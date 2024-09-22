September 22, 2024
Tax Collector honored for public service and improving health care access in Pasco County
Mike Fasano.

FASANO
Mike Fasano was selected for the Premier Community Health Care’s 2024 Public Service Award in Pasco County, honoring the Tax Collector for improved access for the underprivileged.

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano has been recognized for his public service in the community, which improved the lives of vulnerable people regarding health care services.

Premier Community Health Care’s 2024 Public Service Award was presented to Fasano over the Summer for exemplary care provided to the community. The Premier Cares award focuses on stand-alone community agencies in Pasco County that increase access and services to the medically underserved in the community.

“Premier has presented the Cares Award annually since 1991, when it was created by Dr. Monroe E. Trout, former CEO of American Healthcare Systems, one of Premier’s heritage organizations. The award is sponsored by Premier and its alliance of more than 4,350 hospitals and health systems and approximately 300,000 other providers and organizations,” a website for the award states.

The award is given after multiple nominations submitted to a 2024 Cares Award portal. The winner receives a $100,000 cash prize.

“Premier Community Health Care has long been an important program to me during my legislative and tax collection career,” Fasano said. “The hard work they do to help the uninsured and underinsured residents of our community is unparalleled. I am truly honored and humbled to be recognized with this award. More importantly, I am proud to be a part of an organization that provides great leadership in making health care accessible to people most in need.”

Premier Community Health Care was specifically established for the Pasco County element in 1978 to serve residents of Trilby, a community in the eastern area of Pasco County. It has since grown to serve residents across the county, has 250 health care professionals on staff, and serves an estimated 36,000 patients.

The medical needs being served by Premier include:

— Those suffering severely limited access to medical, dental or mental health care providers.

— Services to reduce high infant mortality.

— Patients who face low income and high poverty.

— Residents experiencing high levels of drug abuse.

— Those who are economically or medically vulnerable.

— And residents who possess a unique care need not being met traditionally.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories