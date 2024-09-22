JAXPORT gets $23 million in state money to fund crane work and purchase

Jacksonville’s port operations are getting a key mechanical boost with a notable financial allocation from the Florida Legislature.

JAXPORT announced this month that $23 million in state funding will go to purchase a new container crane and upgrade other existing cranes at the Talleyrand Marine Terminal. The facility is one of the main port operations for major import and export goods such as automobiles and other high-ticket cargo.

The funding for the crane expenses was appropriated by the Florida Legislature in the most recent session and approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The spending on the crane equipment will allow JAXPORT to move more cargo through that area of the port.

“This funding shows our commitment to support Jacksonville’s vital role in the global supply chain,” said Republican state Sen. from Jacksonville Clay Yarborough. “Container cranes are some of the most critical pieces of infrastructure at a port and ensure the efficient flow of cargo that keep our local and state economies strong for businesses and residents alike.”

The state funding for crane equipment is part of a total of $53 million allocated to JAXPORT’soperations in the past two years with the objective of upgrading crane equipment. Cranes are essential components of the port which loads and removes cargo from cargo ships. Two cranes are also on order and should arrive at JAXPORT in the Spring of 2025. The additional funding allocated to JAXPORT this month will allow for the purchase of a third crane which should land in Jacksonville in the Fall of 2025.

All three cranes were purchased from Germany-based Liebherr Crane Co., which has a manufacturing facility in Ireland.

“As our state’s population continues to grow, modernizing our crane fleet allows us to maintain efficiencies while building on our ability to grow cargo volumes and related jobs,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green.

The largest cargo port in Florida is JAXPORT with about 207,000 related jobs and an estimated $33 billion in economic impact each year in the Northeast Florida region.