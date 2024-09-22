Ken Welch’s PAC threatened with regulatory action

Following a threat by state officials to cancel the registration of St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch’s political action committee, Pelican PAC, and a history of failure to file legally required financial reports, the PAC named a new treasurer and registered agent Thursday.

According to its filings and notices from the state Division of Elections, which regulates campaign financing, the PAC had not had a registered agent or treasurer since April.

According to Justice’s campaign finance reports, the PAC contributed $1,000 to County Commissioner Charlie Justice’s re-election in July, even though PACs aren’t allowed to operate without a registered agent and treasurer.

Welch’s PAC, formed in November 2019, before his 2021 campaign for Mayor, reported raising $801,012 and spending $783,335 through May 2022.

It has not reported raising or spending any money since then, despite the contribution Justice reported.

Since its formation, it has had a complicated history, with three different Chairs and four different treasurers, plus Welch as deputy treasurer, who was named in filings to the Division of Elections.

In that time, the division sent the PAC over a dozen letters noting its failure to finance reports or waivers showing no financial activity.

The most recent previous registered agent and treasurer, South Florida lawyer Jason Blank, who manages finances for numerous Democratic-oriented political committees and candidates, resigned in an April letter to the state.

In August, the division sent a notice of its intent to revoke the PAC’s registration to Democratic political operative Reggie Cardozo, its Chair since May 2023.

On Thursday, Cardozo named Yolanda Brown of Fort Lauderdale treasurer and registered agent.

As of Friday, the PAC’s record of financial reports showed waivers filed for most of the missing financial reports. Still, the PAC could face substantial fines for failing to file them by the deadlines, according to the division’s “failure to file” letters.

Cardozo and Welch couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Welch said via text message, “I do not actively monitor” the PAC. “My focus for the last three years has been on my duties as Mayor.”