September 22, 2024
Florida Democratic leaders hold rally in Belle Glade Saturday to build support for Kamala Harris
Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson urges Democrats to hit the polls in upcoming election. Photo via Florida Democrats.

Drew Dixon

BELLEGLADEMAYOR
Several Democratic leaders from around Florida urged voters in Belle Glade to support Kamala Harris in the presidential race as she is more like those residents of the South Central Florida city.

On Saturday, several Democratic leaders from across Florida descended on the city of Belle Glade in South Central Florida to motivate voters to go to the polls.

They urged them to cast ballots in the upcoming presidential election for Kamala Harris and her Vice Presidential nominee, Tim Walz, who are competing against Donald Trump and JD Vance on the Republican ticket.

Florida has bout 1 million more registered Republicans than Democrats on the voting rolls. However, many Democrats have been suggesting Florida is now in play for Democrats since President Joe Biden bowed out of his effort to seek reelection in July, and current Vice President Harris ascended to be the nominee for president.

“We have 45 days to make sure we are taking back Florida,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said at the Belle Glade event. “Vice President Harris is charting a New Way Forward, where the middle class thrives and everyone gets a fair shot. And where no one’s trying to tell you how to make your own health care decisions. It’s time to reject Trump and Florida MAGA Republicans’ extreme agenda and rally behind Vice President Harris and Governor Walz.”

Fried was joined at the rally by several Sunshine State Democratic elected leaders, including Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson, Jacksonville City Council member Rahman Johnson, and Florida state Sen. Lori Berman of Boynton Beach.

Wilson urged voters to consider that Harris’ work ethic is more akin to that of the residents of Belle Glade, just south of Lake Okeechobee, than that of Republican presidential nominee Trump, a self-proclaimed billionaire.

“Vice President Harris, like many of us, knows what it’s like to come from a hardworking middle-class family. She knows that when the middle class is strong, America is strong,” Wilson said. “Let us be bold, let us be big, big enough to let folks know our vote counts, bold enough to send Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz to the White House. When we fight for what’s right, we win.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

One comment

  • You’re a reporter and need to get the facts right!

    September 22, 2024 at 2:42 pm

    Florida does not have “bout” a million more Rs than Ds when ALL registered voters are considered. DeSantis got the Legislature to change the definition of “active” voters (which is what you’re actually referring to) but in reality so-called “inactive” voters are still fully eligible to vote. When they are included (properly) in the totals, Rs still exceed Ds but not to the tune of “bout a million.”

    Reply

