rubio.

A.G. Gancarski
September 19, 2024

scott rubio
Scott demands 'immediate action' as threats on the GOP nominee's life persist.

The second serious threat to Donald Trump’s life is leading to Republican legislation, with Florida’s two Senators both sponsoring the bill.

“Over the course of just 65 days, two deranged individuals have tried to kill President Donald Trump, and one was able to shoot him in the head. It is unthinkable that this could happen in America today and demands the immediate action of Congress,” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott to Fox News regarding the Protect Our Presidents Act.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is cosponsoring the bill, which only has GOP sponsorship so far.

The measure, if it becomes law, would guarantee “a major Presidential or Vice Presidential candidate who has accepted a nomination for President or Vice President at a national nominating convention of a political party … the same level of protection provided to the President.”

The Secret Service, which has taken criticism from Republicans in the wake of July’s mass shooting at a Trump rally in Butler and a gunman’s intrusion on a Trump golf course in South Florida, would be compelled to report to Congress every 15 days.

Those reports would detail “the threat level posed to each major presidential and vice presidential candidate” and “all security measures being implemented for each candidate … including the cost of those measures, the number of personnel permanently assigned to the protective detail of the candidate, and a list of any unmet security needs of the candidate.”

In the wake of the latest would-be assassin, Rubio has expressed worry of nefarious imitators emerging in their wake: a “copycat problem” that could emerge in the seven weeks between now and the election.

“There are potentially dozens of people out there that, given the opportunity, may do the exact same thing and watch the sort of coverage about this and try to replicate it somewhere down the line,” Rubio said on “America’s Newsroom.”

“I think it’s quite possible that even as I speak to you now, there’s someone plotting to do the exact same thing to Donald Trump or somebody else. So we need to learn how these people work because we need to understand the warning signs to get ahead of this.”

  • ScienceBLVR

    September 19, 2024 at 11:46 am

    So we need to learn how these people work because we need to understand the warning signs to get ahead of this.”
    Really??? He doesn’t know how these people work? Warning signs? It’s a mystery wrapped in an enigma.. and then you know, the Guns. Where oh where do they come from?

Categories